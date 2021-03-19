 Skip to content
(ABC News)   NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown, citing the essential nature of pole workers   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, New York City, Madison Square Garden, exotic dancing clubs, Nightclub, NEW YORK, New York, Manhattan, Queens  
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read somewhere that people have the most fun at strip clubs while maintaining at least 6 feet between the dancers and the patrons. The private rooms are where guys tell off-color jokes to the dancers while never EVER touching them.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not fair." I guess they're right. Turns out it is much better when the stripper is crying.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL; triple entendre?
 
Farabor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they aren't arguing they are essential workers.  They are arguing that they should be counted the same as other indoor entertainment venues that are allowed to be open.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And after the strip clubs closed, chloroform futures cratered.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This essential non essential shiat is annoying and raggedy.
People have to eat and make money. The fact that we suck so badly at basic humanity in this country is why we are even having this discussion.

If the rent is late and you can't pay it because your profession and means of putting food on the table is deemed "non essential" then the assholes who declared it so need to compensate you to park your butt at home.  Even if you have a "grace period" or other imaginary remedy "gifted" to you by the authorities you still have to pay that shiat, and your car note, and your Internet and phone. More or less basic survival necessities in the modern world.
I believe in this virus. It is real and MOST of the over half-million dead should still be alive today. But you can't just tell someone who's making 40-70k a year to stay at home with their expired unemployment and OMG $1200 CHECKS!!! And expect them to survive. Especially if their expenses are 60-70% of their take home.
We can do so much better than this.  We can get through this while at the same time not financially ruining folks and saddling them with debt that will take forever to pay off.

however it won't happen and we have better things to do like be shiatty to sex workers.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, my liquor store is essential and open. Nearly everything else has been shut down since Christmas (and about 6 weeks before Christmas)
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Put a mask on it

Just in case it start queefing.

This concludes my sexist remark of the week.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a clickbait ass headline.  I clicked expecting to read the justification that strip shows are "essential" and instead the article was more along the lines of "You opened farking axe throwing and movie theaters, let us open too!"

I mean really, bar lap dances but let them open the stage and find a way to do private dances at a distance or behind glass.  We can come up with something that's just as safe as drinking at a bar for strip clubs to follow.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

snowybunting: I've read somewhere that people have the most fun at strip clubs while maintaining at least 6 feet between the dancers and the patrons. The private rooms are where guys tell off-color jokes to the dancers while never EVER touching them.


Laugh all you want, the better memories of young me at strip clubs was being able to find open pool tables easily, play with friends for hours, drink away the night, and enjoy the eye candy.

Sure, we'd have some girls try to come by while working the room. Gave them 5s or 10s instead of singles. Sometimes they'd hang with us for a bit, have some laughs, then they'd move on.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we start classifying poles as public utilities yet?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Surprised most of their dancers haven't moved on to OnlyFans
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pole workers are only essential for elections

/Or erections
/Wait, what?
 
