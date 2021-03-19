 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   A story about how very farked the U.S. was on COVID testing at the beginning of the pandemic, with a subplot involving rich white guys who hate each other   (bloomberg.com) divider line
15
    More: Murica, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we send them both into Thunderdome and make sure that neither leaves?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read "hate" as "ate" and thought, maybe, while we haven't found a cure for Covid, that would solve so many of society's ills.
 
StubhyGraham [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's absolutely insane that we didn't nationalize their business when Covid hit. Give both of these assholes a couple million, have some Army Engineers, or more likely for the Trump admin, have some Johnson and Johnson people come in and let them scale things up to the level where:

1. We could handle domestic demand
2. We could sell it to other countries since apparently these swabs are super niche to manufacture.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trump made this worse than it should have been
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: I read "hate" as "ate" and thought, maybe, while we haven't found a cure for Covid, that would solve so many of society's ills.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not a bad solution.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone who wants a test will get a test."
~ MIKE PENCE
Reality?
You had to be on death's door to get a test.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: trump made this worse than it should have been


Yep. He kept pretending the virus would just go away and squander time we could have used to bulk up our supplies of masks so we didn't ha e the shortage we had.

Trump farked up the Weeners and did nothing to fix it. No matter what his sycophants say.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on board a cruise ship from NYC that underwent one of the first COVID scares in very beginning of the pandemic.

I knew we, as a country, were farked when they didn't give any tests to any of us, including people in direct contact with the affected cruisers.

They didn't take our temp, screen us, or even give us any guidance. My fiance was very ill on the last days of the cruise after being exposed to the individuals in question. She went to the shipboard doc and they wanted to charge her 100 bucks to get her temp taken.

It turned out that the Chinese cruisers that had been in contact with us had influenza-A, but it took us 3 days after the cruise to find out.

/we caught influenza-A
//we tried to get COVID tests on our own while self quarantined back on land
///those tests were impossible to get in Feb and March of 2020 unless you were literally dying
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, "in the very beginning of the pandemic"
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: trump made this worse than it should have been


Because every other country did so much better.

You're spectacularly stupid, even for Fark.
 
gimlet
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Interesting read. They hit the niche market monopoly lottery.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shryke: some_beer_drinker: trump made this worse than it should have been

Because every other country did so much better.

You're spectacularly stupid, even for Fark.


They did do better than the US.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I was on board a cruise ship from NYC that underwent one of the first COVID scares in very beginning of the pandemic.

I knew we, as a country, were farked when they didn't give any tests to any of us, including people in direct contact with the affected cruisers.

They didn't take our temp, screen us, or even give us any guidance. My fiance was very ill on the last days of the cruise after being exposed to the individuals in question. She went to the shipboard doc and they wanted to charge her 100 bucks to get her temp taken.

It turned out that the Chinese cruisers that had been in contact with us had influenza-A, but it took us 3 days after the cruise to find out.

/we caught influenza-A
//we tried to get COVID tests on our own while self quarantined back on land
///those tests were impossible to get in Feb and March of 2020 unless you were literally dying


I remember in the beginning of the pandemic,the CDC announced they would screen passengers coming into the US from JFK, LAX, and San Francisco for Coronavirus. As if those are the only 3 airports people travel into.

Even back then I realized this country was doing a half-assed job.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Welp, I know the next two motherfarkers I'd be sad to learn were assaulted in a Cabela's parking lot after shopping for ammo.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My S.O., a Forensic Pathologist, couldn't get SARS-Covid-2 PCR tests until about July. The office bought $10 antibody tests so they could at least triage those positive into a special procedure suite.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.