8pm Eastern - Suddenly, it's Fark Friday Movie Night!
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, people are judged by movie choice, people get pissed because someone selected a 'problematic' movie, trolls somehow make this about trump, and we end up in a pissing contest over who's more of a hardcore fan of whatever movie?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sent Dallan ten suggestions in the past week.  I estimate I've now sent him 150 suggestions since this started.

As for what movies I suggest and which he picks, it depends on what's available for free and not "monetized".  Also I avoid otherwise good movies that are slow-paced.  Basically, if I wind up yelling at the director and characters and throwing things at the screen, I send it to Dallan.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: so, people are judged by movie choice, people get pissed because someone selected a 'problematic' movie, trolls somehow make this about trump, and we end up in a pissing contest over who's more of a hardcore fan of whatever movie?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: so, people are judged by movie choice, people get pissed because someone selected a 'problematic' movie, trolls somehow make this about trump, and we end up in a pissing contest over who's more of a hardcore fan of whatever movie?


You say all that like it's a bad thing. It's essentially the Fark business model.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: so, people are judged by movie choice, people get pissed because someone selected a 'problematic' movie, trolls somehow make this about trump, and we end up in a pissing contest over who's more of a hardcore fan of whatever movie?


No, it's more like we watch public domain movies and do our version of MST3K/RiffTrax on them.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm here for the Stupid Fun™

/and to lick people
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm here for the Stupid Fun™

/and to lick people


NO LICKING!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm here for the Stupid Fun™

/and to lick people

NO LICKING!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Kit Fister: so, people are judged by movie choice, people get pissed because someone selected a 'problematic' movie, trolls somehow make this about trump, and we end up in a pissing contest over who's more of a hardcore fan of whatever movie?

No, it's more like we watch public domain movies and do our version of MST3K/RiffTrax on them.


well, I'll remember not to make jokes again :P
 
