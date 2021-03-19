 Skip to content
(CNN)   Scientists are now saying that 3ft social distancing is acceptable for schools instead of 6, thus proving to your brother-in-law that all of science is stupid because Jesus never changed his mind   (cnn.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually Jesus did change his mind once Matthew 15:21-28

https://biblehub.com/matthew/15.htm
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a local business running ads with this tacked on the end. It's a very popular saying. I guess believers see past the weird part.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CDC: "A 3 foot distance is likely adequate in schools to help keep kids safe"
Parents: "GET THOSE KIDS BACK IN SCHOOL IMMEDIATELY - THE CDC SAID ITS OK NOW"

CDC: "Everyone still needs to wear masks and minimize contact with people outside of your home"
Parents: YOU DON'T KNOW ANYTHING AND YOU CAN'T FORCE ME TO COVER MY FACE, BECAUSE FREEDOM"
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It amazes people that people don't know what like.... research is.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: There's a local business running ads with this tacked on the end. It's a very popular saying. I guess believers see past the weird part.

[Fark user image 425x131]


That's what Hulk Hogan used to say.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: CDC: "A 3 foot distance is likely adequate in schools to help keep kids safe"
Parents: "GET THOSE KIDS BACK IN SCHOOL IMMEDIATELY - THE CDC SAID ITS OK NOW"

CDC: "Everyone still needs to wear masks and minimize contact with people outside of your home"
Parents: YOU DON'T KNOW ANYTHING AND YOU CAN'T FORCE ME TO COVER MY FACE, BECAUSE FREEDOM"


One of those people pushing to open schools is the POTUS fyi...
 
gbv23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Two more months and we can make it to summer - there is positive news on vaccines for kids being available by fall and then they can all cram on top of each other again
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kids don't get the virus much or spread it much or get sick much or get seriously sick much or die much.  This is firmly established.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arc​h​ive/2021/03/go-ahead-plan-family-vacat​ion-your-unvaccinated-kids/618313/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the money is in the banana stand:One of those people pushing to open schools is the POTUS fyi...

There's nothing wrong with having the schools open - if community transmission is low and the schools are following and enforcing guidelines.

What's happening in my corner of NJ is parents are suing schools (and threatening to sue more) if they don't start opening and having in-person classes. So local parents are jumping all over this announcement but refusing to acknowledge that in order for this to happen the community still needs to wear masks, avoid social gathering and generally act responsible.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should have just dropped the social distancing requirements in schools

this just makes them look dumb

again
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: It amazes people that people don't know what like.... research is.


phdcomics.comView Full Size
 
Owangotang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I cannot decide whether America has a terrible messaging problem when it comes to basic science, or if the population is just too goddamned dumb to understand that recommendations and strategies change as we advance our knowledge of a novel virus.

I know, I know...WHYNOTBOTH.JPEG
 
zeroman987
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Kids don't get the virus much or spread it much or get sick much or get seriously sick much or die much.  This is firmly established.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arch​ive/2021/03/go-ahead-plan-family-vacat​ion-your-unvaccinated-kids/618313/

[Fark user image image 768x539]


Study faked for the chamber of commerce
 
baorao
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the guidelines hardly matter. children have not concept of 3 feet or 6 feet of personal space. you either allow them to be around each other or you don't.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: Kids don't get the virus much or spread it much or get sick much or get seriously sick much or die much.  This is firmly established.


Do you know what's not firmly established? The long term consequences of having an infection (regardless of whether or not it causes serious illness or hospitalization) after you've recovered. The idea that we'd encourage exposing children to a virus that could potentially give them chronic health issues for 50+ years is horrific.

That article was written by an economist, not someone with any type of public health background. Being a child is not like being a vaccinated grandparent; being a child is not like being vaccinated. This article is a real disappointment from an outlet that was publishing A+ material over the last year.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: Kids don't get the virus much or spread it much or get sick much or get seriously sick much or die much.  This is firmly established.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arch​ive/2021/03/go-ahead-plan-family-vacat​ion-your-unvaccinated-kids/618313/

[Fark user image 768x539]


Incorrect, and there's a lot of sick teachers who agree.
 
