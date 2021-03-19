 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fark-ready headline: Spanish porn star is charged with manslaughter after fashion photographer died at his home from inhaling psychedelic toad vapour   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In contemplating my own eventual demise, this might be the way to go.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It is thought that Vidal, who has starred in more than 600 adult films, provided the substance as part of a shaman ceremony to help Abad cure his cocaine addiction.

Good news, he's cured. Bad news, ...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just like grandpa died. Such a common story.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I had a dime.....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Demetrius: In contemplating my own eventual demise, this might be the way to go.


Killed by a male porn star?
I hope not by choking to death on a throat obstruction...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*opens link*

Well, that was a letdown.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why did you spell vapor so wrong subby?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Psychedelic Toad Vapour" is the name of my Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd cover band.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If that happened to me, I would want that one my tombstone,

"Here lies **********. Husband, father, friend. Croaked at a porn star's house inhaling toad vapor."

then in small letters, at the bottom

"<ribbit>"

My family would never do that though. No sense of humor.
 
JesseL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why I can't overemphasize the importance of proper ventilation in the home, and the necessity of checking your psychedelic toad detectors yearly.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: *opens link

zipper*

Well, that was a letdown.

ftfy
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigLuca: Dr Jack Badofsky: *opens link zipper*

Well, that was a letdown.

ftfy


and that boys and girls is why we have the "

eview" button. Use it.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigLuca: BigLuca: Dr Jack Badofsky: *opens link zipper*

Well, that was a letdown.

ftfy

and that boys and girls is why we have the "

eview" button. Use it.


Goddamn it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigLuca: BigLuca: BigLuca: Dr Jack Badofsky: *opens link zipper*

Well, that was a letdown.

ftfy

and that boys and girls is why we have the "Review" button. Use it.

Goddamn it.


FTFY
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good.

Nacho Vidal makes (made?) some pretty misogynistic porn.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Don't f*ck with me Shadow."
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is a certain other image does not arrive, all of you will be judged as bots or foreign.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're basically two types of dogs, those that lick toads and those that do not. Dogs that lick toads do so all night long. Dogs that do not lick toads presumably do so only once.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is the toad trip the one that is really intense but only like 20s long?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't the Psychedelic Toad Vapors have a hit with "Burning One-eyed Japanese?"
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
