(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Poultry Day, so let's all find a nice cock and pullet   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
23
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, I already choked and pounded it.  What more do you want?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just ordered some chicken quarters to grill tomorrow. Let them kiss the flame for 2 minutes then indirect heat for 45 minutes. Perfection.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had no idea. Came back from the store with 2 whole chickens.
Getting the grill ready in an hour!
Smoke my cocks!
 
jrg1199
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 for Subby
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been told that choking the ever loving life out of my chicken is something best done in private. No need for a big celebration
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friday party wings for the air fryer and Saturday hatchcock'd chicken for the smoker.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proco: [Fark user image 254x190]


I still giggle uncontrollably every time I see that pic...absolutely priceless.
 
Pinner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

smed7: proco: [Fark user image 254x190]

I still giggle uncontrollably every time I see that pic...absolutely priceless.


Looks like a surprise shart.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
if you want to pretend you are a superhero chef you can put your capon.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
craigmoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My cocks in a nice tart, all pink and leaky..

/chicken, bacon and leak pie is quite nice too
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hungry for some breasts

/such a cock, right?
//too fried to work day
 
Special Guest
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pullet surprise material, right here on Fark.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Devo: Friday party wings for the air fryer and Saturday hatchcock'd chicken for the smoker.


Is that Alfred Hatchcock'd?I hear he's big on The Birds.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Today is also St. Joseph's Day, 🎶When the Swallows Come Back to (Mission San Juan) Capistrano🎵

// Yep; I've visited it, and they do, but the conceit is that nobody really looks for swallows except on 3/19.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just make sure you have a wing man
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mofa: Today is also St. Joseph's Day, 🎶When the Swallows Come Back to (Mission San Juan) Capistrano🎵

// Yep; I've visited it, and they do, but the conceit is that nobody really looks for swallows except on 3/19.


People look for that all the ti... oh - birds.  Yeah umm... sorry, carry on.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To celebrate I'm going to copy making a Redditor's Hickory and Applewood smoked chicken thighs...

i.redd.itView Full Size


/Had no idea it was national chicken day, was going to make it anyways.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
