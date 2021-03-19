 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 2003, the Endless War began   (history.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Five years later...
Happy Birthday War by Mitch Benn
Youtube p-ugo3HX2Xk
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Murder is our country's business and business is always good.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about sandwiches and tacos.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember thinking that that was probably the most stupid thing that I had ever heard a President say

/But then the trumpenfuhrër got elected
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 years.

This war is now old enough to fight in iraq.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Bush & Cheney!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: Thank you, Bush & Cheney!


Not to mention all of the bipartisan support they received for their wars in Congress.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Blood
Youtube oosw_nOoKmM
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago vs New York pizza?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll find those WMDs any day now!
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least we were welcomed, greeted as liberators!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember, any talk against the war means you support terrorists.  The rhetoric never changes.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh good, another opportunity to stir up the dullards.

The US lost the Iraq war.

"But, but our military is always undefeated!!

LOL
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The absolute height of the US being a world power, because it's all been a steady, slow decline ever since.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: gregario: Thank you, Bush & Cheney!

Not to mention all of the bipartisan support they received for their wars in Congress.


Well they did lie like motherfarkers to get Democratic support.

In 2003 if you tried to tell 80% of America and most in Congress that the WMD stories were bullshiat and that AQ hated Saddam because he was an apostate secular socialist, you'd get quizzical dog looks at best and threatened as a traitor at worst. I got it all.

BushCo fed America the bait that Iraq did 9/11 and we swallowed the hook.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hammettman: At least we were welcomed, greeted as liberators!

[Fark user image image 408x466]


That was a good month. Maybe six weeks. Good times.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting to find out exactly why the US invaded Iraq.
 
gregario
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: gregario: Thank you, Bush & Cheney!

Not to mention all of the bipartisan support they received for their wars in Congress.


Yup
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Remember, any talk against the war means you support terrorists.  The rhetoric never changes.


When I first joined fark, it was overwhelming in favor of the war. Being tagged as a traitor for pointing out facts was frustrating.

Americans slowly came around to see they had been lied to.

I hope they are paying attention as we are doing it again with China.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Weird - I thought the mods put a moratorium on articles that can be construed as critical of our current president, Joe Biden, who vehemently championed the Iraq War and had been drumming up conflict since the 1990s.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I'm still waiting to find out exactly why the US invaded Iraq.


Post cold war we didn't have a reason to keep feeding the military industrial complex. We needed another vietnam.

The oil was a bonus.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm:

Well they did lie like motherfarkers to get Democratic support.

In 2003 if you tried to tell 80% of America and most in Congress that the WMD stories were bullshiat and that AQ hated Saddam because he was an apostate secular socialist, you'd get quizzical dog looks at best and threatened as a traitor at worst. I got it all.

BushCo fed America the bait that Iraq did 9/11 and we swallowed the hook.

The Democrats, who had the same intel.
Should the statements from Hillary, etc be trotted out for memory refresh?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: AdmirableSnackbar: gregario: Thank you, Bush & Cheney!

Not to mention all of the bipartisan support they received for their wars in Congress.

Well they did lie like motherfarkers to get Democratic support.

In 2003 if you tried to tell 80% of America and most in Congress that the WMD stories were bullshiat and that AQ hated Saddam because he was an apostate secular socialist, you'd get quizzical dog looks at best and threatened as a traitor at worst. I got it all.

BushCo fed America the bait that Iraq did 9/11 and we swallowed the hook.


How is it that all these critters didn't fall for the lie? It's almost as if they actually did their homework.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​Congressional_opponents_of_the_Iraq_Wa​r
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And the meter still runs on Gitmo.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guantan​a​mo_Bay_detention_camp
 
shinji3i
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: Weird - I thought the mods put a moratorium on articles that can be construed as critical of our current president, Joe Biden, who vehemently championed the Iraq War and had been drumming up conflict since the 1990s.


You think the modmins are all pro-Biden?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Oh good, another opportunity to stir up the dullards.

The US lost the Iraq war.

"But, but our military is always undefeated!!

LOL


I like the POW-MIA guys who never left a man behind. Well where the hell is he then?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: And the meter still runs on Gitmo.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guantana​mo_Bay_detention_camp


If you haven't seen The Mauritanain, I hiiiiighly recommend it.

It is no accident the movie was snubbed for any academy awards. It was too honest.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I remember thinking that that was probably the most stupid thing that I had ever heard a President say

/But then the trumpenfuhrër got elected


Bush giving a speech declaring the War on Terror wasn't a war on Islam and then calling it a Crusade a minute later seemed like a huge fark up back then. But then we went dumber.

Joe Rogan on electing a dumb guy!! George Bush!!
Youtube YraUerctDM8
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I'm still waiting to find out exactly why the US invaded Iraq.


pray to God you don't drop that shiat
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was sitting in Prontos Pizza at Scott AFB watching Shock and Awe.  The guy I was with said "George Bush just won the re election". Isaid 'fox news should be playing 'The Doors The End' over this video feed.'
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Technically shouldn't the anniversary for the endless war begin when we invaded Afghanistan? The events between AQ + USA in the years preceding 9/11, make it seems like invading is exactly what Bin Ladin wanted us to do.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gregario: Thank you, Bush & Cheney!


Rumsfeld thanks you for leaving him out.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Barnhawk72: And the meter still runs on Gitmo.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guantana​mo_Bay_detention_camp

If you haven't seen The Mauritanain, I hiiiiighly recommend it.

It is no accident the movie was snubbed for any academy awards. It was too honest.


I haven't seen it yet... I do vaguely remember Lt Col Couch speaking out against Gitmo after seeing the conditions.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I'm still waiting to find out exactly why the US invaded Iraq.


Because they were behind 9/11 is what you were supposed to believe. That was the lie BushCo fed to Congress to get Democratic support and to the public to keep the Democrats from backing out.

The reality is that Saddam was threatening to start evaluating Iraqi oil exports in Euros which would have set an awful precedent for the international oil market which helps shore up the US Dollar as the globes top currency. BushCo wanted an excuse to take him out and restructure the Iraqi oil market to benefit American companies. It worked during the Coalition Authority period, but as soon as the Iraqis had free elections we discovered oh shiat they're a majority Shi'ite country and they learned the lessons of American intervention from their Iranian neighbors. So nationalized oil, voided contracts, Iranian realpolitik. Then oops we forgot to actually clean up all the Baathists so civil war.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here's the original Fark thread from that day in 2003 when the news broke that the Iraq invasion had commenced. I commented in that thread and remarked about how stupid, ill-advised, and shameful it was, and was called an anti-Murican Saddam lover for daring to think that Bush was not doing the smart thing.  It's also quite interesting to see how many assholes in there predicted that the war would be over in a matter of days, or a couple of weeks at most.  Missed it by just a bit, guys.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Jeebus Saves: Remember, any talk against the war means you support terrorists.  The rhetoric never changes.

When I first joined fark, it was overwhelming in favor of the war. Being tagged as a traitor for pointing out facts was frustrating.

Americans slowly came around to see they had been lied to.

I hope they are paying attention as we are doing it again with China.


And that's the reason I'm not a fan of companies like facebook deciding what "truth" is.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: thealgorerhythm: AdmirableSnackbar: gregario: Thank you, Bush & Cheney!

Not to mention all of the bipartisan support they received for their wars in Congress.

Well they did lie like motherfarkers to get Democratic support.

In 2003 if you tried to tell 80% of America and most in Congress that the WMD stories were bullshiat and that AQ hated Saddam because he was an apostate secular socialist, you'd get quizzical dog looks at best and threatened as a traitor at worst. I got it all.

BushCo fed America the bait that Iraq did 9/11 and we swallowed the hook.

How is it that all these critters didn't fall for the lie? It's almost as if they actually did their homework.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​Congressional_opponents_of_the_Iraq_Wa​r


You can lie to all of the people only some of the time, but you can lie to some people all of the time. The important thing is that you get most people believing your lie.

Another useful lie is that it must be the fault of the Democrats and every nation on earth that sent troops thst they were lied to and ddint figure it out in time.

The last four years should have taught you how well lies work.

But then that's why you're here too.

Go on ...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: That was the lie BushCo fed to Congress to get neoliberal Democratic support but that so many progressives somehow didn't fall for


ty, the truth is a nice thing to hear
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: AdmirableSnackbar: gregario: Thank you, Bush & Cheney!

Not to mention all of the bipartisan support they received for their wars in Congress.

Well they did lie like motherfarkers to get Democratic support.

In 2003 if you tried to tell 80% of America and most in Congress that the WMD stories were bullshiat and that AQ hated Saddam because he was an apostate secular socialist, you'd get quizzical dog looks at best and threatened as a traitor at worst. I got it all.

BushCo fed America the bait that Iraq did 9/11 and we swallowed the hook.


The lies were just cover; Democrats who voted for it knew there were no WMDs. Kerry, Biden, Hilary Clinton and other corporate Dems did the politically expedient thing and voted for the war, then immediately turned around and criticized Bush/Cheney's handling of the war. Spineless hypocrites, all of them.

The Iraq war was strongly opposed by a significant amount of Americans, particularly minorities. But it was favored by both parties and the media, so everyone else was (naturally) ignored.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The last four years should have taught you how well lies work.

But then that's why you're here too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maddan: I thought this was going to be about sandwiches and tacos.


Sandwiches, you mean like burritos?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Northern: maddan: I thought this was going to be about sandwiches and tacos.

Sandwiches, you mean like burritos?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LamOtter: thealgorerhythm: AdmirableSnackbar: gregario: Thank you, Bush & Cheney!

Not to mention all of the bipartisan support they received for their wars in Congress.

Well they did lie like motherfarkers to get Democratic support.

In 2003 if you tried to tell 80% of America and most in Congress that the WMD stories were bullshiat and that AQ hated Saddam because he was an apostate secular socialist, you'd get quizzical dog looks at best and threatened as a traitor at worst. I got it all.

BushCo fed America the bait that Iraq did 9/11 and we swallowed the hook.

The lies were just cover; Democrats who voted for it knew there were no WMDs. Kerry, Biden, Hilary Clinton and other corporate Dems did the politically expedient thing and voted for the war, then immediately turned around and criticized Bush/Cheney's handling of the war. Spineless hypocrites, all of them.

The Iraq war was strongly opposed by a significant amount of Americans, particularly minorities. But it was favored by both parties and the media, so everyone else was (naturally) ignored.


The largest protests in our nation's history and they were completely ignored by our media and politicians. Pinning this on Bush's administration alone is a farking garbage move. Yeah, they deserve blame for lying us into war - and where were the investigations into that again? Any at all? - but the people who believed what they knew to be lies deserve blame for supporting it anyway.

Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, and a whole bunch of Lincoln Project types should be in prison for their role in getting us into these wars, and a whole lot of Congresspeople should have been drummed out of their jobs in disgrace for supporting what they knew to be lies.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Note how almost none of the "HURR HURR BERNIE BROS" Farkers are here. Hmm. I wonder why that is.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LamOtter: thealgorerhythm: AdmirableSnackbar: gregario: Thank you, Bush & Cheney!

Not to mention all of the bipartisan support they received for their wars in Congress.

Well they did lie like motherfarkers to get Democratic support.

In 2003 if you tried to tell 80% of America and most in Congress that the WMD stories were bullshiat and that AQ hated Saddam because he was an apostate secular socialist, you'd get quizzical dog looks at best and threatened as a traitor at worst. I got it all.

BushCo fed America the bait that Iraq did 9/11 and we swallowed the hook.

The lies were just cover; Democrats who voted for it knew there were no WMDs. Kerry, Biden, Hilary Clinton and other corporate Dems did the politically expedient thing and voted for the war, then immediately turned around and criticized Bush/Cheney's handling of the war. Spineless hypocrites, all of them.

The Iraq war was strongly opposed by a significant amount of Americans, particularly minorities. But it was favored by both parties and the media, so everyone else was (naturally) ignored.


You give too much credit to the idea of congress acting on their own.

When they had enough constituents who had bought the lie calling and writing letters, their votes were cast. Give the people what they want, keep your job.

Also, you give too much credit to the geopolitical savvy of a lot of Congress, even if they have briefings available. And trying to explain a complex reality to angry constituents who've swallowed the lie is again a nonstarter.

Bush and Cheney should still swing.
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember Desert Shield in 1990. I was on a motorcycle trip and I never saw or read the news during that time.
All I remember was that the price of gas was more expensive every time I filled up. I had no idea the reason for it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I'm still waiting to find out exactly why the US invaded Iraq.


To have more forward bases surrounding Iran. It was supposed to be an "easy" war and the idiots actually thought they'd just roll up in there, set up a friendly regime and squeeze Iran. The people who planned it were imbeciles who didn't bother doing the work of thinking through the possible reactions to their actions and how to prepare for those eventualities. You can't anticipate everything in war but you can sure as fark anticipate some things. They did nothing.

Bush Sr. wasn't even planning to occupy Iraq when he sent troops to push them out of Kuwait. But he put together enough troops to occupy Iraq in the event he was forced into that position. His team anticipated that conditions in the region could change as they took Kuwait, and that it may become necessary to occupy the country even thought that wasn't the primary objective. GWB knew his plan was to occupy Iraq but he didn't have enough troops to do that job. He only had enough to defeat their army. He also did not bother to anticipate occupation under civil war conditions may be different than occupying a more stable country and so on. They only planned for the scenario where we were greeted as liberators and figured we could just make it up as we went along if that didn't work out.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kbronsito: To have more forward bases surrounding Iran.


If that was indeed the case, it was a heck of a job. Saddam Hussein's government was anti-Iran and Iraq's government now is pro-Iran.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.