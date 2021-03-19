 Skip to content
Apparently, gas prices were too low again
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?

Gas prices jumped like 70 cents here since the beginning of February. And they're now going up every farking day.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: What?

Gas prices jumped like 70 cents here since the beginning of February. And they're now going up every farking day.


Thanks Biden!

/Idiots are actually saying this unironically
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Great. Push more people toward electric.

Writing's the on the wall for petrochem.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: What?

Gas prices jumped like 70 cents here since the beginning of February. And they're now going up every farking day.


It's ridiculous. I keep a log of when and where I get gas, how much it is, etc. It's astounding what has happened since Biden became president. I'm not blaming him, BTW.
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: What?

Gas prices jumped like 70 cents here since the beginning of February. And they're now going up every farking day.


Democrats back in power.  You know what that means.  Oil prices go up, gas prices go up.  Oil prices come down, gas prices go up.

Rain?  Gas price hike.  Sun came up?  Gas price hike.  Day that ends in 'y'?  Gas price hike.  Gas price hike?  Time for a gas price hike, then.

Gotta make certain that the proles feel the pain of daring to defy the Chosen Representatives of their corporate masters, every day until they vote Red again.

I mean, that's not the ONLY thing goin' on.  The world gets less stable by the hour, which drives up the prices of all commodities, from oil to pork bellies to bandwidth.  But still.  The fact that they somehow had to come down from the near-$4 days of the Great Recession must still irk some of the Oligarchs.  The moment it looked like Republican hegemony was slipping, the rise began, and it hasn't stopped since.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every single Spring they come up with all these reasons why they have to shut down refineries or otherwise limit production thus causing gas prices to go up  AT THE EXACT TIME that people start buying more of their product (which, for any other product, would reduce the per-unit price).  It's almost as though it's a intentional way to fix the price of gas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And this is his response.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its so nice when drone attacks cant be traced anywhere and they can just shoot their own sites when they need to boost the price isnt it
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
/Oblig.

Dead Kennedys - Kinky Sex Makes the World Go 'Round
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: puffy999: What?

Gas prices jumped like 70 cents here since the beginning of February. And they're now going up every farking day.

Thanks Biden!

/Idiots are actually saying this unironically


I thought we were supposed to give credit to the previous president for the first two years afterward . Thats what the Dems always say anyways .
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everything is starting to open back up slowly causing demand to rise and people wonder why gas prices are rising too?
 
Stibium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Every single Spring they come up with all these reasons why they have to shut down refineries or otherwise limit production thus causing gas prices to go up  AT THE EXACT TIME that people start buying more of their product (which, for any other product, would reduce the per-unit price).  It's almost as though it's a intentional way to fix the price of gas.


And to think we could have been engaging in this in the next decade while Arab countries were running dry had we the foresight to not burn all of our own cheap supply because gasoline was a nickel too expensive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, high gasoline prices help fight global warming. And reduce Trumper gatherings, I hope.

Good for the undervalued Canadian dollar, too.

I know there are benefits to that discount, but I buy a lot of book and DVDs still, so it costs me if the exchange rate for the US dollar or the UK dollar-pound is too low.

Better high gasoline prices and a high dollar.

KEEP IT IN THE GROUND, BOYS, KEEP IT IN THE GROUND.
AFTER CIVILIZATION COLLAPSES, THERE IT CAN BE FOUND!
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
High oil prices are a good thing.  It encourages drivers to drive more efficient vehicles.  It encourages the adoption of transportation that uses less or no fossil fuels.

What we need to do, as a society, is ensure that this transition does not crush the poorest among us.  We need meaningful and affordable mass transportation: buses, trams, railways, all with electrification, that connect our towns and the locations within them.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: puffy999: What?

Gas prices jumped like 70 cents here since the beginning of February. And they're now going up every farking day.

Thanks Biden!

/Idiots are actually saying this unironically


Us oil producers are saying it unironically as well
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: What?

Gas prices jumped like 70 cents here since the beginning of February. And they're now going up every farking day.


Just be patient. This is just part of the HEALING tm we have been promised.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: Great. Push more people toward electric.

Writing's the on the wall for petrochem.


No it's not. The writing is on the wall for Afghanistan though.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: puffy999: What?

Gas prices jumped like 70 cents here since the beginning of February. And they're now going up every farking day.

Democrats back in power.  You know what that means.  Oil prices go up, gas prices go up.  Oil prices come down, gas prices go up.

Rain?  Gas price hike.  Sun came up?  Gas price hike.  Day that ends in 'y'?  Gas price hike.  Gas price hike?  Time for a gas price hike, then.

Gotta make certain that the proles feel the pain of daring to defy the Chosen Representatives of their corporate masters, every day until they vote Red again.

I mean, that's not the ONLY thing goin' on.  The world gets less stable by the hour, which drives up the prices of all commodities, from oil to pork bellies to bandwidth.  But still.  The fact that they somehow had to come down from the near-$4 days of the Great Recession must still irk some of the Oligarchs.  The moment it looked like Republican hegemony was slipping, the rise began, and it hasn't stopped since.


$4?  I was paying FIVE for diesel.  200 striking dollars  to juice up the Excursion.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stibium: Sin_City_Superhero: Every single Spring they come up with all these reasons why they have to shut down refineries or otherwise limit production thus causing gas prices to go up  AT THE EXACT TIME that people start buying more of their product (which, for any other product, would reduce the per-unit price).  It's almost as though it's a intentional way to fix the price of gas.

And to think we could have been engaging in this in the next decade while Arab countries were running dry had we the foresight to not burn all of our own cheap supply because gasoline was a nickel too expensive.


Yep
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 305x295]

And this is his response.


a
Fark user imageView Full Size
actually steklo, that is his response for everything...
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: puffy999: What?

Gas prices jumped like 70 cents here since the beginning of February. And they're now going up every farking day.

It's ridiculous. I keep a log of when and where I get gas, how much it is, etc. It's astounding what has happened since Biden became president. I'm not blaming him, BTW.


The only reason gas prices were down was because nobody was out and about during the pandemic. As the vaccine eases the pandemic the price will climb further. The economic principle of supply and demand cares nothing about political parties.

So yes, thanks, Biden. I can think of a half a million people who would love to be able to say that while paying higher gas prices.
 
AnyName
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are other factors but.....

Banning new fracking leases on federal land and shutting down a major pipeline (two Biden executive orders) have helped drive up oil prices.   Which drives up gas prices.

Also, refineries have to switch over to "summer blend" gas which costs more to make.

https://www.gasbuddy.com/go/summer-bl​e​nd-and-winter-blend-gasoline
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whether this is good or bad depends entirely on who's in the White House.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AnyName: I'm sure there are other factors but.....

Banning new fracking leases on federal land and shutting down a major pipeline (two Biden executive orders) have helped drive up oil prices.   Which drives up gas prices.

Also, refineries have to switch over to "summer blend" gas which costs more to make.

https://www.gasbuddy.com/go/summer-ble​nd-and-winter-blend-gasoline


The Keystone XL pipeline has been on ice for years and wasn't going to be completed anytime soon anyway. It's just another excuse.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AnyName: I'm sure there are other factors but.....

Banning new fracking leases on federal land and shutting down a major pipeline (two Biden executive orders) have helped drive up oil prices.   Which drives up gas prices.

Also, refineries have to switch over to "summer blend" gas which costs more to make.

https://www.gasbuddy.com/go/summer-ble​nd-and-winter-blend-gasoline


Just how much oil was being transported on the as yet unbuilt Keystone XL that it's caused prices to spike? I'm curious how new leases would affect prices as well.
 
