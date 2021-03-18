 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   College professor ridicules student for missing remote midterm, quipping "Even the internet caught COVID-19?" Prof is still dismissive after student tells him, "I live in Myanmar, where the violent coup that shut down the web has killed 149 people"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty sure that rates a chance to trysts the test during office hours professor
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Reddit thread
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ten bucks says that douchenozzle doesn't even know where Myanmar is, or what's going on there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A college professor who believes that their subject matter is more important and unyielding than a nuclear arms treaty? Never heard of such a thing!
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A coup that will live in infamy. The Burma Shave.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bondith: Ten bucks says that douchenozzle doesn't even know where Myanmar is, or what's going on there.


It will always be Burma to him.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He sounds like a Quebecois.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No excuse.  America had a failed coup a few months ago that killed 5 people, and I had internet the whole time.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Figures, York U.
What a shiathole.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I have a remote student in Gaza with electricity only a few hours a day who's very near the top of his entire first year class.

Impresses the hell out of me.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Incredibly, the academic then questioned the student's experience of the coup, saying: "People don't get shot for just protesting, but for a lot deeper reasons."

Yeah, the government/military don't like what they're protesting.

Can't get deeper than that.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Incredibly, the academic then questioned the student's experience of the coup, saying: "People don't get shot for just protesting, but for a lot deeper reasons."

Yeah, the government/military don't like what they're protesting.

Can't get deeper than that.


I came in to comment on that exact quote from TFA.

What the actual fark. It's a quote that in just a few words suggests a LOT about the professor's political beliefs, level of arrogance, and commitment to their own desired facts over demonstrable truths.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you click through to the school's website, they give an update beyond what the article had:

"UPDATE: The University can now confirm that it is taking steps to address the matter under the relevant collective agreement, and further, effective immediately, alternate arrangements for the teaching of the course have been made."


So, professor removed from teaching the course and the uni is figuring out what else they can do through the union.
 
bav
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Meanwhile, I have a remote student in Gaza with electricity only a few hours a day who's very near the top of his entire first year class.

Impresses the hell out of me.


If that student wrote to you saying that their electricity/internet access would be shut off for an extended period of time due to governmental fiat, would you work with them to make arrangements taking that into account?   Would you do so even if the student wasn't top-of-the-class?   Would you be allowed to do so by your institution?

Not looking for a fight, genuinely curious.

/works for academia-adjacent company
//this topic hits on part of our core mission
///interested in how different institutions handle this kind of thing
//our slashies go to 11
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On one hand the professor is being a jerk.  On the other, that student sounds like a Karen.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The university said in a statement that "appropriate actions" have been taken, but didn't elaborate

Beating by way of rubber hose would be sufficent.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
akya

That was a great comment that made me learn something.  Thanks!
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

akya: On one hand the professor is being a jerk.  On the other, that student sounds like a Karen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna say that before you flame akya click on the link
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Must be nice to have so many people willing to stick up for you.  When I was going through school, I would've had to have sprung for lawyers to get my diagnosed disability recognized for ADA compliance reasons because nobody ever contemplates the negative impact they create when declaring 'sleep issues' as a reason for not being prepared.
 
suze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fire his ass.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: He sounds like a Quebecois.


Except it wasn't.  York University is in Toronto.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A college professor who believes that their subject matter is more important and unyielding than a nuclear arms treaty? Never heard of such a thing!


My undergrad was loaded with those, and as luck had it, I had two in one semester.

Each would assign work that to their calculations, should be 2-3 hours per night. I was taking six courses, and just those two would take up 4-6 hours per day. It was not uncommon for those two classes to be the only work you could get done on a given day, with classes ending late.

The average grades in one of the classes are still some of the lowest I've seen- D+ average, highest grade given a B+. I busted my ass and got a C.

We complained, and his answer was "Even if you're taking 18 credits, that's only six hours of class a day, then 8 for sleep. You have time enough to study for ten hours if you want to- I really should assign more."

Even without the issue of civil wars, a lot of people worked after class (me included- I did 20-30 hours a week working all four years), a lot commuted long distances, and a lot simply wanted to have a life.

Still the worst profs I've ever had.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Getting rid of a prof is outrageously difficult, though.

When I was in med school, one started dropping racial/ethnic slurs in class. Even with it on video (both student, since a lot of us would tape lectures, and school provided since they taped every lecture) it took complaints from literal dozens of us to get them to even agree to talk to him.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: The university said in a statement that "appropriate actions" have been taken, but didn't elaborate

Beating by way of rubber hose would be sufficent.


According to York's Department of Mathematics and Statistics website he's a lowly instructor and not in a tenure track position. They'll simply just not renew his contract at the end of the term.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Sorelian's Ghost: The university said in a statement that "appropriate actions" have been taken, but didn't elaborate

Beating by way of rubber hose would be sufficent.

According to York's Department of Mathematics and Statistics website he's a lowly instructor and not in a tenure track position. They'll simply just not renew his contract at the end of the term.


He needs to be transferred to the geography and/or political science dept.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flab: We Ate the Necco Wafers: He sounds like a Quebecois.

Except it wasn't.  York University is in Toronto.


Where is the professor from.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Flab: We Ate the Necco Wafers: He sounds like a Quebecois.

Except it wasn't.  York University is in Toronto.

Where is the professor from.


Emanoil Theodorescu?  I'm guessing Romania
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flab: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Flab: We Ate the Necco Wafers: He sounds like a Quebecois.

Except it wasn't.  York University is in Toronto.

Where is the professor from.

Emanoil Theodorescu?  I'm guessing Romania


Exactly. Quebec.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: The university said in a statement that "appropriate actions" have been taken, but didn't elaborate

Beating by way of rubber hose would be sufficent.


Honkbag: the Academia Edition
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bav: Glockenspiel Hero: Meanwhile, I have a remote student in Gaza with electricity only a few hours a day who's very near the top of his entire first year class.

Impresses the hell out of me.

If that student wrote to you saying that their electricity/internet access would be shut off for an extended period of time due to governmental fiat, would you work with them to make arrangements taking that into account?   Would you do so even if the student wasn't top-of-the-class?   Would you be allowed to do so by your institution?

Not looking for a fight, genuinely curious.

/works for academia-adjacent company
//this topic hits on part of our core mission
///interested in how different institutions handle this kind of thing
//our slashies go to 11


Our faculty certainly would. A grade of "I" or "N" could be issued and work could be submitted after the semester ended if needed. If one of our faculty refused to take this route the dean would issue the grade herself. We have rules and we respect the professor's control over their course, but something like this would be dealt with in a manner that favors the student.
 
