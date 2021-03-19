 Skip to content
(Times Union)   Hey, remember when the state spent half a billion to improve rural broadband? The money's gone and your ISP is still charging $159/mo for two cups and some string
    Broadband Internet access, Internet, Satellite Internet access, Broadband  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
people living in their Catskills summer homes complaining about anything can go get farked
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's the monthly rental charge on your cup?
 
Watubi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's nothing compared to the billions AT&T got 20+ years ago and just pocketed it
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't get me farking started. It's been three decades since the Clinton administration showered telecoms & ISPs with billions & billions of dollars to build out fiber & get to the proverbial "last mile," only to watch as they pocketed it all, bought each other out, then said "we can't do it - it's too haaaaaard" only to have Congress say, "OK, fine, keep the dough."

You bought fiber to your house a few decades ago. You will never see it because the grift is just too sweet to let go, with politicians giving ISPs billions & ISPs lining the pockets of politicians.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I remember when New Jersey did. And Christie let Verizon off the hook. $15 billion down the hole for NJ.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Soon I'll be receiving my Starlink dishy - then I'll be on the OTHER side of the digital divide!
You'll see - you all will see!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That is the worst office space ever.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well palms had to be greased, people had to be given no show jobs, there is a whole process here to be done before they do any actual work.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Watubi: That's nothing compared to the billions AT&T got 20+ years ago and just pocketed it


Not just AT&T - ALL of them.

$400 billion and counting, as of a few years ago. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 was basically an incredible transfer of wealth from you to telecoms & ISPs, with almost nothing to show for it.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
America's Internet access is a farking joke when you compare it to the rest of the world.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x539]

That is the worst office space ever.


Who the fark works on such a tiny monitor?
What do they do?
Spreadsheets?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Starlink is attracting a lot of interest in rural areas. Folks I know who are using it are really happy with it so far because their cups were insanely slow.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
rural high speed is a grift
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Don't get me farking started. It's been three decades since the Clinton administration showered telecoms & ISPs with billions & billions of dollars to build out fiber & get to the proverbial "last mile," only to watch as they pocketed it all, bought each other out, then said "we can't do it - it's too haaaaaard" only to have Congress say, "OK, fine, keep the dough."

You bought fiber to your house a few decades ago. You will never see it because the grift is just too sweet to let go, with politicians giving ISPs billions & ISPs lining the pockets of politicians.


It's finally here. Up to 1000 Mb, it says. I'm sitting here right this minute waiting on AT&T to come and install it. Third appointment, so far. They missed the first two and are currently 2 hours late for this one. I've been assured they will be here today - and, oh by the way, we only provide 100 Mb to your address but we'll upgrade you for free as soon as the equipment is in place. My wife works with the wife of the AT&T rep, so she feels obligated to not cancel. Any minute now...
 
freakay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the reality is that the telecoms realize that their ability to make a profit is increasingly limited, and the only thing that is really left is controlling the bandwidth.  they know that they cant really charge for "long distance" or whatever.  they know they cant charge for international calls as much.

the whole industry needs to be restructured from the ground up, with these big telecoms broken up so that ATT, for instance, should not be running streaming services etc.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: FormlessOne: Don't get me farking started. It's been three decades since the Clinton administration showered telecoms & ISPs with billions & billions of dollars to build out fiber & get to the proverbial "last mile," only to watch as they pocketed it all, bought each other out, then said "we can't do it - it's too haaaaaard" only to have Congress say, "OK, fine, keep the dough."

You bought fiber to your house a few decades ago. You will never see it because the grift is just too sweet to let go, with politicians giving ISPs billions & ISPs lining the pockets of politicians.

It's finally here. Up to 1000 Mb, it says. I'm sitting here right this minute waiting on AT&T to come and install it. Third appointment, so far. They missed the first two and are currently 2 hours late for this one. I've been assured they will be here today - and, oh by the way, we only provide 100 Mb to your address but we'll upgrade you for free as soon as the equipment is in place. My wife works with the wife of the AT&T rep, so she feels obligated to not cancel. Any minute now...


Att pulled that same shiat with me.  Told me fiber was now available in the neighborhood, then told me after the tech was on site that it wasn't.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't understand how rural internet is so bad in these rural areas. Here in Amish country, you can get gigabit through the CableCo. This house doesn't even have electricity, but can get gigabit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even better, now since we've all supposedly got rural broadband, theyre not bothering to maintain the phone lines anymore, so you cant get that either.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: Hey Nurse!: FormlessOne: Don't get me farking started. It's been three decades since the Clinton administration showered telecoms & ISPs with billions & billions of dollars to build out fiber & get to the proverbial "last mile," only to watch as they pocketed it all, bought each other out, then said "we can't do it - it's too haaaaaard" only to have Congress say, "OK, fine, keep the dough."

You bought fiber to your house a few decades ago. You will never see it because the grift is just too sweet to let go, with politicians giving ISPs billions & ISPs lining the pockets of politicians.

It's finally here. Up to 1000 Mb, it says. I'm sitting here right this minute waiting on AT&T to come and install it. Third appointment, so far. They missed the first two and are currently 2 hours late for this one. I've been assured they will be here today - and, oh by the way, we only provide 100 Mb to your address but we'll upgrade you for free as soon as the equipment is in place. My wife works with the wife of the AT&T rep, so she feels obligated to not cancel. Any minute now...

Att pulled that same shiat with me.  Told me fiber was now available in the neighborhood, then told me after the tech was on site that it wasn't.


I'm starting to think that is the issue. Meanwhile they've got another rep contacting us about getting our cell phone business. I think they're hoping to see on the cell phone bill before we get this and they pull the rug out from underneath us. If it were up to me, the entire thing would be canceled.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait no ISP wanted to serve a rich community? I'm on the Westside of Chicago and I get 1000/1000
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rural broadband? Some ISPs still have trouble in the 'burbs.

My parents got broadband when it first got to the area.  Back when we had to get a pair of wireless B routers to cover the house, and even at 11mbps, the local top tiered package was still the bottleneck.  ISP equipment hasn't changed since then.

Not sure what they're paying for these days, I want to say they should be getting 200mbps down through at&t, but they're only getting a third of that. When it decides to work.

My dad had a tech out a few times, thinking it was the house's wiring.  The last time the guy admitted the wiring inside was fine.  All the neighborhood cabling is from the 50s/60s, and local backend equipment is from the 90s/00s.  Stuff that should've been upgraded a decade ago but at&t just kinda figured people are paying for what they get, why upgrade.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On the plus side. your dial-up connection comes with real sweet perks, like tons of free time to fark off while waiting for yet another porn GIF to download.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: America's Internet access is a farking joke when you compare it to the rest of the world.


What measure are you using to compare it?
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Last mile is going to cost 40K; I hate Comcast so much I might do it
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: America's Internet access is a farking joke when you compare it to the rest of the world.

What measure are you using to compare it?


South Korea is probably still the #1 country for broadband.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: America's Internet access is a farking joke when you compare it to the rest of the world.

What measure are you using to compare it?


America < The rest of the world

and

Everything is better in places where republicans haven't farked things up yet.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Starlink
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I seem to recall a time when running water, electricity, and refrigerators were luxury items afforded for the elite to fark around with.

Now they are considered essential utilities for basic human habitation, and without them a place is considered "uninhabitable"

Where are we at that stage with broadband internet? You'd think after the shiatty year we've had, governments everywhere are considering making internet a public utility.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The string is extra
 
LineNoise
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey something i can chime in on.

We have a property upstate, and up until 2 or 3 years ago the best i could do was a w0nky 264k DSL connection (technically we could have gotten a little better with ISDN, i kid you not, at 3x the price), with a VERY expensive sat link if we needed something big to d/l.

They have improved it. We were able to move up to a meg a few years ago, are now at 20, and expect to have gig this year.

There is literally a mile of cable that is just dedicated to us. In the 10 miles around us you have maybe 100 customers....that shiat is expensive from an infrastructure side. The companies that build that out will be lucky to see their dough back.

And its ok, we are cool with it. Its one of the things you accept having a house out in the sticks. If i call for emergency services i'm not going to be pissy it takes 30 minutes to get there. If i want a pizza, i don't care the one place is a 20 minute drive and sucks. Its one of the reasons we don't live there.
 
