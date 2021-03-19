 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   This IS 2021, right? So, anyone have an explanation for why the NCAA treats the Women's Tournament like it's 50 years ago?   (twitter.com) divider line
76
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Sports » on 19 Mar 2021 at 12:26 PM



76 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Afraid the poor things might hurt themselves and get too sweaty?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What? Aren't all the WNBA fans clamouring for more coverage?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No can dunk, but good fundamentals?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifty years ago? So, they have to play in miniskirts and white go-go boots?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the people who run the NCAA are still living in the past and don't respect women athletes. Same goes for most sports organizations.

And who the fark expects the NCAA to act appropriately towards their athletes?  Garbage organization is garbage.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's an improvement over the hundred years they used to be comparable to
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Fifty years ago? So, they have to play in miniskirts and white go-go boots?


Shut up.

This isn't my personal erotica site
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found some footage from last year's tournament...

allensportswear.comView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Found some footage from last year's tournament...

[allensportswear.com image 328x469]


That's some dedication, playing in heels.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eurotrader: What? Aren't all the WNBA fans clamouring for more coverage?


What, both of them?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok chucklefarks, time to have a DA come down on the NCAA like a ton of bricks for a flagrant Title IX violation. And instead of a monetary fine make them broadcast only the women's tournament for next year's March Madness.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because women's basketball is boring and almost no one wants to pay to see it.

More viewers = more money.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did she not appreciate all the space they gave them for push-up, sit ups, and jumping jacks?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Found some footage from last year's tournament...

[allensportswear.com image 328x469]


That's some fine ball handling.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cabbyman: Because women's basketball is boring and almost no one wants to pay to see it.

More viewers = more money.


Sadly there's some truth to that.

If the NCAA had it their way; they'd cut the Women's Tourney out to grab that money they're spending on.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cabbyman: Because women's basketball is boring and almost no one wants to pay to see it.

More viewers = more money.


That argument works well with the WNBA vs. NBA salary differences, but when it comes to schools who have to abide by Title IX regulations, it gets tricky.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cabbyman: Because women's basketball is boring and almost no one wants to pay to see it.

More viewers = more money.


Found the NBA exec.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I definitely believe this. I'd watch more of the women's tournament to root for the Lady Vols but it's even incredibly hard to find out info about what's happening, schedule, etc.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why is there even workout equipment at the tournament?

End of the season is the time to go for max reps?  Trying to get some gains before the game?

Feel like doing a leg workout just before running and jumping on a court for an hour?  Do you shoot better with DOMS from the day before?

Genuinely curious how weights are used as maintenance or warm-ups in this manner.  I'd figure most time at a tournament is spent resting, playing, stretching, walk-thrus, strategy sessions, watching games, etc.

Either case, give the women some weights just the same.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
why is the womens 'weight room' different from the men's? i go to a mixed gym. i pay for a mixed gym.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Get them a bigger gym and they'll be able to dunk. Once they can dunk they'll start bringing in the money and then they can afford a bigger gym. It's a catch 22, which is what happens when you have to pass it 22 times because you no can dunk.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was unfair to use her video when she's obviously having her period...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Fifty years ago? So, they have to play in miniskirts and white go-go boots?


I recall hearing crazy rules like only so many women on one side of the court.  so no 5 on 5.  Something like 2 people had to be back on defense at all times.

here is more six-vs-six
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Conservatives: "Women's sports are SACRED and we have to keep BiOlOgIcAl mEn from playing on their teams!"

Also conservatives: "LOL f*ck women's sports"
 
wage0048
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm $ure there$ a good rea$on, but I ¢an't $eem to $ee it.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because the men's program generates probably billions in revenue and helps fund the women's program to the degree its at?

I'm all for equality in sports, nobody is trying to take away from the talent of the women, but they are never going to be a revenue generator on par with the men.

I'd expect that the NCAA takes the differences in women's and men's training in mind when setting stuff up, and someone had the forethought to see this coming, but i guess not. This could simply be nobody has asked before for some of the other stuff.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Fifty years ago? So, they have to play in miniskirts and white go-go boots?


That would increase their viewership dramatically.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
White old men run the NCAA?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1. Women aren't supposed to take the stage. That is why all women were played by boys until they got their revenge playing Peter Pan and Bart Simpson.
2. Men are Peter Pan and Bart Simpson.
3. Women who are strong and willful scare the Bejesus out of most men, gays and grown-up men excepted sometimes, perhaps. Maybe. Oh, what the Hell, not.
4. Men can not live vicariously through women. But they can through Strong Men and Teams. Every damn fool on the couch or cheap seats is on the Court with the Playahs and Gentlemen.
5. Aunts Aren't Gentlemen. Whoops! That was a P.G. Wodehouse quip and title, IIRC.
6. I am a traitor to my sex, but we always knew that, didn't we since I gave up baseball and other stupid sports around age eight.
7. Women's basketball is inherantly dull, even if violent and quick, because basketball, basebll and American or Canadian football are as dull as 18th century military tactics if you are not an 18th century military tactician.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I definitely believe this. I'd watch more of the women's tournament to root for the Lady Vols but it's even incredibly hard to find out info about what's happening, schedule, etc.


That's odd.  I Googled "ncaa women's basketball tournament schedule" and found it.  Very first link, too.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because no one watches it and it doesn't make any money?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"a part," not "apart."

Fark. Everything else she said is spot on.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can "it's current year" stop being a thing
 
Mi-5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get a load of this guy.  He first tweeted (then deleted) that "no one lifts weights in the post-season, so the athlete complaining is complaining about nothing.  He then proceeds to get lit up by everyone, then tries to play victim:

https://twitter.com/TheJeffW/status/1​3​72765204900048899
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: bingethinker: Fifty years ago? So, they have to play in miniskirts and white go-go boots?

That would increase their viewership dramatically.


The Go Go boots would be very slippery and would maul the Court surface, which would give men and Court owners a reason to ban women's basketball.
 
The_Six_Fingered_Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: why is the womens 'weight room' different from the men's? i go to a mixed gym. i pay for a mixed gym.


Well, the women are playing in San Antonio, TX and the men are playing in Indianapolis, IN. That's quite a trek just to use the weight room.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why are there separate men's and women's weight rooms? I have never in my life been in a gym that was segregated by gender. Let each team schedule a workout.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was an undergrad, I went to a whole lot more womens' BBall games than men's.  Mostly because the atmosphere was more congenial, fans more appreciated, and the men's team was terrible.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: "a part," not "apart."

Fark. Everything else she said is spot on.


Women are all parts. Er, I mean, women are a race apart.

They are even outranked by big dumb lugs and black dudes.

Plato said it was absurd and hilarious to think of women exercising in the Gymnasium because of their floppy bits. And then the Romans invented the brassiere and the Bikini and it wasn't nearly as funny any more.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Yellow Beard: bingethinker: Fifty years ago? So, they have to play in miniskirts and white go-go boots?

That would increase their viewership dramatically.

The Go Go boots would be very slippery and would maul the Court surface, which would give men and Court owners a reason to ban women's basketball.


Make the gogo boots with a tennis shoe sole. It's the mini skirts that will be the draw.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Get them a bigger gym and they'll be able to dunk. Once they can dunk they'll start bringing in the money and then they can afford a bigger gym. It's a catch 22, which is what happens when you have to pass it 22 times because you no can dunk.


BUT ITS FUNDAMENTALS!

I coach mixed hockey, and let me be clear, the girls are a 100 times better than the boys at fundamentals. I coach though just at the age where they are still competitive with eachother and right before the boys are able to blow past that just on base athletic ability. Most of the time my best player is a girl, but 2 years later, she would struggle to play against average boys, just because some basic physical differences add up to a huge advantage for them.

As such, i watch a fair amount of women's hockey, to see how their game works, what they focus on, etc, so i can try and help my kids with those skills.

Yeah, i wouldn't be watching women's hockey for any other reason if there was a men's game on, sorry.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$$
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...but she doesn't show us how well the kitchen is stocked, does she?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since Gladiators were mostly criminals with commuted death sentences, women were somewhat rare on the ground. A few aristocratic ladies realized there was fame and money in gladiating, but they were still novelties on the blood-stained sand. Despite the natural female instinct towards shedding blood and choking chickens and roosters. The female is more dangerous than the male. Kipling.

Do you like Kipling?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Somebody is going to loose her scholarship.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: brantgoose: Yellow Beard: bingethinker: Fifty years ago? So, they have to play in miniskirts and white go-go boots?

That would increase their viewership dramatically.

The Go Go boots would be very slippery and would maul the Court surface, which would give men and Court owners a reason to ban women's basketball.

Make the gogo boots with a tennis shoe sole. It's the mini skirts that will be the draw.


Problem solved then. I thought of spikes, but they would be even worse for the floors.
 
LL316
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because they only make an incredibly high amount of profit off of the women's tourny instead of an OMG this is unfathomably large amount of profit off the men's.  Duh.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Somebody is going to loose her scholarship.


And she could have been in the Superbowl commercials. That's where the real action is. Ka-Ching! That and the lawyering and Hollywood accounting.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Why is there even workout equipment at the tournament?

End of the season is the time to go for max reps?  Trying to get some gains before the game?

Feel like doing a leg workout just before running and jumping on a court for an hour?  Do you shoot better with DOMS from the day before?

Genuinely curious how weights are used as maintenance or warm-ups in this manner.  I'd figure most time at a tournament is spent resting, playing, stretching, walk-thrus, strategy sessions, watching games, etc.

Either case, give the women some weights just the same.


Lighter weight sessions are good for conditioning, recovery, and maintenance. No, they're not maxing out, they're for keeping athletes at their peak. A few days off from lifting weights can affect the athletes' bodies and performance.
 
