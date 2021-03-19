 Skip to content
(Euro Weekly News)   Police deliver stern warning to woman for holding a socially distanced party in the garden contrary to the covid lockdown restrictions. The wild party involved the 82yo scofflaw and three of her mates clinking china cups on saucers   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeesh.  We allowed this virus to defeat us.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well someone was pissed off that they weren't invited.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The officers arrived at 9:45PM???

Do they not realize that old people go to bed super early?
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Were pinkies raised at the proper angle?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/calling miss manners
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Yeesh.  We allowed this virus to defeat us.


Jeebus Saves: Well someone was pissed off that they weren't invited.


Or they were a bit upset that socially distanced or not, masks were coming off to eat and drink the tea, regularly and repeatedly.  Not to wreck up a good outrage narrative or anything but...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The officers arrived at 9:45PM???

Do they not realize that old people go to bed super early?


Hell, I go to bed at 10.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Covid response officers attended later that day at around 9.45 pm where some residents were spoken to and given words of advice around current restrictions.

Oh the humanity.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size

Have fun social distancing losers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Hell's Grannies (1971) (Lesley Judd) - 1080p HD
Youtube 9_OIs49m56E


Look, mate, this is real problem. You want to nip this sort of thing in the bud or you'll regret it.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should apply to everyone, even to people who are able to act responsibly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [static0.srcdn.com image 740x370]
Have fun social distancing losers.


Kommunity Kids....LOL.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The officers arrived at 9:45PM???

Do they not realize that old people go to bed super early?


After 9? That's the equivalent of an old person all night rager.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The_Sponge: The officers arrived at 9:45PM???

Do they not realize that old people go to bed super early?

After 9? That's the equivalent of an old person all night rager.


Lulz.

I did an overseas trip with my parents in 2016, and it actually worked out well....they would go to bed early, and then I could do my own thing at night.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The_Sponge: Yeesh.  We allowed this virus to defeat us.

Jeebus Saves: Well someone was pissed off that they weren't invited.

Or they were a bit upset that socially distanced or not, masks were coming off to eat and drink the tea, regularly and repeatedly.  Not to wreck up a good outrage narrative or anything but...


You mean they took their masks off to drink tea? Just like you do at restaurants to eat your food? I am highly offended. Look at me being highly offended. What's for dinner?
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The_Sponge: Yeesh.  We allowed this virus to defeat us.

Jeebus Saves: Well someone was pissed off that they weren't invited.

Or they were a bit upset that socially distanced or not, masks were coming off to eat and drink the tea, regularly and repeatedly.  Not to wreck up a good outrage narrative or anything but...

You mean they took their masks off to drink tea? Just like you do at restaurants to eat your food? I am highly offended. Look at me being highly offended. What's for dinner?


Except you can't take your masks off in restaurants because those are all closed, along with pubs and all non-essential shops.

You still cannot mix with other households because of a global pandemic that has had an awful death toll. The sort of death toll that can only be stopped by stopping groups from mixing.
 
