(Fox News)   Ask someone to wear a mask at Jack in the Box? That's a stabbin'   (foxnews.com)
30
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of James Schulz, who has been accused of stabbing a Jack in the Box manager three times on Wednesday night at the chain's League City location at 1503 W. League City Parkway, the League City Police Department wrote on Facebook.

♪♫♪  Up and down the City Parkway
Amid the fumes of diesel
Asked to wear a simple mask
STAB goes the weasel!  ♪♫♪
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?


It's basically a sign hung that says "I don't give a fark"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he had some materials he could have put on his face to hide his identity.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: If only he had some materials he could have put on his face to hide his identity.


ROFL.

A tale worthy of O. Henry.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would be cool?

Wearing a working Jack in the Box that really plays music and pops when you turn the crank.

I don't mean as a hat, I mean as a full head and face covering. Papier maché would be a wise choice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took me awhile to realize what I was listening to on the web, but it was appropriate to this thread:

Ball Room Blitz.

True story, Bro'.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?

It's basically a sign hung that says "I don't give a fark"


And not-shaving is a hell of a lot easier than spelling, so it's a double-win!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will about his questionable actions but JNB tacos are the worlds greatest drunk food.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: You know what would be cool?

Wearing a working Jack in the Box that really plays music and pops when you turn the crank.

I don't mean as a hat, I mean as a full head and face covering. Papier maché would be a wise choice.


Mounting the person's head on a spring might not go well
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?


If I was watching a movie and that was one of the characters I would accuse the costume and makeup department of making the unkempt redneck look too stereotypical.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks exactly like what you would imagine someone who stabbed a Jack in the Box manager after being asked to put on a mask would look like. Even down to the red and black tartan shirt and overgrown neckbeard.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?

It's basically a sign hung that says "I don't give a fark"


Does he have a heater in his truck and he's off to the rodeo?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Intrepid00: Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?

It's basically a sign hung that says "I don't give a fark"

Does he have a heater in his truck and he's off to the rodeo?


I used to live in the DC area of Maryland in Anne Arundel county. Every time I would start to forget I actually lived in a redneck as fark county this guy in a conversion van would drive by me with a window unit AC hanging out the back with a generator he ran for AC.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: If only he had some materials he could have put on his face to hide his identity.


That was one of the more humorous aspects of the January 6th riots.

A lot of those people got caught because they weren't wearing a mask. You'd think if they were about to do something criminal, they'd take that into consideration.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?


George R.R. Fartin
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Intrepid00: Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?

It's basically a sign hung that says "I don't give a fark"

Does he have a heater in his truck and he's off to the rodeo?


He gets down on his left.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
F*cking plague rat neckbeards. 20 years for attempted murder and make him shave that disgusting nest off his face.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?


He looks like that fat dude from Roadhouse that had the Polar Bear fall on him.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 263x191]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?


Ah, trailer trash.


Not shocked
 
gbv23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brantgoose: You know what would be cool?

Wearing a working Jack in the Box that really plays music and pops when you turn the crank.

I don't mean as a hat, I mean as a full head and face covering. Papier maché would be a wise choice.


Did you say Papier maché?  Do go on...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?


Meh, this wasn't COVIDMAGAITIS. The dude is homeless, so this was just everyday crazy.

Though a homeless guy with a cellphone is a little bit odd. Not saying he shouldn't or couldn't have one, but being homeless and keeping it charged must take some effort.
 
dywed88
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?

Meh, this wasn't COVIDMAGAITIS. The dude is homeless, so this was just everyday crazy.

Though a homeless guy with a cellphone is a little bit odd. Not saying he shouldn't or couldn't have one, but being homeless and keeping it charged must take some effort.


Homeless person with a cellphone is not that weird.

Plenty of public areas you can charge it and publicly accessible wifi. Heck, he could probably have charged it while using wifi at Jack in the Box.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dywed88: indy_kid: Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?

Meh, this wasn't COVIDMAGAITIS. The dude is homeless, so this was just everyday crazy.

Though a homeless guy with a cellphone is a little bit odd. Not saying he shouldn't or couldn't have one, but being homeless and keeping it charged must take some effort.

Homeless person with a cellphone is not that weird.

Plenty of public areas you can charge it and publicly accessible wifi. Heck, he could probably have charged it while using wifi at Jack in the Box.


I won't mention names but there is a really cool Farker who is regular with a lap top who is homeless.  He uses the free wi-fi at places like Tim Horton's (here in Canada).

Nice/smart guy.  Was super surprised (saddened) to find was actually homeless.  Very upbeat/cheerful guy also.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: Why, WHY do they ALWAYS look like this?

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Is there a secret to them being as ugly and unkempt as possible? Is that their superpower?


Typical Trump voter.
 
