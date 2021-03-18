 Skip to content
(CNN) Swiped right, got lucky. Suddenly pandemic
6nome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Almost only matters in horseshoes and global pandemics.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Never heard anything good about "genetic dating", only that the danger of mutations might be oversold.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Next thing you know Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina is exploding all over the place.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You get to the point where someone calls it a "perfect storm" and you realize it's just clickbait.
 
ansius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder how often this happens, that a disease circulating through an animal reservoir briefly infects humans but then disappears again.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Covid-19 pandemic almost didn't happen,

Oh, f*ck you.

Everything that has already happened, almost didn't happen.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's exactly how these things do work though. Every day is another roll of the dice on millions of potential pathogens in the background until everything lines up just right for one of them.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Only bad luck and the packed conditions of the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan -- the place the pandemic appears to have begun"

But don't call it the China Virus!!
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And a Chinese government more interested in protecting its people than position.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zgrizz: But don't call it the China Virus!!


Ok Trumper.
 
mudesi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This article is TOTAL BULLSHIAT.  Don't believe a single farking word.

There is no way this virus would still be circulating the way it is if any of this were true.  It would've "sputtered out", as they so put it, long ago if it wasn't that infectious.  The first lockdowns would've eliminated it completely.

This is clickbait bullshiat.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "Only bad luck and the packed conditions of the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan -- the place the pandemic appears to have begun"

But don't call it the China Virus!!


Don't. It feeds into the anti-Asian hate. And the people that vocalize this are neanderthals.
 
