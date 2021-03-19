 Skip to content
(MSN)   After "having a bad day" the spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff's office is pulled off the Atlanta massage parlor shootings case   (msn.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be replaced by a different trigger-happy white supremacist. Progress!!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Don't be so cynical, I'm sure they have at least one trigger-happy self-loathing Asian on the force.


Don't be so cynical, I'm sure they have at least one trigger-happy self-loathing Asian on the force.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I am sure this one was warned to delete any racist posts on social media before it was announced.


I am sure this one was warned to delete any racist posts on social media before it was announced.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He had one job...
 
Alebak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe keep an eye on him, this probably counts as a bad day.
 
mainsail
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

"What, all of them???"

I am sure this one was warned to delete any racist posts on social media before it was announced.


"What, all of them???"
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So you had a bad day. They're taking you down. You sing a sad song just to turn it around.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Take his pension too.  Drain the swamp.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The thing I'm worried about is that he's just the spokesman.  But we have every indication that the guys doing the actual interrogating feel exactly the same way.  Spokesman dude didn't get his information about the killer in a vacuum.

That means any hate crime enhancement could be DOA.  If investigators don't want to get that information from the killer, they can make sure that they won't.  And once they help him get his story set, you can't really un-ring that bell.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thar had to be one of the whitest police statements ever uttered.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FirstDennis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is prostitution legal in Atlanta?

Pretty sure it's not. I'm surprised there's been no talk of the massage parlors (and why "parlors"?) being illegal sex businesses. New reports keep openly calling the murdered women sex workers.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

How does that change the story? It's not a big deal that they were slaughtered because they got paid to give handies to incels?


How does that change the story? It's not a big deal that they were slaughtered because they got paid to give handies to incels?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nuuu: The thing I'm worried about is that he's just the spokesman...


Sadly, you have probably completed the root cause analysis of the problem with your statement.  This was the guy trained to talk to the media, this was the guy who was supposed to project an image of Law and Order taking charge of a situation, this was the guy who should have been at the pinnacle of public and media relations, this was the guy who had time to prepare a statement and calm inflamed passions.

But instead he chose "what does a racist bigot say for $200, please Alex?"

And the beat goes on...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can anyone explain to me why websites like MSN and Yahoo put a button you need to click in the middle of their articles?

I really can't figure out the point to that, is it some ham-fisted way of telling if someone reads the story all the way through?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Is prostitution legal in Atlanta?

Pretty sure it's not. I'm surprised there's been no talk of the massage parlors (and why "parlors"?) being illegal sex businesses. New reports keep openly calling the murdered women sex workers.


Parlour comes from the old pirate concept of parley.  When the captains met up to talk they also exchanged handjobs as a professional courtesy.  The thinking of the time was that captains were unlikely to meet again.  It gets quite awkward when you get a handjob from one of your crewmates and then run into them all of the time on deck.  What do you do when you see them?  Say hi?  Small smile?  A wave?  I mean seriously, it was just a handjob, I'm not really that into you.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x414]


Is that Jonestown?

My best friend's uncle was apparently in the Army at the time and had to go clean up that mess.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Is prostitution legal in Atlanta?

Pretty sure it's not. I'm surprised there's been no talk of the massage parlors (and why "parlors"?) being illegal sex businesses. New reports keep openly calling the murdered women sex workers.


I suppose the question that should be asked in response is whether these women deserved to die because of their profession.

In fact, questioning whether the murdered were somehow responsible for their own deaths is pretty common. Eric Garner, for example, was illegally selling cigarettes when the police approached him and tried to arrest him and, in the process, killed him. Michael Brown, in Ferguson, was approached by police after he was reported for shoplifting, and then he was shot to death by the police.

If I understand your point, the culpability in these killings is really a two way street. After all, if these people were following the law, then their killers wouldn't have had to kill them. That's an interesting point. Could you explain it deeper?
 
overthinker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yeah, but wait til they feel the pain of how deleting the post doesn't actually delete it. There is a way(backmachine) to dig them up. :)


Yeah, but wait til they feel the pain of how deleting the post doesn't actually delete it. There is a way(backmachine) to dig them up. :)
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: FirstDennis: Is prostitution legal in Atlanta?

Pretty sure it's not. I'm surprised there's been no talk of the massage parlors (and why "parlors"?) being illegal sex businesses. New reports keep openly calling the murdered women sex workers.

I suppose the question that should be asked in response is whether these women deserved to die because of their profession.

In fact, questioning whether the murdered were somehow responsible for their own deaths is pretty common. Eric Garner, for example, was illegally selling cigarettes when the police approached him and tried to arrest him and, in the process, killed him. Michael Brown, in Ferguson, was approached by police after he was reported for shoplifting, and then he was shot to death by the police.

If I understand your point, the culpability in these killings is really a two way street. After all, if these people were following the law, then their killers wouldn't have had to kill them. That's an interesting point. Could you explain it deeper?


Not my point at all.
Just surprised that apparently brothels operate openly in a southern city.
It always bugs me when a thing is illegal yet the law is not enforced. That's lazy. Just make it legal already.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Can anyone explain to me why websites like MSN and Yahoo put a button you need to click in the middle of their articles?

I really can't figure out the point to that, is it some ham-fisted way of telling if someone reads the story all the way through?


On a cell phone, the read more button is placed directly over the advertisement so it engenders a click on the ad at the same time.

So essentially, it's accidental click fraud on their advertisers.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: We Ate the Necco Wafers: FirstDennis: Is prostitution legal in Atlanta?

Pretty sure it's not. I'm surprised there's been no talk of the massage parlors (and why "parlors"?) being illegal sex businesses. New reports keep openly calling the murdered women sex workers.

I suppose the question that should be asked in response is whether these women deserved to die because of their profession.

In fact, questioning whether the murdered were somehow responsible for their own deaths is pretty common. Eric Garner, for example, was illegally selling cigarettes when the police approached him and tried to arrest him and, in the process, killed him. Michael Brown, in Ferguson, was approached by police after he was reported for shoplifting, and then he was shot to death by the police.

If I understand your point, the culpability in these killings is really a two way street. After all, if these people were following the law, then their killers wouldn't have had to kill them. That's an interesting point. Could you explain it deeper?

Not my point at all.
Just surprised that apparently brothels operate openly in a southern city.
Okay. I thought it was something other than tangential to the story.


Okay. I thought it was something other than tangential to the story.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x414]

Is that Jonestown?

My best friend's uncle was apparently in the Army at the time and had to go clean up that mess.


I don't mind sticking bodies and parts in bags.
It's when they decide to send you in weeks later that sucks.
The fresh ones have a limited odor.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Is prostitution legal in Atlanta?

Pretty sure it's not. I'm surprised there's been no talk of the massage parlors (and why "parlors"?) being illegal sex businesses. New reports keep openly calling the murdered women sex workers.



So spree-killing is perfectly fine as long as the victims are accused or suspected of any infraction of the law.

Good to know.  Remember that the next time you cross the street where there isn't any crosswalk or drive 1mph over the limit.  You'll be smiling from ear to ear as the hail of bullets put you down for your crimes.

Or you're just an idiot.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: FirstDennis: Is prostitution legal in Atlanta?

Pretty sure it's not. I'm surprised there's been no talk of the massage parlors (and why "parlors"?) being illegal sex businesses. New reports keep openly calling the murdered women sex workers.


So spree-killing is perfectly fine as long as the victims are accused or suspected of any infraction of the law.

Good to know.  Remember that the next time you cross the street where there isn't any crosswalk or drive 1mph over the limit.  You'll be smiling from ear to ear as the hail of bullets put you down for your crimes.

Or you're just an idiot.



Already been through this. See previous discussion with We Ate the Necco Wafers
 
