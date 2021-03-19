 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Daredevil gives himself the old bums rush, bungee jumps off ledge with cords attached to his butt (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT CLICK
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HarveyKormanKinky.jpg
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Moon is there?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.


Not that lucky. His ass cheeks are now 4 feet long and it takes him a half hour to stuff them into his pants.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.


It's tough to gauge ass piercings.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ass HOLE
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Gwyneth Paltrow's exploding vagina candle, I'm not even tempted to read TFA.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunghole bungee is his way of telling the world that a little prick in his ass just wasn't enough.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve O?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Steve O?


More like Steve OOOOOOOOOOoooooooooo
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: Marcos P: Steve O?

More like Steve OOOOOOOOOOoooooooooo


SteveahhhhAHH AHHH AHHH AHHH
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.


Thanks, now my brain is trying to imagine the tearing sound...

/I'm sending you the shrink bills
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triple Dog Dare?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.

Thanks, now my brain is trying to imagine the tearing sound...

/I'm sending you the shrink bills


think velcro.

Big ass-velcro
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.

It's tough to gauge ass piercings.


I'm not sure if I want to ask why someone would want those...
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thatsenoughinternetfortoday.gif

/Do. Not. Click.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just played the audio to the people sitting in the office with me and they were all like ahhhh what the fark Mark hahaha
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: farkingismybusiness: lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.

It's tough to gauge ass piercings.

I'm not sure if I want to ask why someone would want those...


It's tough to gauge.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.

Not that lucky. His ass cheeks are now 4 feet long and it takes him a half hour to stuff them into his pants.


I'm just glad the video didn't also include him being pulled back up.
0_o
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: lindalouwho: farkingismybusiness: lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.

It's tough to gauge ass piercings.

I'm not sure if I want to ask why someone would want those...

It's tough to gauge.


Stahp lol
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know how to spot the difference between a daredevil and an attention whore?

Surprise, there is no difference they are the same thing.
 
orbister
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.


Maximum acceleration is only 2G, at the, erm, bottom.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I don't understand why the piercings and his butt didn't shred, leaving him to plummet to the ground. He's damn lucky. Crazy, but lucky.


I've done some reading on people into this kind of body modification, and these piercings seem to be awfully damned tough. Of course, human skin is extremely elastic, so that helps as well.

It's a weird fetish that I don't understand, but the stuff these people can do is amazing, the piercings always seem to hold up.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ass...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With all the crime in Hell's Kitchen cleaned up, he clearly got bored.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: With all the crime in Hell's Kitchen cleaned up, he clearly got bored.


Either you're in the wrong thread, or you think this guy is Batman.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Myk-House of El: With all the crime in Hell's Kitchen cleaned up, he clearly got bored.

Either you're in the wrong thread, or you think this guy is Batman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: lindalouwho: Myk-House of El: With all the crime in Hell's Kitchen cleaned up, he clearly got bored.

Either you're in the wrong thread, or you think this guy is Batman.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Apparently I need to brush up on my superheroes.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are some people in society, who just don't deserve to be.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
your move Steve-O
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stuntman and stunt coordinator before the event

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
