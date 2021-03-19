 Skip to content
(Irish Mirror) Irish men and women now regretting having 'beer goggles sex', say they do nothing when waking up with a hangover in the morning
18
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't this one of the main selling points of alcohol?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If it weren't for beer goggles, I'd still be a virgin.

/I'm not attractive is what I'm saying
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The article says Coleen Nolan is the number one beer goggle girl. They must have much stronger beer in Ireland then we have in the United States.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has a guy ever really regretted having beer goggle sex?   Having sex with crazy women, yes, drunken hook ups?  No.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Um...I'm looking at the headline picture....why are they going butt to butt? Is there some sort of weird dildo thing going on there?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blatz514: If it weren't for beer goggles, I'd still be a virgin.

/I'm not attractive is what I'm saying


Beauty in only a light-switch away.


/stunningly handsome
//modest
///delusional
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Simpsons Beer Goggles
Youtube W7lTnG-ZrLY
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Has a guy ever really regretted having beer goggle sex?   Having sex with crazy women, yes, drunken hook ups?  No.


Gosh, no.  That's why there are jokes, memes, books, movies, and damn near literally everything else about waking up with a drunk hookup and immediately attempting frantic escape.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Um...I'm looking at the headline picture....why are they going butt to butt? Is there some sort of weird dildo thing going on there?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The article says Coleen Nolan is the number one beer goggle girl. They must have much stronger beer in Ireland then we have in the United States.
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Yeah, I'm calling Bollox on that survey
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Has a guy ever really regretted having beer goggle sex?   Having sex with crazy women, yes, drunken hook ups?  No.


I don't regret having sex with a crazy woman. Not one bit. They are AWESOME in bed. I do, however, highly regret letting her move in with me.

Thankfully after several of my things broken, and two protective orders I got her out.

/She still wanted to have sex.
//I didn't, by the way
/// At least not once the protective orders came in to play.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MythDragon: Um...I'm looking at the headline picture....why are they going butt to butt? Is there some sort of weird dildo thing going on there?

[Fark user image image 500x208]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Um...I'm looking at the headline picture....why are they going butt to butt? Is there some sort of weird dildo thing going on there?


Thaaaank You! That was also my first thought. Are they suggesting this is the sort of thing that can go wrong when a person straps on the beer goggles? I think you would have to be incredibly wrecked to forget the basic mechanics of coitus.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blatz514: If it weren't for beer goggles, I'd still be a virgin.

/I'm not attractive is what I'm saying


With the standards imposed by the media, odds are that no one here is attractive. At this point human reproduction depends on alcohol.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: stuhayes2010: Has a guy ever really regretted having beer goggle sex?   Having sex with crazy women, yes, drunken hook ups?  No.

I don't regret having sex with a crazy woman. Not one bit. They are AWESOME in bed. I do, however, highly regret letting her move in with me.

Thankfully after several of my things broken, and two protective orders I got her out.

/She still wanted to have sex.
//I didn't, by the way
/// At least not once the protective orders came in to play.


Good for you. I continued to have sex with the crazy woman I threw out of my home. Courts were not involved though, so I think yours was crazier than mine.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
