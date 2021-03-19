 Skip to content
(CNN)   Teen girl saves friend's life just one day after CPR training. Perfect timing, because one more day and she would have forgotten everything   (cnn.com) divider line
    Hero, Learning, Friendship, St. Petersburg's Lakewood High School, St. Petersburg, Erika Miller  
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the details provided, I strongly suspect that the CPR did nothing and she probably wasn't in any kind of arrest in the first place, but it's a nice story that she jumped into action and did the best she could to help her friend.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Based on the details provided, I strongly suspect that the CPR did nothing and she probably wasn't in any kind of arrest in the first place, but it's a nice story that she jumped into action and did the best she could to help her friend.


That's the case with most CPR stories.  Even with medical professionals CPR alone saving someone's life is a bit of a rarity.  Some would say better than nothing other than that whole broken ribs issue when done properly.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should probably investigate the circumstances.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CPR kills more often than saves (NSFW?)

Super Sexy CPR Original
Youtube 96-6LQGqb6I
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how she dragged her friend out of the car unconscious to perform the CPR. That's risky in itself.

Scene safe? Meh.

No C-collar? Double meh.

I'm glad everyone's okay, but that could've been much worse for everyone involved. The compressions worked better than any smelling salts would've.

CT non con, observe for 24h go home.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See See See..... we dont always show bad news. This news outlet does not subscribe to "if it bleeds, it leads"

/it was an injury accident.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Based on the details provided, I strongly suspect that the CPR did nothing and she probably wasn't in any kind of arrest in the first place, but it's a nice story that she jumped into action and did the best she could to help her friend.


This.  CPR alone on a traumatic blunt force injury cardiac arrest is never going to restart the heart.  But it can be pretty hard to find a pulse on someone, especially when your adrenaline is pumping after you were just in an accident and you think your friend is dead. I'm a paramedic and I'm pretty sure I did CPR on someone last month that had a pulse we couldn't palpate.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nobody11155: that whole broken ribs issue when done properly.


The chance of broken ribs from CPR is exaggerated by people who've taken a class and were warned so they wouldn't freak out. It's a "fun fact" but most of the time it doesn't happen.

In a study of people admitted to Korean hospitals, close to one third of those resuscitated after having CPR ended up with at least one broken rib, while about four percent had a broken breast bone, or sternum.

Also it appears that the risk of breaking bones goes down the more training the person administering CPR has, which contradicts the idea that doing it right means breaking bones:

Among patients whose compressions were performed outside the hospital, for instance, one in four who got CPR from a paramedic had rib fractures compared to one in three whose CPR was done by a layperson. Of the patients who got CPR in the hospital, about one in three who got compressions by a doctor had fractures, as did nearly half of those whose CPR was done by someone other than a physician.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nobody11155: Dr. Nick Riviera: Based on the details provided, I strongly suspect that the CPR did nothing and she probably wasn't in any kind of arrest in the first place, but it's a nice story that she jumped into action and did the best she could to help her friend.

That's the case with most CPR stories.  Even with medical professionals CPR alone saving someone's life is a bit of a rarity.  Some would say better than nothing other than that whole broken ribs issue when done properly.


Yep. Back in the '80s when I was trained, in high school, on the resusi-annie models, it was always "compress, compress" to the point at which you would basically break ribs, and alternate breathing into their airway.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Klyukva: The chance of broken ribs from CPR is exaggerated by people who've taken a class and were warned so they wouldn't freak out. It's a "fun fact" but most of the time it doesn't happen.


Eh, 3 out of 10 have broken ribs after CPR.  Doesn't seem that exaggerated to me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ugh....I've only had bruised ribs, and that was bad enough.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dark brew: Dr. Nick Riviera: Based on the details provided, I strongly suspect that the CPR did nothing and she probably wasn't in any kind of arrest in the first place, but it's a nice story that she jumped into action and did the best she could to help her friend.

This.  CPR alone on a traumatic blunt force injury cardiac arrest is never going to restart the heart.  But it can be pretty hard to find a pulse on someone, especially when your adrenaline is pumping after you were just in an accident and you think your friend is dead. I'm a paramedic and I'm pretty sure I did CPR on someone last month that had a pulse we couldn't palpate.


Yeah. We've had a batch of cocaine (powder and rock) products with fentanyl in it come through town.  Talk about expecting one thing and getting another...

Anyway, got to a reported unresponsive in a car; felt nothing in radial or carotid, started cranking on the guy while the stretcher was brought over.  Moved him to the bus, and when I got in I could see his pulse in his neck, happily banging away at 60.  Pretty sure he was never in arrest.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is the submitter indulging in sexism, racism, or both?

1. I bitterly recall my  folks telling my older sister that she couldn't go to college because college "is for rich kids and really, really smart kids." She had straight A's from 8th grade through the 12th grade. She was on the honor roll every semester and she was invited to join the Honor Club. (She attended one meeting witnessed their condescending attitude to other students and never went back.

2. My second sister was told she was dizzy and a dingbat all her life. She had a few B's in high school, but pulled an A in the high schools first AP Chemistry class. Our parents would not pay for her to take the AP exam. (See above). She went to the counselor to ask about scholarships or other ways that she might get into college. The counselor said "You're not the kind of girl who goes to college. I don't think you'd be happy there." She took a job in a factory that pulled up, along with the other factories, and relocated to another country before she'd been there three years.

3. My youngest sister was told to her face that she was stupid so many times that she dropped out of high school reasoning "It's probably a waste of time for a stupid person to stay in high school anyway." She eventually earned a GED and a became some sort of nursing assistant. She read stacks of books about real and fictional nurses as a kid. With a little encouragement, she might have become an RN.

4. I have a female cousin who strung together Pell Grant money, part-time work, and student loans to get an education. She double majored in English Literature and Mathematics with a double minor in French and Philosophy. She earned a Master's degree and got a job teaching junior college. The last time we were together with that extended family, family members, who NEVER GRADUATED FROM HIGH SCHOOL, were still joking about her supposed lack of intelligence. "What!! They let you teach? Oh lord! Do they have somebody help you out when you can't remember how to get to the classroom?" har-har-har And when I say family members I mean both men and women engaged in this behavior.

But let's pile on a teenager who may have saved her friends life under circumstances that would have left most farkers on the ground wallowing in a pool of tears.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Klyukva: nobody11155: that whole broken ribs issue when done properly.

The chance of broken ribs from CPR is exaggerated by people who've taken a class and were warned so they wouldn't freak out. It's a "fun fact" but most of the time it doesn't happen.

In a study of people admitted to Korean hospitals, close to one third of those resuscitated after having CPR ended up with at least one broken rib, while about four percent had a broken breast bone, or sternum.

Also it appears that the risk of breaking bones goes down the more training the person administering CPR has, which contradicts the idea that doing it right means breaking bones:

Among patients whose compressions were performed outside the hospital, for instance, one in four who got CPR from a paramedic had rib fractures compared to one in three whose CPR was done by a layperson. Of the patients who got CPR in the hospital, about one in three who got compressions by a doctor had fractures, as did nearly half of those whose CPR was done by someone other than a physician.


When the wife worked on a palliative care ward they might resuscitate someone a few times in one night and the older they were the  more chance of fractures. One poor old lady had four of them taking it in turns for 45 minutes before the end. Wife reckons it was a blessing as they'd practically caved her chest in.
My first aid/first responder certification runs out soon and due to the pandemic I might not re-train. Never had to use CPR once in 40 years. Thank goodness.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Is the submitter indulging in sexism, racism, or both?


I don't think that was Subby's intent...I have a hunch  it was just making fun of teens in general, since a lot of them have short attention spans.  Hell, I have a short attention span, and I am 42.

No snark.....I am sorry that happened to your sisters.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
IIRC about 17% of the time CPR is successful.

Yeah, if you don't know what the hell you're doing you might break some ribs. The reason they tell you that in training is because with no CPR it is 0% successful. So they'd rather have people do it not right with an almost one-in-five chance of surviving, then people not do it at all because they were afraid they might do it wrong.

My friend who was "gone" for 45 minutes with a Good Samaritan, then EMTs doing CPR on him had several broken ribs and scars on his back from the gravel in the street.

He says it was worth it. I believe him.

/70 year old avid bicyclist who had a heart attack while out on a group ride, and was in a medical induced coma for three days. Survived and is still riding today at 78 years old.
//Mofo is still fast, and not old-guy-fast. Fast!
 
lizyrd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JustSayYo: Yeah, if you don't know what the hell you're doing you might break some ribs.


And if you're doing it right, you will break some ribs.

It only feels gross for the first few strokes.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll tell you who I'd do CPR on, man: two chicks at the same time, man.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vinnie-Jones-hard-and-fast-Hands-only-CPR
Youtube tD2qTmDsiHk

Worth watching a couple of times.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: When the wife worked on a palliative care ward they might resuscitate someone a few times in one night


Uh, why are they resuscitating anyone in a palliative care ward?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: jokerscrowbar: When the wife worked on a palliative care ward they might resuscitate someone a few times in one night

Uh, why are they resuscitating anyone in a palliative care ward?


Unless you sign a form telling them not to That's what Doctors and Nurses do. It's their job.

There's a stink on at the moment because Covid meant that everybody was automatically 'Do Not Resuscitate' and you had to sign the form to request it, in advance!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JustSayYo: IIRC about 17% of the time CPR is successful.

Yeah, if you don't know what the hell you're doing you might break some ribs. The reason they tell you that in training is because with no CPR it is 0% successful. So they'd rather have people do it not right with an almost one-in-five chance of surviving, then people not do it at all because they were afraid they might do it wrong.

My friend who was "gone" for 45 minutes with a Good Samaritan, then EMTs doing CPR on him had several broken ribs and scars on his back from the gravel in the street.

He says it was worth it. I believe him.

/70 year old avid bicyclist who had a heart attack while out on a group ride, and was in a medical induced coma for three days. Survived and is still riding today at 78 years old.
//Mofo is still fast, and not old-guy-fast. Fast!


Maybe the broken ribs further streamlined him for speed? And the scars now are racing stripes.
 
