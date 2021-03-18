 Skip to content
 
(EuroNews)   Making your burka ban so vague so as not to appear racist has its drawbacks. Man fined for wearing a cow mask has his conviction quashed. Tag is for the ban   (euronews.com) divider line
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
The ban on all face-coverings was not intended to target religious veils and was made as neutral as possible by Austria's Interior Ministry.
Exceptions to the law included carnival costumes and surgical masks, although the law came into force several years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

So basically, the law is completely useless at this point anyway, and should be discarded.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm usually rewarded for keeping a mask on. It keeps babies from crying.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: I'm usually rewarded for keeping a mask on. It keeps babies from crying.


is this the mask you wear?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
The ban on all face-coverings was not intended to target religious veils and was made as neutral as possible by Austria's Interior Ministry.
Exceptions to the law included carnival costumes and surgical masks, although the law came into force several years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

So basically, the law is completely useless at this point anyway, and should be discarded.


Yeah, but Austria is run by right-wingers (not as bad as Poland or Hungary). Although they have a strange alliance with the green party because the far-right wing party they initially had an alliance with got mired in scandal before they got too much influence.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ibiza​_​affair

So I'm not holding my breath.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
The ban on all face-coverings was not intended to target religious veils and was made as neutral as possible by Austria's Interior Ministry.
Exceptions to the law included carnival costumes and surgical masks, although the law came into force several years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

So basically, the law is completely useless at this point anyway, and should be discarded.


LOL

"We're totally not targeting Muslims, we're just banning all face coverings and exempting everything we can think of except for Muslims"
 
moeburn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Canadians tend to cover their faces with scarves and ski masks in the winter, so Quebec thinks they've got around it by calling it a "religious symbols ban", except nobody told them it isn't a religious symbol.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Niqabs essentially work just as well as your average cloth mask. They aren't N95, but they are still protecting them and you from a increased chance of infection than without one. The only reason to ban them is hatred of Muslims since terrorists usually don't outright tell you, "I am one you should be paying attention to" via the clothing they wear nor outright showing you themselves in the open (the Sept 11th hijackers visited strip clubs prior to committing their terrorism, to hide the fact that they are Muslims, and probably the last chance for them to see a naked woman before dying).
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: (the Sept 11th hijackers visited strip clubs prior to committing their terrorism, to hide the fact that they are Muslims, and probably the last chance for them to see a naked woman before dying).


That or religious zealots are eager to embrace hypocrisy.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: mom_dropped_me: I'm usually rewarded for keeping a mask on. It keeps babies from crying.

is this the mask you wear?

[Fark user image 440x597]


needs more drool
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: Schmerd1948: mom_dropped_me: I'm usually rewarded for keeping a mask on. It keeps babies from crying.

is this the mask you wear?

[Fark user image 440x597]

needs more drool


I believe you're supposed to supply that yourself.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yeah, but Austria is run by right-wingers (not as bad as Poland or Hungary). Although they have a strange alliance with the green party because the far-right wing party they initially had an alliance with got mired in scandal before they got too much influence.


Greens helping right-wingers hold power?  That's a strange coincidence.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
The ban on all face-coverings was not intended to target religious veils and was made as neutral as possible by Austria's Interior Ministry.
Exceptions to the law included carnival costumes and surgical masks, although the law came into force several years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

So basically, the law is completely useless at this point anyway, and should be discarded.

Yeah, but Austria is run by right-wingers (not as bad as Poland or Hungary). Although they have a strange alliance with the green party because the far-right wing party they initially had an alliance with got mired in scandal before they got too much influence.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ibiza_​affair

So I'm not holding my breath.


The tale is just so depressingly farking common. Cicero's mistakes that mankind makes century after century #6.

I don't like burkhas. I think they're awful things, a visible and unmissable symbol of how women are not full human beings under Islamic practice/belief (note for stupid pedants before you type a dumb comment: that isn't just a Islamic thing, lots of religions are shiatty about women, but that's the subject of the story, so I'm not adding 20 qualifying statements just for you. I dislike ALL religious myths, so don't even start). And I've met too many Islamic couples with a woman not even ALLOWED to speak, presumably not having a lot of choice of burkha wearing, to see it as an innocent and totally voluntary symbol of Islamic faith. I will try to convince people to abandon the practice... but try and make the decision FOR THEM? Try and force them not to? Fark that. Fark alllllllll of that. Fark the mentality that thinks it's OK to force people to live according to your own beliefs.

I mean, I don't like strip clubs and stripping either - but trying to get them outlawed is unthinkable to me. Other people get to make up their own minds, and they might not agree with me. Hell, I might be WRONG, I might have a shiatty opinion. Forcing someone to live their life according to MY beliefs is a farked up, self-centered, shiatty thing to do. Persuade? Yes, by all means. The exchange of ideas makes us human. Force? Fark that, eat shiat and die, fascist scumbag.

But we humans have been doing that to each other on the reg.... forever.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
