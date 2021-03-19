 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Not content to watch America stick migrant kids in cages, China now taking Uighur kids away from families and putting them in orphanages. Nuclear arms proliferation for world dominance is so 1985   (bbc.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?


We can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?


John Oliver. He's just so damned loveable.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China.


Surely the way to avoid China taking over half of asia and enslaving and killing hundreds of millions of people is surely to ignore it all like Murica did from 1937-1941.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

John Oliver. He's just so damned loveable.


Speak for yourself. That repulsive anal fissure seems to ooze smug.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?


Man, we went pretty quick into genocidal apologists in this thread.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It worked for the Nazis. I'm just pointing that out as a historical fact. Not advising it.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?


We get it, you love communist and socialist authoritarians.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mihriban Kader and Ablikim Memtinin fled from Xinjiang to Italy in 2016 after being harassed by police and pressured to give up their passports, Amnesty said. They left four children in the temporary care of grandparents, but the grandmother was taken to a detention camp while the grandfather was interrogated by police, the charity said."

...And uighurs are not foreign nationals in China. They are muslim.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

Man, we went pretty quick into genocidal apologists in this thread.


How quickly they turn on their own.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Friday .... Fark China
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Green_Knight: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

We get it, you love communist and socialist authoritarians.


Hardly. I have no interest in the defense of authoritarianism.

I hate capitalist imperialism.

We ship our jobs to them and as soon as they are as big as us we have to knock em down and demonize them.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

We can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time.
[Fark user image 425x239]


Just to point out, Trump's administration did manage to orphan kids as well...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Green_Knight: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

We get it, you love communist and socialist authoritarians.

Hardly. I have no interest in the defense of authoritarianism.

I hate capitalist imperialism.

We ship our jobs to them and as soon as they are as big as us we have to knock em down and demonize them.


I'm just waiting for the whataboutism post.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Green_Knight: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

We get it, you love communist and socialist authoritarians.

Hardly. I have no interest in the defense of authoritarianism.

I hate capitalist imperialism.

We ship our jobs to them and as soon as they are as big as us we have to knock em down and demonize them.


All the other countries you listed aren't as big as us. You're trying to rebrand pacifism as anti-imperialism and it just doesn't work.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acouvis: UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

We can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time.
[Fark user image 425x239]

Just to point out, Trump's administration did manage to orphan kids as well...


And there is the whataboutism. It's not even good whataboutism.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Chinese, but it's also the Muslims.  Like all Real Americans, I'm as conflicted as I was that time Nikolai Volkoff and the Iron Sheik had a falling out at Summer Slam.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering where Steven Miller ended up working.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

John Oliver. He's just so damned loveable.


Ricardo Zurita on Netflix's "Taco Chronicles". Anybody who loves tacos THAT much is A-OK in my book.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: I was wondering where Steven Miller ended up working.


It's hard to keep track of that joker.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Han hivemind will have to be dealt with at some point.  Over there or over here. Now or later.  Choose.

I've worked in China.  I got to know a few folks pretty well.  They are educated in technical matters, in every other regard they are more programmed. You would not believe the shiat that comes out of their mouths or how blissfully ignorant they are of how frightening it is that they believe these things. They are not evil people, but their "government" is, is definitely evil. Imagine having a GOP Block Captain living on your street and reporting you for anti-Trump comments. And being imprisoned and forced to injection mold contact lens cases for Bausch and Lomb for ten years while they show you a picture of Trump and ask you how many great geniuses you see.

They have all been dogmatically programmed to believe that China alone is right and that everybody else is wrong and that at some point they will have to do their duty and "save" the world. Go ahead and draw whatever obtuse comparisons to Western systems you like but nobody in the West since 30s and 40s Germany has ever had this sort of control over what their people believe.  It's a self-reinforcing feedback loop that will only ever be broken by its destruction. Or ours.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad subby. The newspeak term is: 'migrant facility for children'.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey no I'm sure it's OK and they are just putting those kids in cages because the Uighurs are trafficking them and they're just on hold to destinations that will be vetted by President Biden WHOOPS i mean President Xi's very hard workers who are only technically breaking the law
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: And being imprisoned and forced to injection mold contact lens cases for Bausch and Lomb for ten years while they show you a picture of Trump and ask you how many great geniuses you see.


Forced labor in prison camps? We certainly don't have that COUGH COUGH 13th Amendment COUGH here!

They have all been dogmatically programmed to believe that China alone is right and that everybody else is wrong and that at some point they will have to do their duty and "save" the world.

This doesn't sound familiar at all! Support the troops!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?


You never say anything bad about China at all, so forgive us if we don't take you seriously on this or any other subject involving them.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CHINA NO DO WRONG. USA DO WRONG SO NO CAN JUDGE! GLORIOUS CHINA LEAD WAY TO BRIGHT FUTURE TOMORROW!

*3 social credits have been added to your account*
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now," Subby? China has been doing this since at least 2016.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Sexy Jesus: And being imprisoned and forced to injection mold contact lens cases for Bausch and Lomb for ten years while they show you a picture of Trump and ask you how many great geniuses you see.

Forced labor in prison camps? We certainly don't have that COUGH COUGH 13th Amendment COUGH here!

They have all been dogmatically programmed to believe that China alone is right and that everybody else is wrong and that at some point they will have to do their duty and "save" the world.

This doesn't sound familiar at all! Support the troops!


More whataboutism.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

Man, we went pretty quick into genocidal apologists in this thread.


That's that Farker's shtick, reliably. It's actually breathtaking, they seem to constantly monitor the Greenlights for any mention of China, and make sure to get in as the OP with some whatabout.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: CHINA NO DO WRONG. USA DO WRONG SO NO CAN JUDGE! GLORIOUS CHINA LEAD WAY TO BRIGHT FUTURE TOMORROW!

*3 social credits have been added to your account*


But Taiwan number one.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Hardly. I have no interest in the defense of authoritarianism.

I hate capitalist imperialism.

We ship our jobs to them and as soon as they are as big as us we have to knock em down and demonize them.


Why do you hate America?? Do you hate our freedoms? If you don't like it, LEAVE!

live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Begun, the Adrenochrome Wars have.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Green_Knight: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

We get it, you love communist and socialist authoritarians.

Hardly. I have no interest in the defense of authoritarianism.


Funniest post of the week, hands down. Mods please add 150 "Funny" Credits so that it gets the acclaim it deserves.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Subtonic: CHINA NO DO WRONG. USA DO WRONG SO NO CAN JUDGE! GLORIOUS CHINA LEAD WAY TO BRIGHT FUTURE TOMORROW!

*3 social credits have been added to your account*

But Taiwan number one.


TAIWAN PART CHINA! CHINA NUMBER 1!
 
Skail
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not saying we shouldn't condemn this with every fiber of our being (we should) but let's not pretend our own history is so clean.  It would really be nice if we would learn a bit more from the past, sometimes. ( ._.)
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: More whataboutism.


That would be fair if the U.S. actually planned on doing something about the Uighurs treatment in China.

Is it bad? Hell yeah.
Are we going to stop China? Hell no. Even sanction them? No way.
And if it's so bad, why can't we stop doing it ourselves?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Green_Knight: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

We get it, you love communist and socialist authoritarians.

Hardly. I have no interest in the defense of authoritarianism.

Funniest post of the week, hands down. Mods please add 150 "Funny" Credits so that it gets the acclaim it deserves.


I'm looking forward to it featured in the weekly Fark newsletter.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Skail: I'm not saying we shouldn't condemn this with every fiber of our being (we should) but let's not pretend our own history is so clean.


We're not, nor is that a requirement for documenting and condemning ethnic cleansing and genocide throughout the world.

Nice try with the Party Line there, though.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: FormlessOne: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

John Oliver. He's just so damned loveable.

Speak for yourself. That repulsive anal fissure seems to ooze smug.

[Fark user image image 720x465]


Would think he would have been a natural to play a smug British voiced bird in lion king but he was farking awful.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: We can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time.


Then why aren't we doing anything about the coup in Myanmar and the slaughtering of protesters
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But they make I-phones
So that evens it out for Americans.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Green_Knight: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

We get it, you love communist and socialist authoritarians.

Hardly. I have no interest in the defense of authoritarianism.

Funniest post of the week, hands down. Mods please add 150 "Funny" Credits so that it gets the acclaim it deserves.


Thanks! I'm taking my show on the road. Please don't forget to tip the waitress. She is paid too little and gets no benefits.
 
Skail
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Skail: I'm not saying we shouldn't condemn this with every fiber of our being (we should) but let's not pretend our own history is so clean.

We're not, nor is that a requirement for documenting and condemning ethnic cleansing and genocide throughout the world.

Nice try with the Party Line there, though.


What party line?  My point is that we need to approach this from a position of contrition - we've done this in our past, and not a very long-ago past, and we need to accept it and make sure that we've learned our own lessons from it.  The change in Administration is a good start.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Green_Knight: Nadie_AZ: I'm not interested in a war on China. Fix OUR problems and quit demonizing the next great economic super power.

I'm tired of the anti Iraq propaganda. I mean Cuba. No I mean Iran. No wait- Russia. No, Vietnam. No I mean Aghanistan. Wait who don't we hate at this point?

We get it, you love communist and socialist authoritarians.

Hardly. I have no interest in the defense of authoritarianism.

Funniest post of the week, hands down. Mods please add 150 "Funny" Credits so that it gets the acclaim it deserves.

Thanks! I'm taking my show on the road. Please don't forget to tip the waitress. She is paid too little and gets no benefits.


*leaves fake twenty with bible quote on it under plate*
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This thread is reaching critical levels of whataboutism. She's gonna blow.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: UltimaCS: We can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time.

Then why aren't we doing anything about the coup in Myanmar and the slaughtering of protesters


Whataboutism is supposed to at least be a fact.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: But they make I-phones


For now. That shiat is going to end up in Vietnam and India.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Skail: BigNumber12: Skail: I'm not saying we shouldn't condemn this with every fiber of our being (we should) but let's not pretend our own history is so clean.

We're not, nor is that a requirement for documenting and condemning ethnic cleansing and genocide throughout the world.

Nice try with the Party Line there, though.

What party line?  My point is that we need to approach this from a position of contrition - we've done this in our past, and not a very long-ago past, and we need to accept it and make sure that we've learned our own lessons from it.  The change in Administration is a good start.


So, the position appears to have moved from the flat-out totalitarian talking point of "Others must have centuries of squeaky clean moral high ground before they have the standing to criticize our genocide" to a rather mealy-mouthed insistence that a "position of contrition" somehow be a key component of condemning industrialized genocide.

No. "You should not be deliberately wiping out one of your ethnic groups" is a position that stands on its own and requires no qualification or summary of our credentials. Eroding that, and introducing the idea that "qualified standing" is required in order to oppose genocide, would be one of the worst setbacks for the worldwide state of human rights in centuries.
 
