(CNBC)   Williams-Sonoma CEO hopes to bring more traffic into "stores," which are like small warehouses for the things that have been selling very well online for the past year   (cnbc.com) divider line
Suflig
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stores? Retail workers? Middle managers? District Managers? Regional managers?

Well, the world needs those ditch diggers.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I may never step foot into a store again. Especially since it looks like I need Amazon in order to watch TNF. Bastards.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They really need to pivot hard into services.  With flexible schedules and work from home, there's no reason they can't be doing cooking classes from 9am to 9pm, 7 days a week.
 
suze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$26.95 for a small can of third rate hot chocolate powder?
Their prices are a joke.
Go to Home Goods and pretty much anywhere else instead.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I may never step foot into a store again. Especially since it looks like I need Amazon in order to watch TNF. Bastards.


I will, DIY projects work better when you can grab shiat now instead of waiting for 1-2 days for the bit you broke, the screw that was missing from the package, etc.

Also grocery shopping has better selection in person (admittedly a solvable problem) and my state still hasn't made liquor shipping legal so I can only buy what the few stores with curbside bothered to put online for pickup.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Me trying to find a medium shirt or size 10 shoes in any brick and mortar store:
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: They really need to pivot hard into services.  With flexible schedules and work from home, there's no reason they can't be doing cooking classes from 9am to 9pm, 7 days a week.


I took a couple of pizza-making classes with my then-girlfriend at a Williams-Sonoma about five years ago. I don't particularly enjoy cooking, but the classes were very approachable if you're kitchen-tarded like I am, and the finished products turned out pretty decent. They do most of the prep work for you, but you're definitely getting your hands dirty. I wouldn't go again by myself, but if you know someone who likes to cook, it's the perfect gift.

You know, once the whole pandemic thing dies down a bit.
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Obligatory Hater's Guide to Williams Sonoma Catalog
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Williams-Sonoma is a daytime nightclub for the middle aged consumer. People go there because everyone can see they're shopping for overpriced stuff. Like every other brick and mortar establishment, they can adapt or die.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robodog: Gin Buddy: I may never step foot into a store again. Especially since it looks like I need Amazon in order to watch TNF. Bastards.

I will, DIY projects work better when you can grab shiat now instead of waiting for 1-2 days for the bit you broke, the screw that was missing from the package, etc.

Also grocery shopping has better selection in person (admittedly a solvable problem) and my state still hasn't made liquor shipping legal so I can only buy what the few stores with curbside bothered to put online for pickup.


I've been getting better selection with curbside pickup from Walmart than I did with in-store.  When I am in a store, I have tunnel vision and focus entirely on my list, in order to quickly get out.  And just grab the things I know and have bought before.  Online, I can actually browse and look at what's available.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kohl's got it right.  Taking Amazon returns netted them around 2,000,000 new customers in 2020.  In 2020.  They put the returns desk in the back corner of a store then hand out a 25% off coupon and dare you to get back out without using it.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have to admit, choosing a bed is a bit easier in person.

There's always a case for something.
 
mateomaui
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mateomaui: I have to admit, choosing a bed is a bit easier in person.

There's always a case for something.


/wait, no... this is Fark, forget I said that last part. Just ignore it.
 
