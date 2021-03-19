 Skip to content
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Bacon. Makes a lot of things better. Wine is a stretch. But firearm, cocaine, and pot usage?   (cbs58.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean that's not the roughest 33 but geez.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lots of Bacon along with wine, coke, weed & shooting will do that to you.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know who else needed a little pot?

Granny's famous "smokin' crawdads" scene
Youtube XFK9TO1v8H0
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was she hiding in the bush or did she just happen to fall under it? You've got to be pretty trashed to shoot at a person from 4 feet away and miss.
 
zez
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mugshot doesn't look too bad for shooting that many times at the police
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow.  Francis McDormand has really let herself go.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
playingintheworldgame.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jimjays: Was she hiding in the bush or did she just happen to fall under it? You've got to be pretty trashed to shoot at a person from 4 feet away and miss.


she was off by about 6 degrees
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Survives a shootout with police" = white

"Doesn't survive a traffic stop" = black
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess 'Brandi' is going to end up being the female equivalent to loony-toon males with 'Wayne' for their middle name. Just another of warning sign of poor impulse control and/or serial killeritis.

On a separate note, WTF were the cops thinking, letting the deranged shooter basically walk around the van and shoot at them from point-blank range before returning fire? I realize cops these days are especially trained to avoid shooting at white people, but these two Keystone Kops internalized that lesson a bit too thoroughly.

Black person not being violent = Fill him fulla lead!!!11!!!!
White person actively shooting at cops = Let's give her another chance. She's obviously just having a bad day.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Brandy is not a fine girl, nor a good wife would she be
 
