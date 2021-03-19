 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click2Houston)   Electric "Reliability" Council Of Texas (a) run by non-Texans (b) orders power cuts to the power supply, (c) kills 50+ with hypothermia & CO poisoning (d) lets stand $16B in overbilling driving bankruptcies--hang on a minute what was (b) again?   (click2houston.com) divider line
35
    More: Dumbass, Electricity generation, Natural gas, Power outage, natural gas facilities, power lines, Electricity distribution, Electric power transmission, Coal  
•       •       •

1169 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 1:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point during February's winter storm, more than half of the state's natural gas supply was shut down due to power outages, frozen equipment and weather conditions, analysts estimateMore than 9,000 megawatts of power outages were caused by power plants not getting enough gas, enough to power 1.8 million Texas homes and accounting for at least 20% of the total outages during the week of the storm, according to ERCOT's estimate.


Buuuuuuuut teh wind turbines
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) stuck it real hard in some dead folks' loved ones' poopers
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas has voted for Rick Perry since 1985 and Gov. Abbott since 1998, so zero farks given.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suze: Texas has voted for Rick Perry since 1985 and Gov. Abbott since 1998, so zero farks given.


*leabs gronp before shiatstorm hits*
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ERCOT on choosing profit over winterization
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom!
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the dark wither our dear leaders mentioned :(
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in real news:

Parasites behave like fooking parasites, and willfully attaching a parasite to yourself is fooking stupid.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: Freedom!


The hubris shown by everyone involved in operating Texas' grid is sad, but they and the rest of us better learn from it.  Up until that crazy storm, I bet damn near every Texan would have expressed pride... pride in their independence, their lofty energy stores and just their durn Texas way of doing things.

Pride before a fall.

But they are not the only ones with flaws in their energy systems and in their planning.  We'd all better be working on preventing future fark-ups, especially as the weather gets weirder.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the ERCOT is the problem, not the legislature that created the council and appointed the members to it!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fredsnake: the dark wither our dear leaders mentioned :(


You got a problem with dark withers?  You only like white withers!?  EH!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's the old rancher mentality and you, paying customers, are simply the cattle.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SansNeural: iaazathot: Freedom!

The hubris shown by everyone involved in operating Texas' grid is sad, but they and the rest of us better learn from it.  Up until that crazy storm, I bet damn near every Texan would have expressed pride... pride in their independence, their lofty energy stores and just their durn Texas way of doing things.

Pride before a fall.

But they are not the only ones with flaws in their energy systems and in their planning.  We'd all better be working on preventing future fark-ups, especially as the weather gets weirder.


My mother and I share a lot in common though separated by thousands of miles.  One of them is that Texas is too big for it's britches.  Not the area of the state, but the hubris that seems to be a state level trait.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I read the article, and it was a beaucratic mistake. Oncur cut power but didn't know where the gas generators were located because a form wasn't filled, so it was an accident to cut the power to them.

Sounds like the Texas Power Grid needs some regulations.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The TLDR of it is, the power plants heavily used natural gas sent to them through pipelines from wells and processors - but, in attempting to reduce power usage, cut power to those pipelines, wells and processors.

Apparently there was a form the natural gas companies could have filled out to specify they were "critical" and not have their power cut, but nobody told them this form existed.

This should've been worked into Terry Gilliam's Brazil somehow.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Apparently there was a form the natural gas companies could have filled out to specify they were "critical" and not have their power cut, but nobody told them this form existed.


Ahhh, Libertarianism.  Where everyone does their part and only those who don't will suffer.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I read the article, and it was a beaucratic mistake. Oncur cut power but didn't know where the gas generators were located because a form wasn't filled, so it was an accident to cut the power to them.

Sounds like the Texas Power Grid needs some regulations.


Unfortunately, I'm not sure we can regulate human stupidity and clerical errors.  Of all the shiat moves that ERCOT pulled that ended up farking people over, that would have been prevented with regulation, I'm not sure farking up because they didn't have the right info is one of them.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"What is a massive fustercluck, Alex?"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: The TLDR of it is, the power plants heavily used natural gas sent to them through pipelines from wells and processors - but, in attempting to reduce power usage, cut power to those pipelines, wells and processors.

Apparently there was a form the natural gas companies could have filled out to specify they were "critical" and not have their power cut, but nobody told them this form existed.

This should've been worked into Terry Gilliam's Brazil somehow.


Kit Fister: Wine Sipping Elitist: I read the article, and it was a beaucratic mistake. Oncur cut power but didn't know where the gas generators were located because a form wasn't filled, so it was an accident to cut the power to them.

Sounds like the Texas Power Grid needs some regulations.

Unfortunately, I'm not sure we can regulate human stupidity and clerical errors.  Of all the shiat moves that ERCOT pulled that ended up farking people over, that would have been prevented with regulation, I'm not sure farking up because they didn't have the right info is one of them.


I take it back. Based on TheDirtyNacho's TL;DR, this wasn't so much a clerical error as it was an incident of bureaucratic stupidity and screwup. They own that.

/should generally start with the premise that "natgas pipelines are necessary infrastructure and should not be turned off. Governor's mansion and astrodome? Unnecessary and first to go."
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Yes, the ERCOT is the problem, not the legislature that created the council and appointed the members to it!


cutelittleMexicangirl.jpg
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sorry subby, but it was totally worth the costs just to keep the feds and commies out of Texas' business.
 
Fissile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

suze: Texas has voted for Rick Perry since 1985 and Gov. Abbott since 1998, so zero farks given.


Yup.  My mother lives in a town in NJ that voted 63% for Trump in 2016, and 59% for Trump second time around.  Almost all the people who voted for him the second time around did so despite all the stupid shiat he said and did over the course of 4 years.     Point is that the same people in Texas who voted in the gang responsible for the statewide electrocity will vote for them again in a heartbeat.   Zero sympathy for Texas.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next question: can we regulate all forms of bureaucracy and bullshiat around necessary services and infrastructure to get rid of the absolute mountain of forms and bullshiat that get in the way of actually helping people/getting shiat done?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fissile: the gang responsible for the statewide electrocity


I love your new word!
 
RCL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fissile: suze: Texas has voted for Rick Perry since 1985 and Gov. Abbott since 1998, so zero farks given.

Yup.  My mother lives in a town in NJ that voted 63% for Trump in 2016, and 59% for Trump second time around.  Almost all the people who voted for him the second time around did so despite all the stupid shiat he said and did over the course of 4 years.     Point is that the same people in Texas who voted in the gang responsible for the statewide electrocity will vote for them again in a heartbeat.   Zero sympathy for Texas.


I think it's interesting that your takeaway from that is "Fark Texas and all the people who live there."

Mine was, "If that many Republicans live in New Jersey, imagine how many liberals there are in Texas." But yeah, fark them, too, right?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: SansNeural: iaazathot: Freedom!

The hubris shown by everyone involved in operating Texas' grid is sad, but they and the rest of us better learn from it.  Up until that crazy storm, I bet damn near every Texan would have expressed pride... pride in their independence, their lofty energy stores and just their durn Texas way of doing things.

Pride before a fall.

But they are not the only ones with flaws in their energy systems and in their planning.  We'd all better be working on preventing future fark-ups, especially as the weather gets weirder.

My mother and I share a lot in common though separated by thousands of miles.  One of them is that Texas is too big for it's britches.  Not the area of the state, but the hubris that seems to be a state level trait.


My wife was born in Texas and she told me that you are ingrained at birth with the belief that Texas is superior at everything. When she moved out of state at 11, she quickly realized the bizarre snobbishness of it

/Texas America is BEST America
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

b2theory: At one point during February's winter storm, more than half of the state's natural gas supply was shut down due to power outages, frozen equipment and weather conditions, analysts estimate. More than 9,000 megawatts of power outages were caused by power plants not getting enough gas, enough to power 1.8 million Texas homes and accounting for at least 20% of the total outages during the week of the storm, according to ERCOT's estimate.


Buuuuuuuut teh wind turbines


I hear what you're saying. AOC and the Green New Deal must answer for their crimes!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes like Texas is free of blatant corruption.

We all cant be like __________  ( enter your state here)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Next question: can we regulate all forms of bureaucracy and bullshiat around necessary services and infrastructure to get rid of the absolute mountain of forms and bullshiat that get in the way of actually helping people/getting shiat done?


In America, seriously?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Kit Fister: Next question: can we regulate all forms of bureaucracy and bullshiat around necessary services and infrastructure to get rid of the absolute mountain of forms and bullshiat that get in the way of actually helping people/getting shiat done?

In America, seriously?


After everything we've been through/are still going through, let people hold on to their dreams
 
zgrizz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why they moved from using free locally generated natural gas to power their facilities to electric?

Green New Deal anyone?

Stupid is as stupid does. AOC and her ilk killed those Texans. No one else.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SansNeural: fredsnake: the dark wither our dear leaders mentioned :(

You got a problem with dark withers?  You only like white withers!?  EH!?

[Fark user image 300x190]


If you keep using the word "withers" I'll have to send you the bill!

Bill Withers - Ain't No Sunshine
Youtube CICIOJqEb5c
 
Fissile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Fissile: the gang responsible for the statewide electrocity

I love your new word!


Feel free to steal it.   I steal other farkers stuff all the the time.  I promise not to sue any farkers as long as they don't sue me.
 
suze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RCL: Fissile: suze: Texas has voted for Rick Perry since 1985 and Gov. Abbott since 1998, so zero farks given.

Yup.  My mother lives in a town in NJ that voted 63% for Trump in 2016, and 59% for Trump second time around.  Almost all the people who voted for him the second time around did so despite all the stupid shiat he said and did over the course of 4 years.     Point is that the same people in Texas who voted in the gang responsible for the statewide electrocity will vote for them again in a heartbeat.   Zero sympathy for Texas.

I think it's interesting that your takeaway from that is "Fark Texas and all the people who live there."

Mine was, "If that many Republicans live in New Jersey, imagine how many liberals there are in Texas." But yeah, fark them, too, right?


From 2012, but not much has changed:
https://www.texasobserver.org/no-show​s​-why-so-few-texans-bother-to-vote/

"We estimate 51 percent of the voting population are Democrats, but Republicans are more likely to vote," the report states. "Democrats have to run a superior ground game to overcome this."
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/w​h​y-texas-democrats-lost-2020-voter-turn​out-battle-even-among-n1258438
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well There's Your Problem | Episode 57: It Snowed in Texas
Youtube O4vHgFY7TSA
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.