(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "Hi there neighbor. Want some beer?"   (local21news.com) divider line
12
    Florida, Florida couple, The Neighbors, free beer, neighbors  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are very few people in Cape Coral that look like they would decline free beer.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But once the "Free Beer" sign was placed outside, the neighbors started venturing over.

Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why in the world would you want neighbors?

/crawls back under rock
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
an excellent way to break the ice
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's an idea. I have found people aren't very good at meeting their neighbors anymore.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There are very few people in Cape Coral that look like they would decline free beer.


Originally from Cape Coral. This is true.

/then on to Gainesville
//then to Tallahassee
///now near Cleveland...it's also true here
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Why in the world would you want neighbors?

/crawls back under rock


Random fishing stories?
Complaining about the canada geese pooping all our shorelines?
Outdoing each other's fireworks while hopping from house to house for shots?

Those being few, the rest of the days being quiet and relaxing?
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: That's an idea. I have found people aren't very good at meeting their neighbors anymore.


Been in our house for 4 years now, never spoken to the family to our left. I know the guy to our right's name. Across the street we know one family, and that's because we randomly met them at the pool. Beyond that, we know no one, and there are nothing but houses here. We are very bad at meeting our neighbors, but no one else has tried, either.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: edmo: That's an idea. I have found people aren't very good at meeting their neighbors anymore.

Been in our house for 4 years now, never spoken to the family to our left. I know the guy to our right's name. Across the street we know one family, and that's because we randomly met them at the pool. Beyond that, we know no one, and there are nothing but houses here. We are very bad at meeting our neighbors, but no one else has tried, either.


I'm the same way.....been at my condo for over 15 years and I haven't met too many of my neighbors.  There's only one I chat with when we see each other....but mostly because we have a mutual friend and we all go to the same neighborhood bar.

And then there was the one neighbor who yelled at me from his window while I was taking out the trash.

"The dumpsters are for residents only!"

"Okay...but I've lived here since 2005."

And then it was amusing when he said that same thing to me while both of us were taking out the trash....just a few months later.

"We've had this conversation, remember?"

At least he apologized and introduced himself.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
in the before times we did something similar when we moved into the neighborhood but with ice cream.  put a flyer in everyone's mailbox that said Sunday 1-2 come meet your neighbors in our drive and get some ice cream.  worked well.  lots of our neighbors hadn't really met each other.  Also we found the neighbor to avoid - she was upset that we weren't inclusive enough because we didn't offer vegan ice cream.  what a pill.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Feel bad for people who don't know their neighbors.  Save for the mandatory one-asshole-on-the-block, everyone's pretty nice - almost a collective.  Two block parties a year, and during hurricanes we usually have a cookout.  I mow the two old people's yards and leaf blow their roof, they babysit for us occasionally and bring over food.  Several of us barter back and forth for use of mowers, pressure washers, etc. which is nice (and should be more common - it's crazy that each house on a block needs a lawn mower to be used for an hour a week, nine months a year). Four houses on the block even collectively negotiated a group discount from a roofing company to get theirs all done around the same time.
 
