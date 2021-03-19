 Skip to content
(Fox Baltimore)   I'll take these Huggies and anything else I can get for this counterfeit $100 bill. You better hurry it up, I'm in dutch with the wife   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to counterfeit money make sure #1 your printer is not hooked up to the internet in any way.  Use that purple cleaner stuff and wash the $5 dollar bills with the giant pink 5 on the back (those will pass the iodine pen test).

Or so I've heard....
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:
Diaper purchase helps bust funny money printer, say feds

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: If you're going to counterfeit money make sure #1 your printer is not hooked up to the internet in any way.  Use that purple cleaner stuff and wash the $5 dollar bills with the giant pink 5 on the back (those will pass the iodine pen test).

Or so I've heard....


*Knock*  *knock*  *knock*

"Someone's knockin' at your door
someone's ringing the bell"
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would prosecute to the maximum extent, counterfeiting undermines the value of the US Dollar.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passing a counterfeit $100? That'll get you five knees on your back in Minneapolis.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
diapers
money
laundering
there's a joke in here somewhere but I'm not coming up with anything worthy
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: *Knock*  *knock*  *knock*

"Someone's knockin' at your door
someone's ringing the bell"


It's the suede denim secret police. They have come for your uncool niece
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, when I do it it's "counterfeiting".

When THEY do it it's "quantitative easing".
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I tried to stand up and fly straight, but it wasn't easy with that sumbiatch Biden in the White House. I dunno. They say he's a decent man, so maybe his advisors are confused.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: If you're going to counterfeit money make sure #1 your printer is not hooked up to the internet in any way.  Use that purple cleaner stuff and wash the $5 dollar bills with the giant pink 5 on the back (those will pass the iodine pen test).

Or so I've heard....


There's a graphic/code on all currency (even from other countries) which prevent it from being scanned/printed on any equipment that isn't really old.  So I've heard.  That aside, you have to be a bit of a tool to fall for a $100 bill printed on a colour printer.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x485]


Son, do you realize you have a panty on your head?
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could have made real money counterfeiting these. Just claim Q says they're real.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Earthworm Jim Jones: If you're going to counterfeit money make sure #1 your printer is not hooked up to the internet in any way.  Use that purple cleaner stuff and wash the $5 dollar bills with the giant pink 5 on the back (those will pass the iodine pen test).

Or so I've heard....

There's a graphic/code on all currency (even from other countries) which prevent it from being scanned/printed on any equipment that isn't really old.  So I've heard.  That aside, you have to be a bit of a tool to fall for a $100 bill printed on a colour printer.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/EURio​n​_constellation
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Machin​e_Identification_Code
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: mrshowrules: Earthworm Jim Jones: If you're going to counterfeit money make sure #1 your printer is not hooked up to the internet in any way.  Use that purple cleaner stuff and wash the $5 dollar bills with the giant pink 5 on the back (those will pass the iodine pen test).

Or so I've heard....

There's a graphic/code on all currency (even from other countries) which prevent it from being scanned/printed on any equipment that isn't really old.  So I've heard.  That aside, you have to be a bit of a tool to fall for a $100 bill printed on a colour printer.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/EURion​_constellation


That's it!  I think there is potential for some awesome pranks using that symbol on other things that aren't currency.  Like giving something to a new employee/student to scan/copy.

Would I be able to print that wiki page for instance?  I'm going to try to see what happens.
 
