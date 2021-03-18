 Skip to content
(Metro)   More evidence that no good deed goes unpunished: Man fined £400 for fly-tipping after dropping off a bag of clothes for the needy in front of a charity bin because it was full   (metro.co.uk) divider line
22
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For those of us on this side of the pond....k/darverb Britishfly-tippingdump waste illegally
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You have to write a letter explaining what you did, don't be such a drama queen.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why they just call it dumping?
 
RiverRat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had to Google fly-tipping.

(Thank you DAR)
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Why they just call it dumping?


Can't call it
 
dpcotta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn yo. In the UK big bro is WATCHING.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The bin was full (suggesting it is not being emptied regularly, if at all) so he left the bags not in the bin but on the floor, where they would quickly be ruined by the weather or blown all over the place.

Yes, he was trying to do a good thing (aka get rid of stuff that was rubbish to him in a way that might help others) but if the bin is full then take that stuff home or to another bin. There's a plague in town - charities aren't collecting, and bins are full, idiot.

If the public toilet was out of order, would you take a dump on the pavement outside and expect that to be ok?
 
RiverRat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Everywhere bro

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Paywalled.

Being in the process of moving, I understand the frustration. But couldn't he have reached out to the Charity first?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DAR: For those of us on this side of the pond....k/darverb Britishfly-tippingdump waste illegally


"Fly tipping"?

WTF, Brits?
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pert: The bin was full (suggesting it is not being emptied regularly, if at all) so he left the bags not in the bin but on the floor, where they would quickly be ruined by the weather or blown all over the place.

Yes, he was trying to do a good thing (aka get rid of stuff that was rubbish to him in a way that might help others) but if the bin is full then take that stuff home or to another bin. There's a plague in town - charities aren't collecting, and bins are full, idiot.

If the public toilet was out of order, would you take a dump on the pavement outside and expect that to be ok?


better on the pavement than in my pants.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: DAR: For those of us on this side of the pond....k/darverb Britishfly-tippingdump waste illegally

"Fly tipping"?

WTF, Brits?


I know this is going to blow your mind but you don't speak English, you speak American English.

American English is a sub-dialect of English and has a number of differences with the mother tongue, just like Mexican Spanish or Quebec French.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I understand fully that they need to prosecute people who tip beds, fridge freezers, paint pots etc, but surely not actual items that charities would appreciate immensely?"

Errrrrr... no. You left stuff on the road/pavement. Charities are overwhelmed with donations at the moment. They can't handle more, hence the bin being full. You don't get to decide what us rubbish.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you spend $100 on a candle, you deserve everything coming to you.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice police state you have there.
 
fat_free
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For giggles, read the headline like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Bb-b-b-b-b-but I broke the law with good intentions!  There should BE no consequences!"

Lesson learned. This is why when I find myself breaking the law, I switch to bad intentions, straight through.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Usually, there are signs plastered to the bin. "Do not leave clothes outside when the bin is full!"

Leaving clothes outside just leaves them exposed to the elements and potentially rodents and makes that bag of clothes into a bag of trash, that the charity wants no part of disposing for you.  Being "stupidly helpful" isn't doing a good deed, it's being being unhelpful.

What's not to understand about that?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
one of my favorite sayings subby, I try to do good deeds in every aspect of my life, and the more it comes back to bite me, the more I want to say fark it, I might as well just not even try anymore.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Pert: The bin was full (suggesting it is not being emptied regularly, if at all) so he left the bags not in the bin but on the floor, where they would quickly be ruined by the weather or blown all over the place.

Yes, he was trying to do a good thing (aka get rid of stuff that was rubbish to him in a way that might help others) but if the bin is full then take that stuff home or to another bin. There's a plague in town - charities aren't collecting, and bins are full, idiot.

If the public toilet was out of order, would you take a dump on the pavement outside and expect that to be ok?

better on the pavement than in my pants.


Only for you.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They have judges with seeing-eye dogs over there? Asking for a friend.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pert: fuzzybacchus: Pert: The bin was full (suggesting it is not being emptied regularly, if at all) so he left the bags not in the bin but on the floor, where they would quickly be ruined by the weather or blown all over the place.

Yes, he was trying to do a good thing (aka get rid of stuff that was rubbish to him in a way that might help others) but if the bin is full then take that stuff home or to another bin. There's a plague in town - charities aren't collecting, and bins are full, idiot.

If the public toilet was out of order, would you take a dump on the pavement outside and expect that to be ok?

better on the pavement than in my pants.

Only for you.


in either case there would be no winners, it all would eventually end up in the street.  But in one scenario my life is dramatically better (better, not great) than the other.
 
