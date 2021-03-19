 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   News anchors decide they don't want to interview Auntie Em, flee studio as tornado passes overhead   (myfox8.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, North Carolina, Atlantic Ocean, HIGH POINT, United States, live broadcast, Thursday afternoon, serious injuries, Southern United States  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 7:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tornado! Quick, everyone into Panthers stadium! No chance of a touchdown there!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""In my 37 years working at FOX8, I have never experienced anything like that. I have never heard the roof rattle like that and we have never had to leave the studio in a broadcast like we just did," McNeill said.

Thankfully, everyone at the station is safe.

There was no apparent structural damage to the building. "

Hams gonna ham...
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this when the Right says natural disasters are God's punishment or something???
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fox news station? I now doubt the existence of tornadoes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anchors just said fark it and left!
 
Kraig57
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Kent (after) Shocknek and the October 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake.

David Letterman - Earthquake
Youtube _7sYB1uxt6o
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like the part where the news people cower and flip to a camera and cars are just driving and not giving a fark.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.