 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   You had me at "The acrid smell of Gwyneth Paltrow's exploding vagina"   (theguardian.com) divider line
52
    More: Scary, Odor, Flame, Gwyneth Paltrow, Twitter, Olfaction, Candle, Shakespeare in Love, Duets  
•       •       •

1327 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The products hawked by these people are often entertaining, but rarely safe. Caveat Emptor.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a monster and must be stopped.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x705]

/The products hawked by these people are often entertaining, but rarely safe. Caveat Emptor.


You guys just don't get it.

She knows this stuff is woo. She sells this woo to overprivileged rich people for ridiculously high prices, and then she makes very large donations to organizations to help the homeless, help food banks, aid women, and further progressive causes. She sits on the board of at least one large charity in New York. All of this Goop thing is theatre for the kind of wealthy assholes who buy exorbitantly-priced stuff with a celebrity's name on it because they can. And she's happy to distribute their money to people they'd never deign to speak to or help themselves.

And yes, she pockets some herself because looks and movie deals don't last forever and she'd like to be comfortable as she approaches the last half of her life on Earth. You'd do the same if you could put your name on a regular old candle then sell it for $75 a pop.

She's not crazy. She's not stupid. She's clever and she's getting the best of some of the worst people out there by playing 1/2 Miss Cleo and 1/2 Robin Hood.

Frankly, I admire her for what she's doing with Goop. It's smart AND she is a charitable enough person that it's clear that her motive isn't just getting more money for herself; She intended to take fools' money and give some of it to people who need it.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Really, is this any different than my girlfriend selling used panties on Reddit?

Perhaps I've said too much.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x705]

/The products hawked by these people are often entertaining, but rarely safe. Caveat Emptor.


And here I thought it was 'essential oils.'
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Really, is this any different than my girlfriend selling used panties on Reddit?

Perhaps I've said too much.


EIP
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.


Nice try, Mr. Lawyer for Goop, but the lawsuit for false advertising will proceed as planned.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.


I'm in manufacturing. A contract made private label candle in a fancy jar can be had for as little as $3, or as much as $10. A normal retailer demands 40% of sales, or $30 of the 75. Gweneth skips that step and direct markets. So figure her overhead is 15% of sales or $11.25, leaving $60.75 in profit if she goes cheap on the product, or $53.75 if she goes high end.

Based on your vigorous defence of her, she clearly spends lavishly on marketing and PR. I'm just suggesting she spend a bit more on quality and safety. Lawsuits for burning houses down are expensive, and if people die? They can be financially catastrophic.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.


It's made from her Lady Spuz???
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeesh.  I'll just stick with the tropical scented candles in my bathroom.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: WilderKWight: Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.

Nice try, Mr. Lawyer for Goop, but the lawsuit for false advertising will proceed as planned.


I'm picturing the judge ordering the jury to smell the candle and then her vagina to determine if it was marketed honestly or not. . .
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle erupted in my front room

Is that what they're calling it these days? Those wacky Brits.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hint for anyone that read the article. If you do have a candle that's out of control you can extinguish it by simply covering it with a towel or blanket. If she truly stood there and watched an inferno for a full 5 minutes, she's an idiot. Grab a towel, get it wet, cover flames.

Also, Gwen's vagina doesn't smell like rosewood - it's more like lilac. And she calls me 'Big Daddy'.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why Gwyneth's vagina smelled like potassium nitrate on candle formulation day is just another mystery
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: gar1013: WilderKWight: Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.

Nice try, Mr. Lawyer for Goop, but the lawsuit for false advertising will proceed as planned.

I'm picturing the judge ordering the jury to smell the candle and then her vagina to determine if it was marketed honestly or not. . .


Some Farkers are going to volunteer for jury duty.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You had me at "The acrid smell of Gwyneth Paltrow's exploding vagina"

Funny, because that's where you lost me. Give all the "jade eggs", steaming, and god knows what else that's befallen that poor orifice1, I want nothing to do with it.

Footnotes

1. It doesn't' help that said orifice is also attached to what appears to be an insufferable idiot.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I'm picturing the judge ordering the jury to smell the candle and then her vagina to determine if it was marketed honestly or not. . .


Reporting to jury duty, sir/maam!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Really, is this any different than my girlfriend selling used panties on Reddit?

Perhaps I've said too much.


What kind of person sells their underwear for dogecoin?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
By the end of the day, the story had appeared on news sites in New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, the Philippines. It was a top trending story on Twitter in the UK. Even the London fire brigade tweeted, saying: "It might be popular but do not leave #GwynethPaltrow scented candle unattended & always on a flame retardant surface.


"My story about the story about my story"
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
15 comments in and no one has posted a picture of Gwyneth's exploding vagina?  I am so disappointed...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's appropriate because Gwyneth Paltrow's actual vagina also erupts in flame and molten wax from time to time.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Really, is this any different than my girlfriend selling used panties on Reddit?

Perhaps I've said too much.


It would be the same if:

1) the panties occasionally explode
2) They were "used" but not in the normal way. Perhaps you washed the car with them or something

Otherwise, no. It's not the same.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Flames roared half a metre out of the jar and bits of molten wax flew out as it fizzed and spat.

Look at that. Gwyneth's a squirter. Who knew?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Flames roared half a metre out of the jar and bits of molten wax flew out as it fizzed and spat.

Look at that. Gwyneth's a squirter. Who knew?


Jury member #7
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To be fair, both could smell different when warmed up, heated, burning with desire with it's juicy scented moistness flowing.... if it pleases the court, I would like to demonstrate this your honor.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.


Why would a man need to know more about a candle? Can it fix the plumbing? Can it fix an automobile? Can it register with selective service? Can it stay late until the work is done?

Why are they legal when lawn darts are not is all a man needs to know about a candle.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: You had me at "The acrid smell of Gwyneth Paltrow's exploding vagina"

Funny, because that's where you lost me. Give all the "jade eggs", steaming, and god knows what else that's befallen that poor orifice1, I want nothing to do with it.

Footnotes

1. It doesn't' help that said orifice is also attached to what appears to be an insufferable idiot.


Oh come on. It's a cute idiot who has marketing skills and possibly bedroom skills and is worth a shot. You're full of s*** if you think you're just going to walk away from this one. I'm double checking with my wife but I think she's on my okay list and it's a possibility I'm allowed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One day Gwen puts on some crotchless panties. Her husband comes home to find her laying in bed.  She spreads her legs and says "you want some of this?"  He says "Hell no! Look what it did to those panties!"

/stolen from Larry the cable guy I think
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: One day Gwen puts on some crotchless panties. Her husband comes home to find her laying in bed.  She spreads her legs and says "you want some of this?"  He says "Hell no! Look what it did to those panties!"

/stolen from Larry the cable guy I think


That joke predates Larry by a long margin. I was telling it 35 years ago.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Why are they legal when lawn darts are not is all a man needs to know about a candle.


Anything is a lawn dart if your kids are tough enough.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is how the page was displayed to me:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep, that's some high impact journalism.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Really, is this any different than my girlfriend selling used panties on Reddit?

Perhaps I've said too much.


You mean there are men out there that buy your girlfriends used panties instead of just picking them up off their bedroom floor?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.


i heard it smells like a Long John Silver's grease trap
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: WilderKWight: Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.

Why would a man need to know more about a candle? Can it fix the plumbing? Can it fix an automobile? Can it register with selective service? Can it stay late until the work is done?

Why are they legal when lawn darts are not is all a man needs to know about a candle.


A real man machines the lawn dart heads from high carbon steel and hardens then to Rc 60, then attaches them to 3D printed fins.

If the children survive, they will be like soldiers- PTSD and crazy stories.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

donotdoit: I'm double checking with my wife but I think she's on my okay list and it's a possibility I'm allowed.


You know those allowed lists seem like a good idea, but they are really not.
My girlfriend has a *significantly* higher chance of sleeping with Jason Momoa than I do with with Milla Jovovich.
Men like the idea of those lists, but I think women invented them because the odds are highly in their favor.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x705]

/The products hawked by these people are often entertaining, but rarely safe. Caveat Emptor.

You guys just don't get it.

She knows this stuff is woo. She sells this woo to overprivileged rich people for ridiculously high prices, and then she makes very large donations to organizations to help the homeless, help food banks, aid women, and further progressive causes. She sits on the board of at least one large charity in New York. All of this Goop thing is theatre for the kind of wealthy assholes who buy exorbitantly-priced stuff with a celebrity's name on it because they can. And she's happy to distribute their money to people they'd never deign to speak to or help themselves.

And yes, she pockets some herself because looks and movie deals don't last forever and she'd like to be comfortable as she approaches the last half of her life on Earth. You'd do the same if you could put your name on a regular old candle then sell it for $75 a pop.

She's not crazy. She's not stupid. She's clever and she's getting the best of some of the worst people out there by playing 1/2 Miss Cleo and 1/2 Robin Hood.

Frankly, I admire her for what she's doing with Goop. It's smart AND she is a charitable enough person that it's clear that her motive isn't just getting more money for herself; She intended to take fools' money and give some of it to people who need it.


Woo???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So now it's sexist to criticize a dumb product named after a vagina??

The fact that people buy it does not make it wonderful.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Oh, and in case it needs to be explained again: The candle doesn't actually smell like her vagina. It's a marketing gimmick. A very good one, because it got people talking, got her candle in the news (well, I mean before someone misused one and it blew up), and got people buying it.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

So like a candle. A regular candle. Flowery, fruity, sweet, rosy... Normal old candle. It just has a name that makes you notice it, and apparently that name also threatens a lot of men because they are quick to jump to bad jokes about it rather than do two seconds of research to find out what it's really all about.

What it's about is marketing a run-of-the-mill candle well enough to sell it for $75 to rich idiots.

It actually smells like "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".


Well considering she apparently shoves all manner of potpourri and various rocks up her bajingo, it's no wonder.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

donotdoit: Tyrosine: You had me at "The acrid smell of Gwyneth Paltrow's exploding vagina"

Funny, because that's where you lost me. Give all the "jade eggs", steaming, and god knows what else that's befallen that poor orifice1, I want nothing to do with it.

Footnotes

1. It doesn't' help that said orifice is also attached to what appears to be an insufferable idiot.

Oh come on. It's a cute idiot who has marketing skills and possibly bedroom skills and is worth a shot. You're full of s*** if you think you're just going to walk away from this one. I'm double checking with my wife but I think she's on my okay list and it's a possibility I'm allowed.


And on review, I apologize, not idiot, brilliant.

If the article is to believed she doesn't believe in anything she sells. Originally I reviewed the various items that she sold and thought: What an idiot. Based on the article she believes in none of it and is selling to idiots and then contributing a significant chunk of profits to various charities and keeping a decent cut to keep her in her lifestyle.

This means she's brilliant.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: donotdoit: I'm double checking with my wife but I think she's on my okay list and it's a possibility I'm allowed.

You know those allowed lists seem like a good idea, but they are really not.
My girlfriend has a *significantly* higher chance of sleeping with Jason Momoa than I do with with Milla Jovovich.
Men like the idea of those lists, but I think women invented them because the odds are highly in their favor.


Only for you you poor bastard.
 
deadtom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
/sniff

oh yeah, that's the stuff
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TBH, I am craving Arby's right now.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tangential to exploding candles, a CSB...
At my family's farmhouse, we had an old woodstove. At some point, someone had made firestarters from pinecones wrapped in rags, dipped in wax. Early one morning I got up, filled the stove with wood, and put a firestarter in the bottom to get it going. I lit it and walked away. A few seconds later BOOM BOOM. My brother had tucked firecrackers into the fire starter, probably years before. Besides scaring the hell out of me and waking the whole house, it blew flaming chunks of material out into the room. Luckily I was there to extinguish the flames.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bought one.

I call it my pepper pot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: TBH, I am craving Arby's right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Tangential to exploding candles, a CSB...
At my family's farmhouse, we had an old woodstove. At some point, someone had made firestarters from pinecones wrapped in rags, dipped in wax. Early one morning I got up, filled the stove with wood, and put a firestarter in the bottom to get it going. I lit it and walked away. A few seconds later BOOM BOOM. My brother had tucked firecrackers into the fire starter, probably years before. Besides scaring the hell out of me and waking the whole house, it blew flaming chunks of material out into the room. Luckily I was there to extinguish the flames.


Other than the good thing you were ok and didn't all die a fiery death, that was not such a CSB.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.