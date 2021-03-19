 Skip to content
(Some Sleepy Guy)   86% of Americans say they have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at least once a week because drinking yourself unconscious is apparently no longer acceptable. Who knew?   (valuepenguin.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The main problem I have is staying asleep.  My work expects me to wake up and do stuff.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, as I've gotten older and have to pee in the middle of the night, it's harder for me to get back to sleep.  Plus I'm pretty sure I'm going to need a new hip in the next 6 years so it's easy for me be uncomfortable.

My lawn...you're on it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite Subby's headline, I always sleep WAY better on nights I Don't drink. It may take longer to get to sleep, but the sleep is high quality and I don't get up at all.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: The main problem I have is staying asleep.  My work expects me to wake up and do stuff.


I'm a carer who works 14h night shifts. I'm in a constant state of being woken mid-sleep by alarms going off. It can make you a bit mad after a few consecutive nights.

When I'm off work, I ensure my sleep with a CBD-heavy strain of cannabis oil and a couple of beers. Works fantastically well, and I never have a hangover.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: but the sleep is high quality and I don't get up at all.


Especially to pee.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Private_Citizen: but the sleep is high quality and I don't get up at all.

Especially to pee.


Without the beer, that's not an issue.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: uttertosh: Private_Citizen: but the sleep is high quality and I don't get up at all.

Especially to pee.

Without the beer, that's not an issue.


For me, though, if I'm boozing I'll drink lots of water before bed.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sometimes can't sleep when it is time, and at times I can't even keep my eyes open when I must be awake. Is this normal?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been a good sleeper, and it's been especially bad the last couple of weeks. I might get to sleep OK but I'll wake up around 3am and sometimes not get back to sleep until maybe 5 or 6. I ruminate constantly; as much as I try to divert my thoughts or exercise mindfulness, I keep coming back to what's worrying me (sometimes a real worry, sometimes stupid shiat).

Although I think I slept decently last night.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... drinking yourself into a stupor is no longer a thing?

Sheesh, guess I missed that memo.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can, and do, fall asleep within 2 minutes of going to bed. Well, I don't actually have a bed. I sleep in a hammock that I strung from one bedroom wall to the other.  The gentle rocking when I get in just lulls me to sleep.

Bonus - In the morning I detach it from one side and hook both sides to the same wall and then the center of my bedroom is completely open.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: Wait... drinking yourself into a stupor is no longer a thing?

Sheesh, guess I missed that memo.


You were drunk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleep 9pm to 3 am then Lay in bed until 5 AM. Better Like that for ages.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


*Gestures vaguely at the last five years.*

I understand. I hope it gets better for you.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"drinking yourself unconscious is apparently no longer acceptable."

The fark it's not!!
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Winterlight: Wait... drinking yourself into a stupor is no longer a thing?

Sheesh, guess I missed that memo.

You were drunk.


Well, it does come with the job...
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I nearly took a nice nap last night but the fire alarms in my entire building went off - again. Apparently fixing a fire alarm system is difficult.  So I sit in my apartment on edge wondering if that thing will go off at any moment.

/I really needed that nap
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, this is pertinent today.  I went to bed at 9 last night and laid there until almost 3am before i fell asleep last night.  I feel like absolute ass.

a normal night i'll fall asleep at 11. and thats with zinc, magnesium, and melatonin.

my brain is just farked i guess.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friday nights there is typically a stimulant involved in the nights activities, so at least once a week I'm going to have trouble sleeping.

Also...
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Jespot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
10 mg Melatonin, mixed with some light booze ... 50% of the time it works every time
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bring back barbiturates!
 
Corvus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, if you were a real drunkard you would know drinking yourself to sleep you often wake up at 2am and then can't fall back asleep.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If your problem is falling asleep I highly recommend melatonin. I suffer chronic insomnia, especially during the winter and taking even a low dose 2.5mg melatonin an hour before I want to be asleep helps a ton.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thanks to my blood pressure medication, I can have at most one drink each day, and I typically just have a drink on Thursdays through Sundays.  And thanks to taking tylenol for a bad headache, I haven't been able to have any alcohol since Tuesday.  A year ago I could drink myself to sleep.  Last week a glass of scotch really got me going.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Started having drinks every night/gone pro since covid started. Maybe missed a few nights since it started. Didn't drink for 15 days when I tested positive.

I wake up super early. Gaining weight.

I stocked up with cabinets full of alcohol and I am learning all kinds of new drinks to make.

We can sleep when we're dead. Lol
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Corvus: Subby, if you were a real drunkard you would know drinking yourself to sleep you often wake up at 2am and then can't fall back asleep.


I'm like that with any kind of sedation.

I'll be up and moving around and can even speak and interact with people even before I'm conscious to myself.  My mom took me for my last wisdom tooth extraction and said they had to come get her because I woke up and said I felt great and tried to walk out the back door to get in the car to come home.

It's like when I come to, I come to hard.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pup.socket: I sometimes can't sleep when it is time, and at times I can't even keep my eyes open when I must be awake. Is this normal?


Obstructive sleep apnea
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I work 12hr night shifts at the hospital, go to school during the day. Normally I work just Friday or Saturday nights, but since it's spring break, I picked up extra.

And now my sleep schedule is whacked.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Once a week would be nirvana for me.  My insomnia is chronic, drug-resistant and untreatable.  I've worked with sleep experts and nothing helped, in fact. many of their recommendations made it worse.
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Been having sleep problems for years.  I have a few friends that started taking medical cannabas that essentially solved their identical sleep issues. Current job does not tolerate any marijuana so I am seriously considering switching careers.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never had problems falling asleep or staying asleep until this last year. I figured it would be better in January, but no, still have persistent insomnia. I'll wake up 2-3 hours after going to bed and then be wide awake at 2 or 3 am. I'll stay up until 5am and then crash until 8 or 9am and feel like hell most of the day.

I don't like middle age.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: pup.socket: I sometimes can't sleep when it is time, and at times I can't even keep my eyes open when I must be awake. Is this normal?

Obstructive sleep apnea


Getting an auto-CPAP helped immensely with that for me.  Between that, 10mg melatonin, and not drinking anymore, I get solid sleep.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sleze: Been having sleep problems for years.  I have a few friends that started taking medical cannabas that essentially solved their identical sleep issues. Current job does not tolerate any marijuana so I am seriously considering switching careers.


It can definitely help and it's worth making the career switch if you are able to do so, for your health and well-being. I was prescribed medical MJ for PTSD and for the first time since I can remember, I sleep through the night most of the time and I don't have nightmares. The one time I skipped taking it, I slept for 3 hours which was interrupted by a nightmare. I used to work for a job that did drug testing, but I made a career switch (before and unrelated to the medication change) and my current job thankfully does not.
 
frogmyte
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With the older kid having to be constantly supervised for zoom school and the younger still being at constant-supervision age, the only time I can get anything done is after they go to bed at 7:30. My own school work, any exercise I'm gonna get for the day, yoga, showering, any recreational reading or painting, sex...I'm lucky if I get to sleep by midnight. Then the kids wake up anywhere between 5:30 and 7:15... It's kind of impossible for me to get enough sleep AND get everything I need to do in a day done.

I actually get really pissed at my husband, because he's a night owl and while he does get a lot of shiat done while he stays up til 2am (he does all the laundry and grocery shopping, for example), it also means he's useless until 10am and then he often works from 11 or 12 until 9pm so it's just me accomplishing jack shiat doing EVERYTHING with the kids and never getting enough sleep...

At least when I was working it was 6am to 2pm and I still always made dinner and put the kids to bed...

This situation is just frustrating. I can't wait until it's safe for the kid to go back to school.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Despite Subby's headline, I always sleep WAY better on nights I Don't drink. It may take longer to get to sleep, but the sleep is high quality and I don't get up at all.


Same. When I drink I pass out almost instantly. Then wake up in an alert and sweaty state at 3am, unable to fall back asleep.
 
