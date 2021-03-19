 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Tomorrow is the first day of Spring. Can the seasonal change really make you happier and healthier? Here comes pollen-laden science   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Circadian rhythm, Light, Season, Seasonal affective disorder, Sunlight, hours of light, Sun, Equinox  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 8:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Electric Light Orchestra - Mr. Blue Sky (Official Video)
Youtube aQUlA8Hcv4s
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sure. Soon as the back yard isn't a mud pit, it's gardening time.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here comes pollen-laden science

My mask is going to protect me from science...?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I only count meteorological spring.  I've been there for 19 days already.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aQUlA8Hc​v4s]


Thanks, I love that tune. It always makes me feel better.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read science, and read The Guardian, and I couldn't even.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hm. Could I be any happier?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Most pollen makes me feel like shiat if it has any effect at all, but fresh pine pollen gives me better wood than viagra.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You need not wonder why, there's no time left for youuuUUUuuuHhhuuuuuuhuuuu.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh you poor saps! In a few weeks you all will miss the cool soothing weather! You'll wish you were still under lockdown so you won't have to go outside and be bombarded with relentless blistering heat!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yay, pollen count!  Ahh-Ahh-Ahh...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For what it's worth Easter Lillies are popping up gangbusters unusually early, so I'd say spring is already out the gate,
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I always get one big migrane when the first nice day of spring hits. I can't go to work and have to go golfing then sit on the patio and drink beer. It's the only cure.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know I'm retreading old ground, but what would make me happier and healthier is getting rid of daylight saving.

I've traveled quite a bit and I can get over jet lag from 5 or 12 hour time differences within a day. 1 hour, though, jacks me up for almost a week.
 
parasol
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Healthier, maybe.

Spent yesterday cutting back the seashell and lipstick ginger plants here.

We have the best smelling trash in the entire neighborhood this morning.

Bonus: the trash pandas don't raid our house during ginger trimming season.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Oh you poor saps! In a few weeks you all will miss the cool soothing weather! You'll wish you were still under lockdown so you won't have to go outside and be bombarded with relentless blistering heat!

[Fark user image image 480x270]


Where do you live that has "blistering heat" just a few weeks into spring?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.