(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Sir, this is a Wingstop   (fox40.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more disturbed over the fact that the eyewitness was only there just to get some ranch.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: I'm more disturbed over the fact that the eyewitness was only there just to get some ranch.


Yeah, I wasn't sure if she meant "here" as in that particular spot or "here" as in the restaurant.

Well, she got a little show with her ranch regardless.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I also hate blue cheese with wings, blech.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blatz514: I also hate blue cheese with wings, blech.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought for a moment we had completed the angry chicken trifecta, but it's just a repeat
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How do people get this angry?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sir, I'm from Kansas. Don't try to give me anything else other than ranch. It's just not possible!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: How do people get this angry?


Did you manage to skip, like, all of the last year?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Diogenes: blatz514: I also hate blue cheese with wings, blech.

[Fark user image image 372x200]


vevmo.comView Full Size

Blue cheese *is* the wing dip.
Now I prefer certain flavors like Korean BBQ to stand on their own, dry rubs like Louisiana and old bay are amazing with blue cheese. Plus the dry rub flavors the dip even more for the veggies.

But yeah, if you can't stand the mold, get out of the dip.
 
RichPoorBoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Antelope Wingstop window' from the headline sounds like one of those xkcd passwords....
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Hey, you don't want to go to jail over $11 of wings"

farking teller is wise as Buddha, that would make a great tattoo.

Storyboard: two bad ass-dudes shirtless after a work out, "yo man, tell me about which of your ink that you like best"
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also... it took 30 minutes for a police response? fark y'all if someone was actually hurt or even shot. Christ on crackers
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blatz514: I also hate blue cheese with wings, blech.


The wings already come with sauce.  The blue cheese dressing is for dipping the celery.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RichPoorBoy: 'Antelope Wingstop window' from the headline sounds like one of those xkcd passwords....


I heard of Buffalo Wings, is this a new thing?
 
aremmes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RichPoorBoy: 'Antelope Wingstop window' from the headline sounds like one of those xkcd passwords....


Antelope Wingstop is the name of my boogie swamp bluegrass rock band.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FWIW, I had sriracha bourbon wings last night.  Were delicious.

/I didn't use ranch
//yes, yes I did
 
g.fro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Antelopes have wings now?
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was just having a Bad Day.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

