(WDSU New Orleans)   This is right up there with that time New Orleans threw a "Sinkhole de Mayo" mini-festival when a giant cavern opened up on a major downtown street   (wdsu.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Construction for a residential street that small shouldn't take a year. The street I lived on had the road totally redone and curbs put in. Took a few months. Then again, she lives in Louisiana.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I should do that on my neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. It's been endless because our city never upgraded the sewer lines and now it's a huge undertaking that keeps going and going..
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman is my new hero.

Also, peanut butter frosting?  That sounds like a yum.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's really not.  It's a bored woman making a passive-aggressive social media post with no one around.  I'd probably do the same thing, but it can't compare to an actual party.

macadamnut: [Fark user image 768x432]


Had no idea how much Kurt Cobain resembled Michael Dorman.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Construction for a residential street that small shouldn't take a year. The street I lived on had the road totally redone and curbs put in. Took a few months. Then again, she lives in Louisiana.


Depends upon what they are doing.  If it is a replacement of all the utilities (especially if these utilities are more than just your average collection/distribution pipelines), and the street, construction can take a long, long time.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some day that street will grow up to be a big beautiful freeway and we can celebrate it's 15, 20, 25th birthdays.

If I were king you wouldn't be allowed to do new construction work on a freeway if it's been less than 10 years since the last project
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Construction for a residential street that small shouldn't take a year. The street I lived on had the road totally redone and curbs put in. Took a few months. Then again, she lives in Louisiana.


If there are 6 ft deep sink-holes opening up in the roadway...perhaps there are systemic structural issues that are impacting the construction of the road in question...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might be in love.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know infrastructure is basically shiat all over, but in New Orleans we really go the extra mile. Sure, part of that is the swampy conditions on which most of the city is built, but it's really do to a mixture or corruption and ineptitude.

For example, just blocks away from the pothole in question a road was repaved a foot higher than the driveways on the street. Same company took a few months to fix it for additional funds.

A few years ago they were repairing one of our streetcar lines. If you've never visited, our streetcars typically occupy the ground between streets and intersect roadways at every block. They would tear up the concrete, lay the rails, pour concrete, then break up the concrete again due to some "mistake," and start over again. They pulled this scam for months up and down our Riverbend area at almost every intersection. Some intersections being torn up as many as three or four times.

And that's if something gets fixed at all.

Usually, it's as the picture displayed. Half or not completed for years. By the time it is done, the roads around it are shiat.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I think I should do that on my neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. It's been endless because our city never upgraded the sewer lines and now it's a huge undertaking that keeps going and going..


I mean....do you want lead-less pipes or not? Do you want things constructed to code or not?

The reason these projects take so long is they kinda just did whatever when they installed the stuff a million years ago.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: If there are 6 ft deep sink-holes opening up in the roadway...perhaps there are systemic structural geotechnical issues that are impacting the construction of the road in question...


This is also a definite possibility.

The presence of a deep hole indicates that they are either replacing some unsuitable materials that can cause roadway issues, or they are working on pipelines within the road.  Mostly utilities need to be at least 3 foot deep. With all the crossings and some of the large pipes, utility work can easily require excavations up to 12  or even deeper.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I know infrastructure is basically shiat all over, but in New Orleans we really go the extra mile. Sure, part of that is the swampy conditions on which most of the city is built, but it's really do to a mixture or corruption and ineptitude.



Plus so much of your infrastructure was damaged during Katrina, the backlog of work is still huge.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Construction for a residential street that small shouldn't take a year. The street I lived on had the road totally redone and curbs put in. Took a few months. Then again, she lives in Louisiana.


She's lucky they at least put the backhoe out for the theatre of pretending work us getting done. I moved to my uptown neighborhood a year and a half ago.  The street around the corner looks like it had a couple of small meteor impacts right in the middle.  The city dumped a couple of those tall orange construction cones in them, strung a line of yellow flags between the cones, and called it a day.  That was before I moved in.

Since then, the flags blew away. Or someone got frustrated and drove through them because they were pretty much blocking the street completely. Progress!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just for the record, "Only in ____________" is almost never true.

It's the laziest farking writing there is, along with "There's nothing worse" and "Looked like a war zone" and other tiresome cliches.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Walker: Construction for a residential street that small shouldn't take a year. The street I lived on had the road totally redone and curbs put in. Took a few months. Then again, she lives in Louisiana.

If there are 6 ft deep sink-holes opening up in the roadway...perhaps there are systemic structural issues that are impacting the construction of the road in question...


New Orleans has no bedrock, and it is slowly sinking into the Gulf of Mexico.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if they ran across a couple of sink holes they could have just ignored them.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: She's lucky they at least put the backhoe out for the theatre of pretending work us getting done.


Maybe they needed somewhere to park a backhoe.

I have a similar theory about orange construction barrels. There are so many places along freeways where hundreds of orange barrels are sitting around and no apparent work is being done. Maybe they just need somewhere to put all those barrels.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: iheartscotch: Walker: Construction for a residential street that small shouldn't take a year. The street I lived on had the road totally redone and curbs put in. Took a few months. Then again, she lives in Louisiana.

If there are 6 ft deep sink-holes opening up in the roadway...perhaps there are systemic structural issues that are impacting the construction of the road in question...

New Orleans has no bedrock, and it is slowly sinking into the Gulf of Mexico.


If this can be built between the sea and the desert, you'd think people would figure out how to build to accommodate other local environmental conditions.

/architecture was a love of mine
//design still is
///everything is design and human element
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would like to party with her.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a poon (or pune) as Sir Terry would put it.

*And very much a Fark headline.
 
