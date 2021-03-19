 Skip to content
 
(Stuff.co.nz)   Ah yes, the old cheese stick defence   (i.stuff.co.nz) divider line
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of that entire, weird story, the only thing that has me really scratching my head is someone eating processed cheese sticks to settle their upset stomach. Personally I use Tums, Altoids, or Pepto Bismol, maybe it's time I try dairy products when I'm feeling a bit poopy.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Out of that entire, weird story, the only thing that has me really scratching my head is someone eating processed cheese sticks to settle their upset stomach. Personally I use Tums, Altoids, or Pepto Bismol, maybe it's time I try dairy products when I'm feeling a bit poopy.


I had a friend who swore by celery & blue cheese for upset stomachs, and he was around 40.

So it wasn't a drunk college trick (although he was a drunk).
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably works better than the old cheese dick defense.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i had no idea that cheese had a gender.
 
zez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are they talking about cheetos?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny queso: i had no idea that cheese had a gender.


Username is relevant.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Probably works better than the old cheese dick defense.


"Old Cheese Dick Defense" is the name of my Divinyls/Whitesnake mashup band.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That happens to me all the time! First I get accused of sexual assault. Then I remember that I was eating cheese sticks in bed. Then I produce the completely unharmed cheese sticks which totally proves my innocence. This guy is totally innocent.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: johnny queso: i had no idea that cheese had a gender.

Username is relevant.


heh.
didn't even register in my cheesy brain.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
makes me sad to think of the past generations of men who didn't dare complain because their own lives would end up on trial, and gaydom was seriously jailable.  not snark.  fark the entitled, and all bullies.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: Are they talking about cheetos?


no, they are talking about cheese cut into sticks, not stick shaped cheese flavored crackers or "cheese straws".. Here is one NZ brand

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"He wouldn't do it because it's illegal, it's stupid, it's wrong ... Others doing it is not something he was aware of. He has a reputation and he is not the kind of person that would do this."

It's a well known fact that people with good reputation never do anything stupid or criminal.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the sticks didn't crack, you didn't touch his sack.
If the sticks are unbroken, he didn't come pokin'.
If there are no crumbs he didn't touch your bum.
 
