(Independent)   And then, big-ass owl   (independent.co.uk) divider line
37
•       •       •

1386 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)



uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Ass-Owl.

WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. That's an owl.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre not far from me had one its workers holding an owl and the public was allowed to go up and pet it.

Owls are insanely soft, I was seriously not expecting it.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried to search for a picture of an ass to make a big ass-owl. No luck.

Tried "ass animal". No luck.

Tried "ass donkey". Giving up.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?

pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Owls are insanely soft


Unless you approach an owl beak-side, then it can bite bone-deep.

And when you approach an owl, it is always beak-side, the damned thing can twist its head five times before it has to unwind.
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the bases have been covered already...

Nice picture though! :)
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Tried to search for a picture of an ass to make a big ass-owl. No luck.

Tried "ass animal". No luck.

Tried "ass donkey". Giving up.


Big bear assed owl ?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being handled by a falconer and a familiarity between the photog and the bird that could be a great set-up pic relayed as "happenstance"

But always assume positive intent
 
God--
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caffeine_addict: Being handled by a falconer and a familiarity between the photog and the bird that could be a great set-up pic relayed as "happenstance"

But always assume positive intent


If they weren't familiar with each other, that dude would have hurt himself jumping back from his camera. Those owls are massive.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/stolen from the last owl thread
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre not far from me had one its workers holding an owl and the public was allowed to go up and pet it.

Owls are insanely soft, I was seriously not expecting it.


Soft feathers equals quiet / hushed flight.  The mousies don't stand a chance.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: pup.socket: Tried to search for a picture of an ass to make a big ass-owl. No luck.

Tried "ass animal". No luck.

Tried "ass donkey". Giving up.

Big bear assed owl ?


Never gonna give you up ass-owl.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's owl, folks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caffeine_addict: Being handled by a falconer and a familiarity between the photog and the bird that could be a great set-up pic relayed as "happenstance"

But always assume positive intent


My impression by the tone of the article is that this was staged on purpose, not that it was happenstance.

You have to be friends with a big ass-bird for this to happen, like Mr. Roper and Bigbird.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God--: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So THAT'S the superb owl we've been talking about all these years! Makes sense now!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be amusing if the owl ended up taking control of the camera and ended up taking shots of the photographer as he runs away while making proclamations about the inadequate Sony lens in owl-speak.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy heck that's a big bird, from the kinda weird angle I thought it was about the same size as a great horned owl, they're twice as massive with a 50% larger wingspan. They have a 6' wingspan, about the same as an average male adult human!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They are big. I have held one.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: pup.socket: Tried to search for a picture of an ass to make a big ass-owl. No luck.

Tried "ass animal". No luck.

Tried "ass donkey". Giving up.

Big bear assed owl ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Owl Attack in slow motion
Youtube egIC1eskBso
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: Being handled by a falconer and a familiarity between the photog and the bird that could be a great set-up pic relayed as "happenstance"

But always assume positive intent


It's a conspiracy!
Lol go outside.
 
Gramma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/egIC1esk​Bso?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was cool.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
<csb>

Couple years ago I was out mountain biking in winter here in February, just cruising along on some frozen hardpack trail, when suddenly something hits me on the top of my helmet from behind, brushes about there for a split second, I feel it come off and then I see this big snowy owl come right over me & fly through the trees above the trail in front of me before curling away to disappear into the woods.

I was attacked by an owl. It must've come at my head from behind thinking I was either a threat or potential food. But it was simply amazing.

<\csb>
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

smd31: I see the bases have been covered already...


Still missing Yoll and the music video.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

2wolves: TotallyRealNotFake: The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre not far from me had one its workers holding an owl and the public was allowed to go up and pet it.

Owls are insanely soft, I was seriously not expecting it.

Soft feathers equals quiet / hushed flight.  The mousies don't stand a chance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a really nice picture.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
