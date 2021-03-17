 Skip to content
 
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Man crushed to death while trying to steal catalytic converter was victim of bad carma   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
33
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
His luck in life is...exhausted.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

felching pen: His luck in life is...exhausted.


You left out the most important part:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: felching pen: His luck in life is...exhausted.

You left out the most important part:
[Fark user image 399x225]


Nice transmission ...

/ We could do this all day.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The jack that he used to lift up the vehicle failed and the car came down on top of him, unfortunately crushing him and causing his death," Sgt. Shane Carringer, of the Anaheim Police Department, said.

Unfortunately?

$1500 worth of damage so this meth addict could buy $2 worth of Mexican chemicals? Fark him.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm finding it hard to feel sorry for him.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catalytic converter thieves really need to take some basic safety classes.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never let it run over your dogma.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More like FLATinum! amirite?
 
wild9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Knew a guy way back that went by "Cooter Juice"...suffered a similar fate.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A Prius ? How would anyone be crushed to death by a Prius ?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh no.
Anyway...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mofa: Catalytic converter thieves really need to take some basic safety classes.


Tonight we plan on taking the converter from the Mazda over on Melrose. As you can see we have conducted a site survey and it meets all requirements for levelness, and egress should the car fall or the police come. Bob will act as site safety officer tonight because he let his angle grinder certification lapse. PPE is a face shield, apron, ear protection, and safety harness for anyone under the vehicle and safety glasses and ear protection for those within 10 yards.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"These parts are shipped overseas, like to China" (shows graphic of multiple places). No, you can pretty much sell them on eBay to people over here and make more.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mr_a: "The jack that he used to lift up the vehicle failed and the car came down on top of him, unfortunately crushing him and causing his death," Sgt. Shane Carringer, of the Anaheim Police Department, said.

Unfortunately?

$1500 worth of damage so this meth addict could buy $2 worth of Mexican chemicals? Fark him.


I'm still working on the "lift up" the vehicle part.  It's repetitive and redundant.  I ask people who use those words together, "As opposed to lifting down."  This is usually the response https://th.bing.com/th/id/OI​P.hHgxCiKZ​VhXe9P7PVdVbqQHaFf?pid=ImgDet&rs=1
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Unconcerned
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My father in law parked his Prius on the street for one night while his secure parking was having some work done.... in a small town in rural UK. The cat was stolen that night. It did more damage than the car was worth (100k miles on the clock).
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: "These parts are shipped overseas, like to China" (shows graphic of multiple places). No, you can pretty much sell them on eBay to people over here and make more.


Or drive a few minutes to the nearest scrap yard.

You won't get as much but you don't have to bother with listing and shipping anything.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is the car OK?
 
kid_icarus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"What I found peculiar was that his shoes were off, and it led to believe someone was there assisting him and tried to pull him out maybe," he said.

Maybe someone stole his ruby slippers.
 
irocu88
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love it when a plan works out.......don't be a thief.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pert: My father in law parked his Prius on the street for one night while his secure parking was having some work done.... in a small town in rural UK. The cat was stolen that night. It did more damage than the car was worth (100k miles on the clock).


The amount of car theft you have in the UK is absurd. Here in the states? I know more people who leave their keys in the ignition when parking than don't.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
oh no! a scum bag thief killed while being a thieving scumbag, that is terrible.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x394]


I love it when memes dont actually show what they are supposed to haha.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It takes just about less than 5 minutes to steal a catalytic converter from a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner. Don't need to jack up the truck or anything. Just roll yourself underneath with some quiet power tools or whatever they use.

This happened to the wife while she was at work. She parked her car in a busy parking lot of a health professional building, with people coming and going frequently and this robber rolled under the car, did his thing and took off without anyone noticing.

On the way home, the wife calls me...."Hey Stek, the car is running odd and it's making a weird noise I can't do more then 45 mph"

When we reported it to the police...

"Oh yeah, this has been happening a lot lately, usually at the train station parking lot. Odd that it happened in a professional building parking lot."
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSB: There were a couple of prodigious catalytic converter thieves operating around here this winter. For some reason, they drove around in a customized truck that was fairly unique. Security cameras caught sight of the truck in a few of the thefts. Crimestoppers broadcasted pictures of the truck, and the next day police got a tip, found the guys in the truck. They led the police on a high speed chase through a rural area, crashed the truck, fled on foot, and were caught.

They had been stealing catalytic converters for years, moving from place to place every couple of months. They were estimated to have stolen at least a half-million dollars worth of parts, probably more. They're awaiting trial here. Other states are ready to try them, if they get the chance.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We had some crackhead break into our lot and cut off some cats last week. What was hilarious is that they didn't see the full size pickup truck bed FULL of old cats that we had set aside to be sent to the recycling plant. There were over 300 in that truck bed that we have collected over time. 
Glad there is one less POS thief around now.

full disclaimer:/ one of the businesses my boss owns is a wrecking/salvage business
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Pert: My father in law parked his Prius on the street for one night while his secure parking was having some work done.... in a small town in rural UK. The cat was stolen that night. It did more damage than the car was worth (100k miles on the clock).

The amount of car theft you have in the UK is absurd. Here in the states? I know more people who leave their keys in the ignition when parking than don't.


The cat was stolen. Not the car.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jokes on them ... I hollowed mine out years ago! Hahahah!

How to Hollow Out Catalytic Converters
Youtube jlDYkAuVnKQ

* Note, don't do unless you're able to code out your rear O2 sensors and live in an area without emissions testing.
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are early two other vehicles right next to it that have enough ground clearance to probably allow access without lifting, and have much larger cats. Not sure why you'd target the Prius.

Even 20 years ago when I was working in an exhaust shop, at least once a week someone would show up, "My car got really loud all the sudden"
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Pert: My father in law parked his Prius on the street for one night while his secure parking was having some work done.... in a small town in rural UK. The cat was stolen that night. It did more damage than the car was worth (100k miles on the clock).

The amount of car theft you have in the UK is absurd. Here in the states? I know more people who leave their keys in the ignition when parking than don't.


I have a 99 Disco II. I'll occasionally just leave the keys in the ignition in the hopes that someone will steal it and make it their problem.
 
Okieboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I heard my cousin is under investigation for catalytic converter theft, although in the amount of $5 million dollars worth (semi's full) - do not know the facts.

/he did not get crushed so he's got that going for him
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mr_a: "The jack that he used to lift up the vehicle failed and the car came down on top of him, unfortunately crushing him and causing his death," Sgt. Shane Carringer, of the Anaheim Police Department, said.

Unfortunately?

$1500 worth of damage so this meth addict could buy $2 worth of Mexican chemicals? Fark him.


A surprising amount is good old home grown made in murrica chemicals.

Had someone pull this stunt on an old grand Cherokee of mine. Joke was on them because the pipe they stole wasn't a cat but the resonator. The cat rusted away years prior and it was just a straight pipe from the header to the resonator. That pipe also was nearly rusted away so it wasn't until I heard the scrape of the reward part of the exhaust I noticed.
 
