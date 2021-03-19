 Skip to content
(CNN)   Here's how unhoused people can get the $1,400 stimulus check. Also. Unhoused?   (cnn.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm calling it, I'm unwealthed. Can I have two stimuli?
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have not heard "unhoused," before. I've heard "houseless." As I understand it from some friends who work with the houseless population, it  is the preferred term, as "homeless" carries with it the stigma of having no community, no plans, no goals, no purpose, etc. "Houseless" is meant to indicate the primary thing they are missing in their lives is a physical structure in which to live. The myriad addicted and mentally ill people living on the street would seem to contradict this, but what do I know?
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Im houseless not homeless. I have a home- the RV that I share with my dog.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't know about unhoused, but for $1400 I'm more than willing to get unpantsed
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
DNRTFA, but the post office needs to offer free checking/savings accounts for everyone. Low/no-income would have access to benefits they are entitled to, yet cannot get without an address and/or bank account.

The dude drinking MD 20/20 on the corner deserves his stimulus money too.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

E.S.Q.: Im houseless not homeless. I have a home- the RV that I share with my dog.


How many states did you vote for Trump in?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Homeless" has a stigma attached to it. But fixing the problem would be hard, so we'll just rename it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Naido: I don't know about unhoused, but for $1400 I'm more than willing to get unpantsed


Would getting "unpantsed" mean to quickly put on one's pants?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Crystal Waters - Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless) (Official Music Video)
Youtube _KztNIg4cvE
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
if unhoused people do not leave piles of garbage and excrement in their wake like homeless people I am cool with this.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't call them poor, subby.

They are investment opportunities in need of capitalization.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chucknasty: if unhoused people do not leave piles of garbage and excrement in their wake like homeless people I am cool with this.


Your empathy is noted.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

monsatano: DNRTFA, but the post office needs to offer free checking/savings accounts for everyone. Low/no-income would have access to benefits they are entitled to, yet cannot get without an address and/or bank account.

The dude drinking MD 20/20 on the corner deserves his stimulus money too.


Yeah if there is one organization I would trust with my money it's the USPS.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Im houseless not homeless. I have a home- the RV that I share with my dog.


Why not apartmentless? Mansionless?

/ im yurtless
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I prefer the Brit term for it: sleeping rough.
 
log_jammin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
as a person of house, I support the unhoused getting a check as well.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

