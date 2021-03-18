 Skip to content
 
The holy grail of infrastructure and transportation is...buses?
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I like to go old with my conspiracy theories so:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General​_​Motors_streetcar_conspiracy
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, yeah. Even in Disneyworld.....where they have Monorail..and gondolas.
Buses are the primary mode of transportation between parks and resorts.
They'll probably add more gondolas...but no way they'll add monorails. Far to expensive to run, maintain for moving butts to places.
Buses are, unfortunately, the most cost effective way to move people from A to B ...where B doesn't have a train station.
Tho the Gondola system looks very promising. But again that's still a limited point to point system.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"... would improve millions of americans' lives."

Which is exactly why the usual suspects will continue  to sabotage public bussing by cutting funding wherever they can.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We're on a 15 plus billion dollar rail boondoggle here that isn't expected to be completed this decade. So it will probably be like another 30 billion and 20 more years. So, yeah, I'm getting a kick.
 
turboke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optikeye: But again that's still a limited point to point system.


This right here. Anything that relies on a track and/or special infrastructure for boarding has a single point of failure that buses don't have.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think we're all Bozos on this bus.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We were promised tubes. Bring on the tubes!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Before I forget AGAIN: Thank you, lemurtx, for the month of TotalFark!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I think we're all Bozos on this bus.


Look, here comes another one, just like the other one!
Another One Rides the Bus
Youtube 79QxturUolo
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bus systems are better in the long run.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Different types of transit serve different purposes. Buses have specific advantages - you can go anywhere there is a road, you can add buses to improve service, you can modify routes easily. They are less efficient than other forms of transit, hold fewer people than heavy rail like most subways, get stuck in traffic, can be less comfortable, and pollute.

In the US, since it's all we got in many places, better bus service would be the easiest way to have less sucky mass transit. I won't call it ideal but better transit is a big deal if you're poor. I've been there, with a bike and a bus pass. I would like separated bike lanes and bike paths but I recognize that doesn't help the infirm and just is not gonna happen in most of the US. Kinda like a real train system. Not gonna happen.

So, buses it is. Sure. Make them suck less, please! I'm all for it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What problem are they trying to solve?
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What problem are they trying to solve?


Man if I could get that question answered at the beginning of every project.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"but what if we took a bus and....put it in a tunnel!" ~Elon Musk, probably.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

valenumr: We Ate the Necco Wafers: What problem are they trying to solve?

Man if I could get that question answered at the beginning of every project.


Maybe we can just write down a few ideas, have some guy who doesn't really understand it rank those into a list of priorities, then have the team execute those in order.

We'll meet back here in two weeks and see how the team did.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What problem are they trying to solve?


Moving people from one location to another. It turns out it's a really complicated thing. Like you can get a degree in 'moving people through cities.'
 
