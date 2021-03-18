 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chronicle Herald)   Instant Quaker Oatmeal - Now With 100% More Protein   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
26
    More: Sick, PepsiCo, Quaker Oats Company, Gatorade, Quaker Instant Oatmeal, Joanne MacIsaac of New Waterford, oats of a package of Instant Quaker Oatmeal, quality control, lot of people  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One person commented that the same thing happened to them. They went on to detail how their entire house became infected with bugs and how the insects were extremely hard to get rid of.

Quality journalism right there.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's NOT raisins!!

I KNEW they were too crunchy, but mom made me eat it anyway!

/ how can you tell a happy motorcycle rider?
// all the bugs in his teeth
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you mix it with caraway seeds before you cook it.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year i bought from a supermarket a bag of rice that was completely infested with small bugs. No one wrote an article about me.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I 've had that happen. Miller Moths were to blame. So I started putting rice, quinoa, flour, etc into bags and into the freezer/fridge.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah some dry goods will get bugs. What a world we live in!
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they come from the store, not the manufacturer. I had an infestation in my pantry. Anything starchy had them, and they had managed to chew their way into everything.  I keep everything into tupperware-type containers now.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flour beetles. Had them once. Had to throw a bunch of stuff out and put everything grain based that wasn't infested in something airtight. Not actually hard to get rid of since they're only present where their food is, but pouring milk into cereal and watching them all try to escape the bowl is somewhat less than appetizing.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things are hard to get rid of, too!

Can and jars, they cocoon under the lid in the crack or where cans are stacked.

I had to pull everything out, things in boxes were thrown away if they had chewed through the bag, and I had to go through and clean the can and jars as well.

Damn Miller moths.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: One person commented that the same thing happened to them. They went on to detail how their entire house became infected with bugs and how the insects were extremely hard to get rid of.

Quality journalism right there.


Also, "infected"? Should be "infested".

Maybe these people just live in dirty ass houses.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dried bay leaf in each cupboard keeps the critters away.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a neat trick. I store large bags of rice in my pantry (I'm bloody Filipino!) stick a few bay leaves in there. It keeps away bugs and mold.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man did I pick the wrong last thread before bed.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: A dried bay leaf in each cupboard keeps the critters away.


Ragin' Asian: Here's a neat trick. I store large bags of rice in my pantry (I'm bloody Filipino!) stick a few bay leaves in there. It keeps away bugs and mold.


I'm going to go with "confirmation bias" on that one.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aerojockey: jokerscrowbar: A dried bay leaf in each cupboard keeps the critters away.

Ragin' Asian: Here's a neat trick. I store large bags of rice in my pantry (I'm bloody Filipino!) stick a few bay leaves in there. It keeps away bugs and mold.

I'm going to go with "confirmation bias" on that one.


My bias is confirmed because I havenA't had bugs or mold in my rice for 15 years. 😜
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Yeah some dry goods will get bugs. What a world we live in!


"news"
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: aerojockey: jokerscrowbar: A dried bay leaf in each cupboard keeps the critters away.

Ragin' Asian: Here's a neat trick. I store large bags of rice in my pantry (I'm bloody Filipino!) stick a few bay leaves in there. It keeps away bugs and mold.

I'm going to go with "confirmation bias" on that one.

My bias is confirmed because I havenA't had bugs or mold in my rice for 15 years. 😜


No tigers either? (jk, will try bay leaves)
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The real news of the story is, they were not looking for an instant payday
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why you only eat 100% artificial breakfast cereals.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Yeah I 've had that happen. Miller Moths were to blame. So I started putting rice, quinoa, flour, etc into bags and into the freezer/fridge.


The Extension agent recommended putting dry ice in the bins. Suffocates all stages from egg to adult.
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Over the years we have had almond moths the, grain moths, weevils, fruit flies, and rodents. You get used to exterminating them 😐
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hate to break this to everyone, but we all eat more insect eggs than anyone would care to imagine. Most infestations are from open product left "in pantry" and infested there but many are from "pre-egg-infested product" - that have been on the shelf awhile. This last happened to me with an unopened box of Kellogg's Raisin Bran. I had forgotten it in the back of a shelf - it had been there for months and was close to the expiration date. Had I consumed the cereal earlier, there would have been no bugs and I would have been none the wiser. The plastic bag inside the box was not breached before I opened it. (Pass the milk please....)
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Yeah some dry goods will get bugs. What a world we live in!


First world problems thread was so yesterday.
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: A dried bay leaf in each cupboard keeps the critters away.


A dryer sheet works well.
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: cheap_thoughts: Yeah I 've had that happen. Miller Moths were to blame. So I started putting rice, quinoa, flour, etc into bags and into the freezer/fridge.

The Extension agent recommended putting dry ice in the bins. Suffocates all stages from egg to adult.


I had bedbugs once that hijacked their way back from Guatamala. I sealed up the place place and after a little math, dumped about 4 kilos of dry ice. Wouldn't recommend unless you know what you're doing. Also... Bring a friend when you go to air the place out.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.