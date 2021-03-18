 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Okay, now there's some Fifth Element shiat going on off the coast of Dorset   (theguardian.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
siliconhell.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/so sorry
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"just" a random fata morgana:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fata_Mo​r​gana_(mirage)

however, priceless headline subs! i tip all my hats to you! even the ones that are my optical illusions.....
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So Milla Jovovich running around naked? Then what is a Dorset and how do I get there?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fhloston paradise!

/i don't want one position, i want all positions!
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Supergreen!
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's called science subby, maybe you should have paid attention in school more.

Chicago, across from Lake Michigan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregoryD: it's called science subby, maybe you should have paid attention in school more.

Chicago, across from Lake Michigan.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Get with the program grinch.
/Biiiig bada-boom!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Leeloos falling from the sky?
 
log_jammin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
well that's it. gravity is a lie and the earth is flat I guess.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GregoryD: it's called science subby, maybe you should have paid attention in school more.

Chicago, across from Lake Michigan.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Looks like Boston
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I had nothing to do with this. I'm just a simple element number 5 in the line.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

PHLOSTON PARADISE!!!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

