(KRTV Great Falls)   Montana girl earns doctorate at age 17. Farkers were busy extracting stray Cheetos from couch cushions at that age...and still are   (krtv.com) divider line
    Spiffy, Academic degree, Doctor of Philosophy, Management, young age, Thursday morning, older sister, GREAT FALLS, world history  
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doctorate of Online Upstairs Business College."
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phd at 17 is a bit extreme, we had a 15 year old freshman who was brilliant but beyond socially dysfunctional, and that was by the standards of a floor that was 50% CS majors at one of the top engineering schools in the country.

Now I'm not saying it's impossible to be that brilliant and that far in front of your peer group and be a complete and fully functional human, but I've found it to be very rare indeed.
 
on the road
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctorate in Business Administration with an emphasis in Global Leadership from California Intercontinental University.

lol
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't have anything to do with education - its a silly stunt.

She got her degree from an online only, for profit university.  For doctorates, it generally matters where you got that degree from.  And doctorates from places like that just aren't worth anything - hell, they're often worth less than nothing on a CV.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Business Administration


That's nice.  I once finished second place in a county-wide fire safefy poster contest.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Phd at 17 is a bit extreme, we had a 15 year old freshman who was brilliant but beyond socially dysfunctional, and that was by the standards of a floor that was 50% CS majors at one of the top engineering schools in the country.

Now I'm not saying it's impossible to be that brilliant and that far in front of your peer group and be a complete and fully functional human, but I've found it to be very rare indeed.


That's an ad. They're a degree mill.

This institution is not regionally accredited, but is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC).
Keep in mind, if you attend a non-regionally accredited college, it is highly likely that a regionally-accredited college will not recognize your classes or degree for acceptance to the university or acceptance of transfer credits.  Depending upon your career path, attending a non-regionally accredited college could impact your future - just like what happened to Michael Satz.

California InterContinental University advertises degree programs "that enable learners to complete a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 18-36 months and a Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) in 30-60 months." Like other schools solely accredited by the DEAC, her degree's going to ring warning bells in HR departments whenever she presents her resume.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krazikarl: This doesn't have anything to do with education - its a silly stunt.

She got her degree from an online only, for profit university.  For doctorates, it generally matters where you got that degree from.  And doctorates from places like that just aren't worth anything - hell, they're often worth less than nothing on a CV.


Bingo. Given the content of that article, her business plan appears to be "sue anyone & everyone who refuses to hire me."
 
Dave2042
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Krazikarl: This doesn't have anything to do with education - its a silly stunt.

She got her degree from an online only, for profit university.  For doctorates, it generally matters where you got that degree from.  And doctorates from places like that just aren't worth anything - hell, they're often worth less than nothing on a CV.

Bingo. Given the content of that article, her business plan appears to be "sue anyone & everyone who refuses to hire me."


Maybe she should become a dental floss tycoon.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dave2042: FormlessOne: Krazikarl: This doesn't have anything to do with education - its a silly stunt.

She got her degree from an online only, for profit university.  For doctorates, it generally matters where you got that degree from.  And doctorates from places like that just aren't worth anything - hell, they're often worth less than nothing on a CV.

Bingo. Given the content of that article, her business plan appears to be "sue anyone & everyone who refuses to hire me."

Maybe she should become a dental floss tycoon.


She's in the right state for it.
 
lennavan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe now she can get a high paying job so she can buy back her lost childhood.
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: Phd at 17 is a bit extreme, we had a 15 year old freshman who was brilliant but beyond socially dysfunctional, and that was by the standards of a floor that was 50% CS majors at one of the top engineering schools in the country.

Now I'm not saying it's impossible to be that brilliant and that far in front of your peer group and be a complete and fully functional human, but I've found it to be very rare indeed.


I wouldn't put anyone through that. I scored something like 1280 on an SAT test in 7th grade (it's not really that uncommon), and my parents were talking about all kinds of accelerated development. I told them I just wanted to be normal and they were fine with that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was that or learn how to levitate beeves.
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dave2042: FormlessOne: Krazikarl: This doesn't have anything to do with education - its a silly stunt.

She got her degree from an online only, for profit university.  For doctorates, it generally matters where you got that degree from.  And doctorates from places like that just aren't worth anything - hell, they're often worth less than nothing on a CV.

Bingo. Given the content of that article, her business plan appears to be "sue anyone & everyone who refuses to hire me."

Maybe she should become a dental floss tycoon.


I heard there is an opening in the pillow industry.
 
Amoment
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
May she go forth & prove farkers just farking around.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was a Doctor of Love well before 17...
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's an ad for a dodgy online degree company.

Subby should be investigated and roundly PhD.
 
goatharper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rambino: I was a Doctor of Love well before 17...


Johnny? Johnny Fever? Is that you? How have you been, you sonofagun?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
California Intercontinental University.

Oh yeah? I'm starting the California Intergalactic Omniscient University. Online programs when my ISP and PG&E are working.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow, that's impressive. I only have a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree

Let me tell you about my BS degree
 
undernova
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To quote Han Solo: "That's great, kid! Don't get cocky."

/agree that it's a stunt
//best of luck with your peers and subordinates, young lady
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself. At 17 I was getting drunk with my friends in an abandoned warehouse on cheap booze.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Winger - Seventeen Live @ Lava Cantina The Colony, Texas May 27, 2018 Reb Beach HD
Youtube mk_H87V2qnc


Accredited institutions say she's too young, but she's old enough for California Intercontinental Ballistic University.

BTW Winger still singing this song at his age is totes creepy
 
