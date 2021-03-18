 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Stupid is as stupid does   (marketwatch.com) divider line
Frederf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how in the USA the "mobility index" has a maximum at 0 and all samples are different degrees of negative.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next two months until I am vaccinated and clear will be the scariest part of this whole pandemic.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see the 5G tracking chips in the vaccines is working.
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... So it this controlled for people who have jobs, or are they just lumping everyone together?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to decide what kind of point the article was trying to make.  I'm guessing it originally sought the data in an effort to say, these states moved around the most and look how much covid they have.

But then the numbers didn't bear that out.  So somebody said well, we paid for all this information.   We've gotta do.....something with it
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DoctorFarkGood: ... So it this controlled for people who have jobs, or are they just lumping everyone together?


They're probably lumping everyone in together.  They also mention they keep track of trips more than 10 miles, so they probably didn't take into account the rural population, the distance they have to drive, and the availability of delivery services.
 
almandot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they give a chart per state and then not label the state?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It is so f*cking insane that this virus, along with the measures to combat transmission levels, has become so politicized.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, here is a link to the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas that has more information.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: It is so f*cking insane that this virus, along with the measures to combat transmission levels, has become so politicized.


I'm starting to wonder if it's just a coping mechanism. The idea of a pandemic is so scary for people in red states that they simply label it as being a "political issue" in order to have the justification to ignore it.
 
StubhyGraham [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I'm trying to decide what kind of point the article was trying to make.  I'm guessing it originally sought the data in an effort to say, these states moved around the most and look how much covid they have.

But then the numbers didn't bear that out.  So somebody said well, we paid for all this information.   We've gotta do.....something with it


I was thinking the same thing. Their 10 mile metric seems really arbitrary and could easily be explained as most blue states have larger cities where the bulk of the population wouldn't necessary go ten miles irregardless of covid.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hell, the only reasons I leave town these days are medical. My doc is 30 minutes away, and my pain management is 90 minutes away. Otherwise, I've been a homebody, even by my standards, for the last year.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: 4th Horseman: It is so f*cking insane that this virus, along with the measures to combat transmission levels, has become so politicized.

I'm starting to wonder if it's just a coping mechanism. The idea of a pandemic is so scary for people in red states that they simply label it as being a "political issue" in order to have the justification to ignore it.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


/same reason they're so desperate to find proof that it was "manmade"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: 4th Horseman: It is so f*cking insane that this virus, along with the measures to combat transmission levels, has become so politicized.

I'm starting to wonder if it's just a coping mechanism. The idea of a pandemic is so scary for people in red states that they simply label it as being a "political issue" in order to have the justification to ignore it.


It's mostly because if they admit that Democrats/libs/smart people/scientists/whatever are right about the pandemic, they might be right about everything else. Maybe everything they believe in is wrong and a lie.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just signed up for my vaccine, registration opened up at midnight for those 40+ in Ohio. I told them I'd be willing to drive 40 miles to get it, the only other option was anywhere in Ohio or else I would have said 150 miles.
 
The Brains
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get shot #1, Pfizer, on Monday. 38 years old.

Thank you Kentucky yokels for allowing your urban betters here in Louisville to go ahead. It's the least you can do, considering how much of our tax dollars we spend on giving you roads and schools, and you providing so little in return.

/From the country but I hate rednecks
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: It is so f*cking insane that this virus, along with the measures to combat transmission levels, has become so politicized.


Everyone thought they were just farking trump over. Now they're complicit and have to fark themselves to stay in denial.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: 4th Horseman: It is so f*cking insane that this virus, along with the measures to combat transmission levels, has become so politicized.

Everyone thought they were just farking trump over. Now they're complicit and have to fark themselves to stay in denial.


Bro, you know people can see what you type, right?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Everyone thought they were just farking trump over.


No, only Trump and his dumbass supporters thought that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Right wing freedumbs have been so successfully politicized by Trumpers and Publicans that it's hard to convince them of the truth even now when Trump is "endorsing" the vaccines he pooh-poohed and lied about so short a time ago.

It is easier to convince a fool than it is to change one's mind after he has once seized a belief in his crab-like mental claws. And conservatives are notorious fraidy-cats, who don't rest their minds quickly or easily when told to do so by authorities, especially scientific, medical or business/government authorities.

You can write off millions of Publican True Believers. The face-eating leopards do not change their spots or turn on a dime.
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The summary of tfa was most of the lowest mobility states had the highest rates of joblessness.

Nice headline, subby
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: 4th Horseman: It is so f*cking insane that this virus, along with the measures to combat transmission levels, has become so politicized.

I'm starting to wonder if it's just a coping mechanism. The idea of a pandemic is so scary for people in red states that they simply label it as being a "political issue" in order to have the justification to ignore it.


The thing is though, looking at the articles numbers mobility doesn't seem to be a great indicator of how many people in a state get infected.

For example, in California the state with the lowest mobility about 9.3% of the population has tested positive.  Mississippi, the highest is right at 10%.

New Jersey and Massachusetts, low mobility states, are also about 9.5%.

Lockdowns and forcing people to stay home doesn't seem to help with covid numbers.   Clearly there's some other factor at play that's evidently been less politicized.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
See two cases of denial above. Just throwing good money after bad.

It's human nature though. Tough to get past.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KrustyKitten: The summary of tfa was most of the lowest mobility states had the highest rates of joblessness.

Nice headline, subby


Exactly.   And in return those states haven't fared much better with covid numbers either.

But I'm sure the red states are dumb circle jerk will continue on.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Of the 10 states with the lowest unemployment rates, all but Vermont and New Hampshire have high mobility. Conversely, mobility laggards - including California, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts and Connecticut - have some of the highest jobless rates in the country."

This is also in the article but here we are correlating politics.
 
