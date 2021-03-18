 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   They should have seen that coming, but apparently they did not   (king5.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was that wrong?

/funny 30 year ago
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*reads article*

That owner is a major dick.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: *reads article*

That owner is a major dick.

In a blog post, Ho

[the owner] said he was standing up to censorship "before everything and everyone is canceled."

Ho added, "white supremacy is not on the rise" but nationalism is, which he called a "reasonable response to globalism."

Ayuh...

/smitty
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow... Fark Mobile really munged that up... and fwiw I was agreeing with llh, not Ho.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*llw

I think the issue here is that I'm not stoned...

/shutting up now
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: *llw

I think the issue here is that I'm not stoned...

/shutting up now


Lol
It came across clearer than you thought.
;)
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On Saint Patricks day I went to a family restaurant/tavern for lunch

Shoulda taken a picture, but I shiat ya not. They were selling a special called the Irish Car Bomb
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some day we're all going to look back on this and just laugh...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Some day we're all going to look back on this and just laugh...


...at you.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cman: On Saint Patricks day I went to a family restaurant/tavern for lunch

Shoulda taken a picture, but I shiat ya not. They were selling a special called the Irish Car Bomb


It's a drink too.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irish​_​Car_Bomb
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A name of a restaurant based on a fake place based on a real place?

We've done a backflip through the looking glass here people.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cman: On Saint Patricks day I went to a family restaurant/tavern for lunch

Shoulda taken a picture, but I shiat ya not. They were selling a special called the Irish Car Bomb


The Irish car bomb has been a popular* drink for a long time.

*among people between the age of 21 years and 21 years + 6 months
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I think this business taking root here just sets a dangerous precedent for other businesses of this nature to market dangerous ideologies, and it's just not something we want here in Everett," said protester Natalia Tune."

Ho is an Asian surname...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Ho added, "white supremacy is not on the rise" but nationalism is, which he called a "reasonable response to globalism."


At least it's an ethos.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: cman: On Saint Patricks day I went to a family restaurant/tavern for lunch

Shoulda taken a picture, but I shiat ya not. They were selling a special called the Irish Car Bomb

It's a drink too.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irish_​Car_Bomb


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: fark'emfeed'emfish: Some day we're all going to look back on this and just laugh...

...at you.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The irony.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like he is going to rename the place. He painted over the offending word, but apparently it wasn't his final solution.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why do I sense a lawsuit coming from the real Soup Nazi soon?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_O​r​iginal_Soupman
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not even a clever name. Putting aside the fact that it's a complete rip off of the Seinfeld episode, and disregarding the tone-deafness of putting "Nazi" into the name, it is really just a bad name.

The Soup Nazi in Seinfeld wasn't a literal Nazi. He was just a jerk about his soup and to his customers. In the end of the episode, he gets his comeuppance when Elaine gives away his recipes for free. He was a loser and asshole. Hardly the image you want to project, unless you post on the Politics tab everyday.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image image 425x659]

The irony.


Jimmy the Cab Driver - Ironic
Youtube W1U29FZIZaM
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a Ho!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: lindalouwho: *reads article*

That owner is a major dick.

In a blog post, Ho [the owner] said he was standing up to censorship "before everything and everyone is canceled."

Ho added, "white supremacy is not on the rise" but nationalism is, which he called a "reasonable response to globalism."

Ayuh...

/smitty


The guy just sounds like a dick.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now we know what Washingtonians like to do when they're not burning down city blocks and murdering each othe.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why do I sense a lawsuit coming from the real Soup Nazi soon?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Or​iginal_Soupman


My local grocery store used to carry his brand  of soups....the lobster bisque was damn tasty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
someone smashed windows and scrawled graffiti on the storefront

.
You know who else smashed windows and scrawled graffiti on storefronts.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Now we know what Washingtonians like to do when they're not burning down city blocks and murdering each othe.


While correct, I spend the rest of my time kicking a hackey sac while slack lining.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That business probably only exists to launder money anyway. New windows a couple times a week, hiring painters to cover graffiti nearly every day, hiring a security guy to "observe and report". Pretty soon you have moved a whole lot of money through businesses owned by your "associates".

/Everett has become the Ozarks of the PNW
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Now we know what Washingtonians like to do when they're not burning down city blocks and murdering each othe.


Which Washington you referring to?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cman: On Saint Patricks day I went to a family restaurant/tavern for lunch

Shoulda taken a picture, but I shiat ya not. They were selling a special called the Irish Car Bomb


The bar I worked in for a bit in the 00s refused to sell those for two reasons.

One, the guy that ran the place thought the entire idea was offensive.  

Two, the bartenders hated washing the curdled Baileys out of the glasses, and also the glasses tended to crack.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've quickly learned that anyone who uses the term "globalism" is inevitably a complete asshole.
 
OicheSidhe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seriously, did nazi this coming?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That business probably only exists to launder money anyway. New windows a couple times a week, hiring painters to cover graffiti nearly every day, hiring a security guy to "observe and report". Pretty soon you have moved a whole lot of money through businesses owned by your "associates".

/Everett has become the Ozarks of the PNW


Speaking of Everett and money laundering.....

About three years ago, giver or take....there was still a video store in the Silver Lake neighborhood.  I wondered if they were involved in money laundering.

And then there's the adult video store that is still open for business in North Lynnwood...not too far from my place.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cypers said making light of Nazism is dangerous.

Well, Weatherkiss says making light of Nazism is important because making fun of nazis is part of how you take away their power. Same reason why the guy who played Hitler in Downfall is supportive of the meme video "Hitler outraged" taken from the film. Same reason why Charlie Chaplin did The Great Dictator.

That being said, the restaurant owner was apparently invoking Conservative Humor.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image image 425x659]

The irony.

[YouTube video: Jimmy the Cab Driver - Ironic]


Because the article say the place was vandalized because of the name doesn't mean that it wasn't vandalized because if the owner's race.
 
