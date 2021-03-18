 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Anti-masker becomes armed robber   (ktla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Things are so opposite of how they used to be.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He merely ran afowl of the law.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...The guy just said, 'Put all the chicken in the bag,'" Gonzalez said. "I understand we got some good chicken, but man..."

God Bless America.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...the man argued with an employee at Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles on Lake Avenue after he refused to a wear a mask, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
He ended up coming back with a handgun and demanding a bag of food, then snatching several other people's orders and fleeing the scene.

If you're absolutely anti-mask, you're just not good material for a career in armed robbery.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
at Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles on Lake Avenue

"The guy just said, 'Put all the chicken in the bag,'" Gonzalez said. "I understand we got some good chicken, but man."

#NotAnAd

Also, who steals chicken when ducks are free down at the local park? Seriously, you can just grab as many ducks as you can carry and take them home
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Keep farking that chicken-stealing anti-masker, Bubba
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good sir, I understand your concerns about mask appropriations, but would you please and kindly proffer me all of your available, cooked preferably, chickens?
 
inner ted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
at least I got chicken
 
Chocobo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now I'm hungry for some chicken and waffles
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Things are so opposite of how they used to be.


I'm not even sure whether I'm getting the smart and funny buttons right anymore.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm so pissed right now. Someone posted a vid in one of my groups. Some jackass staged a video walking into lowes here without a mask. I can't even right now.
 
evilsofa
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: edmo: Things are so opposite of how they used to be.

I'm not even sure whether I'm getting the smart and funny buttons right anymore.


You smart someone when they think they said something funny but it wasn't, and funny someone when they think they said something smart but didn't.

/you may now give me both a smart and a funny
 
