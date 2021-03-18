 Skip to content
(CNBC)   The takeaway: it's 40% cheaper to rent an apartment in Hawaii than Toronto   (cnbc.com) divider line
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude....at 83k a year, you'll  be living paycheck to paycheck in freaking Fresno...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some kind of official Farkers beat up on Canada day or something?
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?


Monthly payments in GME stock.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

limboslam: Dude....at 83k a year, you'll  be living paycheck to paycheck in freaking Fresno...


Fark user image
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?


Daily blowjobs
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a buddy who moved to Hawaii for college on a scholarship. He did not recommend it either. As he put it, food choices were mostly either Chinese or Taco Bell, and there's only so much weed you can smoke, or reggae to listen to before you become excessively bored out of your skull.

Cool place to vacation, but he did not recommend it as a residence.
 
Archer0T8 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?


It's not. My wife and I are currently renting in Toronto ($2400/mo for two bedrooms). We're putting $20k a year into savings for a down payment... and the amount required for a down payment is increasing year over year at a rate higher than that.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?


It's Canadian dollars.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honolulu... it's like Albany, only cleaner.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?


It's not. Just like, well, every other city, there will come a point where people can no longer afford the prices, and the real estate markets will become stagnant because there are no buyers because they can't afford the prices. The self-perpetuating catalyst to this problem is that analysts and pundits have been predicting that the housing markets will crash any day now for the past 15 years or so. But since they haven't, investors claim that's proof that the market is infallible.

But, that too, is nothing more that wishful thinking, albeit in the opposite direction. I doubt we'll see a crash like 2008, but instead it'll just be a slow whimper as sales grind down slower and slower.

But for now, it's people taking out loans, and foreign capital that keeps prices high. And no, I don't mean just overseas money. When Californians move out en masse to places like Nevada, Idaho, Texas, etc, and drive up RE prices as outsiders to the community, that's also foreign capital disrupting local markets.
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archer0T8: New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?

It's not. My wife and I are currently renting in Toronto ($2400/mo for two bedrooms). We're putting $20k a year into savings for a down payment... and the amount required for a down payment is increasing year over year at a rate higher than that.


No offence, but leave.   Canada is a big country, there are plenty of smaller cities that are much more affordable.   I'm not sure what you do for a living but if you're any good at it there are opportunities elsewhere.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Had a buddy who moved to Hawaii for college on a scholarship. He did not recommend it either. As he put it, food choices were mostly either Chinese or Taco Bell, and there's only so much weed you can smoke, or reggae to listen to before you become excessively bored out of your skull.

Cool place to vacation, but he did not recommend it as a residence.


as a maui resident, your buddy was...not exactly the brightest bulb of the bunch based on your csb about his food options.  but i fully support fewer people moving here so carry on with recommending people only come here for a visit.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Shirley grew up in a fancy beach town in SoCal, and when we met, her one condition was "I'll never leave my little neighborhood". Well, some 10 years later, we were like "we're both making really good bank, but not progress towards retirement" plus we started to get into rescue dogs and needed more space, which was impossible to pay for. Packing our shiat, and making the move to the Oregon Cascades, 20 acres in the forest, away from things and people, which turned out to be a perfect move during a pandemic. Now looking at rentals in our old neighborhood, it's $15k/mo for a 3bd/2ba a block down from where we were. If you make $83k/yr, you might be able to share a single car garage in a condo building with another family. Insanity.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tokinGLX: Claude Ballse: Had a buddy who moved to Hawaii for college on a scholarship. He did not recommend it either. As he put it, food choices were mostly either Chinese or Taco Bell, and there's only so much weed you can smoke, or reggae to listen to before you become excessively bored out of your skull.

Cool place to vacation, but he did not recommend it as a residence.

as a maui resident, your buddy was...not exactly the brightest bulb of the bunch based on your csb about his food options.  but i fully support fewer people moving here so carry on with recommending people only come here for a visit.


I guess you also have KFC with Spam there too and a Bubba Gumps in Lahaina.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archer0T8


It's not. My wife and I are currently renting in Toronto ($2400/mo for two bedrooms). We're putting $20k a year into savings for a down payment... and the amount required for a down payment is increasing year over year at a rate higher than that.

I'm in the process of renewing my mortgage and my payments will be under $700 which is pretty good. I built my house 5 years ago $70K for house and $40K for lot and have pulled $50K of equity. My fear is as the assessment hit $280K this year (appraisal might be $380K ish) I will get taxed out in 5 years. I didn't build this to cash in, I love where I live, but my, this house, then a pine box plan looks flawed right now.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mypoopsmellsweird: offence


*buzzer sound* illegal word
Suggested replacement word: offense
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?

It's not. Just like, well, every other city, there will come a point where people can no longer afford the prices, and the real estate markets will become stagnant because there are no buyers because they can't afford the prices. The self-perpetuating catalyst to this problem is that analysts and pundits have been predicting that the housing markets will crash any day now for the past 15 years or so. But since they haven't, investors claim that's proof that the market is infallible.

But, that too, is nothing more that wishful thinking, albeit in the opposite direction. I doubt we'll see a crash like 2008, but instead it'll just be a slow whimper as sales grind down slower and slower.

But for now, it's people taking out loans, and foreign capital that keeps prices high. And no, I don't mean just overseas money. When Californians move out en masse to places like Nevada, Idaho, Texas, etc, and drive up RE prices as outsiders to the community, that's also foreign capital disrupting local markets.


Interesting take... except that it does not have to stagnate. I won't say how it will turn out, but it might be that the churn will continue, eventually getting to millionaires just forking out rent because it is too expensive to buy. Other places will keep getting cheaper in a relative sense, but once you get off the train, you are out for good. So people will stay and property values will just keep going up. High interest rates will cause a burp or two, but the longer this continues, the more stable the trend looks.

Given a steady supply of foreign money, there will eventually be huge numbers of wealthy Americans priced out of coastal real estate. The US West Coast will look more and more like London.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?


That may be specifically for a 3-BR house like theirs. A quick google suggests median rent 1BR $1410, 2BR $2000; average rent $1743/mo.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse

But for now, it's people taking out loans, and foreign capital that keeps prices high. And no, I don't mean just overseas money. When Californians move out en masse to places like Nevada, Idaho, Texas, etc, and drive up RE prices as outsiders to the community, that's also foreign capital disrupting local markets.

This is the reason we have $250,000 teardowns selling here. People cashing in from the city, and I can't blame them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: Claude Ballse: Had a buddy who moved to Hawaii for college on a scholarship. He did not recommend it either. As he put it, food choices were mostly either Chinese or Taco Bell, and there's only so much weed you can smoke, or reggae to listen to before you become excessively bored out of your skull.

Cool place to vacation, but he did not recommend it as a residence.

as a maui resident, your buddy was...not exactly the brightest bulb of the bunch based on your csb about his food options.  but i fully support fewer people moving here so carry on with recommending people only come here for a visit.


I don't think I could live there year-round, but snowbirding to Hawaii would be fantastic....my Grandparents did it after they retired.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Monkeyfark Ridiculous

That may be specifically for a 3-BR house like theirs. A quick google suggests median rent 1BR $1410, 2BR $2000; average rent $1743/mo.

On a tourism jobs income? Sure. I guess. Taco Bell pay $30 an hour there?
 
Archer0T8 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mypoopsmellsweird: Archer0T8: New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?

It's not. My wife and I are currently renting in Toronto ($2400/mo for two bedrooms). We're putting $20k a year into savings for a down payment... and the amount required for a down payment is increasing year over year at a rate higher than that.

No offence, but leave.   Canada is a big country, there are plenty of smaller cities that are much more affordable.   I'm not sure what you do for a living but if you're any good at it there are opportunities elsewhere.


I work in public transportation, particularly heavy rail operations (subway operations). Only two other cities have comparable positions - Montreal (which requires fluent French literacy, that I don't have), and Vancouver (which has a housing market that is even worse). Unfortunately, moving elsewhere really isn't an option unless I want to completely start a new career.

More likely is we're just going to keep renting and deal with raising a family in an apartment. Once I retire though, the plan is to flee as far from the city as we can - which is unfortunate, since we like the city and the amenities, but at some point you need to cut and run.
 
adamatari
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are extremely good reasons to live in Hawaii, but if you don't like doing Hawaii things (surfing, diving, snorkeling, swimming, hiking) and don't like Hawaii weather (tropical) and don't get Hawaii culture (a mix very different from the mainland), and can't live with hair being in that place (because it's a LONG flight to anywhere else), you will get island fever and leave.

I could live there forever... I regret leaving, but it is hard to make it economically which cause me to leave. Most people from the mainland are never gonna be comfortable in Hawaii, just like I am uncomfortable here in the Pacific Northwest and don't plan to stay the rest of my life.

It's a very nice place but just like any place, there are people who like it and people who don't. A lot of people don't get the culture or don't like sweating or don't swim or hike or surf somehow still think they should go to Hawaii for some reason.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
call me crazy but I think I'd rather visit Toronto
 
LockeOak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife and I had just about had a deposit saved when covid hit. The price of our rental (and most of the other houses around here) is currently going up at $50kNZD per month.     ( . _ .)
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Azz: mypoopsmellsweird: offence

*buzzer sound* illegal word
Suggested replacement word: offense


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: call me crazy but I think I'd rather visit Toronto


Depends on the time of year.

Toronto in the summer is actually pretty fun.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I checked the median rent in Toronto, Besides being roughly half the median rent mentioned in the article (which Toronto seems not to be), it is in Canadian dollars.

I checked again for three bedrooms. Here is the result for Toronto:

3 bedroom apartment $1,896
80% of median:  $1,517

By the way, some people own houses and apartments far outside of Toronto proper. As far away as Ottawa or Montreal and thus can own or rent much more cheaply, while commuting the few hours between those cities. This is not easy to do on an island in the middle of the Pacific, seeing as the only places within, say two or three hours, are also islands in Hawaii.

Subby, I question your facts.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Had a buddy who moved to Hawaii for college on a scholarship. He did not recommend it either. As he put it, food choices were mostly either Chinese or Taco Bell, and there's only so much weed you can smoke, or reggae to listen to before you become excessively bored out of your skull.

Cool place to vacation, but he did not recommend it as a residence.


Yeah I love Hawaii and have been fortunate enough to visit multiple islands three times. But by the end of vacation I have always been ready to go home. Lovely place to visit but I wouldn't want to live there.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Azz: mypoopsmellsweird: offence

*buzzer sound* illegal word
Suggested replacement word: offense


https://www.grammarly.com/blog/offenc​e​-offense/

Except, of course, they are both correct.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?

It's not. Just like, well, every other city, there will come a point where people can no longer afford the prices, and the real estate markets will become stagnant because there are no buyers because they can't afford the prices. The self-perpetuating catalyst to this problem is that analysts and pundits have been predicting that the housing markets will crash any day now for the past 15 years or so. But since they haven't, investors claim that's proof that the market is infallible.

But, that too, is nothing more that wishful thinking, albeit in the opposite direction. I doubt we'll see a crash like 2008, but instead it'll just be a slow whimper as sales grind down slower and slower.

But for now, it's people taking out loans, and foreign capital that keeps prices high. And no, I don't mean just overseas money. When Californians move out en masse to places like Nevada, Idaho, Texas, etc, and drive up RE prices as outsiders to the community, that's also foreign capital disrupting local markets.


It's a symptom of something the religious right and GOP zealots have been ignoring since the 80s, long since "the hippies" were telling us life was unsustainable since the 60s.

More people=more growth. And people have to live somewhere.

Didn't want abortions? Didn't want birth control? Don't give 2 shiats if your lawn care and construction and factory work is done by immigrants "as long as they don't take MY job"? Well, these libby rich moving into the boonies making your prices jump is what happens when America doubles in population in 60 years. Did you think prices would go down? Maybe you thought arcologies would take off? Tell me, nebulous person who is not the person I am replying to. What did they think would happen?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can rent or buy a nice house for less than $3,000 here. A house in Toronto might run you a million Canadian but it would be much better built than a house for the same price in most of the USA. Stricter building codes. Houses in Florida are built of holey chip board, without basements in many cases. The water table is too high for basements in much of the coastal South and all of Florida. I don't know about water tables in Hawaii. Perhaps you have to worry about tsunamis and volcanos.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A big factor in Hawaii is  low wages, someone once described it as small town wages and big city expenses. Great if you are independently wealthy and living off investments but lousy if you are trying to make a living through you job.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
AppleOptionEsc

Didn't want abortions? Didn't want birth control? Don't give 2 shiats if your lawn care and construction and factory work is done by immigrants "as long as they don't take MY job"? Well, these libby rich moving into the boonies making your prices jump is what happens when America doubles in population in 60 years. Did you think prices would go down? Maybe you thought arcologies would take off? Tell me, nebulous person who is not the person I am replying to. What did they think would happen?

Is the politics tab broken?
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Age Redneck: The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million.

How the f*ck is this remotely sustainable?


How is it not? If they can afford to live there then they must be paying out the ass in taxes. Don't weep for the state legislature.
 
