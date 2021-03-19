 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   New Brunswick, jealous that Fukushima is getting all the seaside attention, decides to build its own Godzilla bait   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Interesting, Nuclear power, Radioactive waste, Nuclear fission, Spent nuclear fuel, Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository, Moltex Energy, Lists of nuclear disasters and radioactive incidents, Sellafield  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is how New Brunswick gets into the news today....
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are building a Godzilla-sized bowling alley?

That will definitely bring him out of the sea.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: So this is how New Brunswick gets into the news today....


My bit of relief on it not being New Brunswick, NJ.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insanity- doing the same thing and expecting different results.
 
coroner74
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not insanity, these are a new gen of reactor.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait, what are small modular nuclear reactors? Does this mean we get Fukushima-style disasters in a lengthy episodic process like a series on Netflix?....(actually the science behind this is interesting but I wouldn't bet the ocean on it)
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

coroner74: Not insanity, these are a new gen of reactor.


are they still using uranium, and creating toxic waste with half-life in the thousands of years?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': coroner74: Not insanity, these are a new gen of reactor.

are they still using uranium, and creating toxic waste with half-life in the thousands of years?


It sounds like they're planning to use spent fuel from previous reactors, helping to reduce that problem.

https://www.moltexenergy.com/moltex-r​e​ceives-50-5m-from-government-of-canada​-for-small-modular-reactor/

Molten salt reactors can also run on thorium (breeding U-233) which doesn't make as much long-term waste.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Godzilla generally sticks to the Pacific ocean.

Fourth generation SMRs have the potential to curb global warming and we'd be much better off replacing our antiquated 2nd generation reactors, most of which are now operating past their initial design lives, with modern ones.
 
coroner74
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Godzilla generally sticks to the Pacific ocean.

Fourth generation SMRs have the potential to curb global warming and we'd be much better off replacing our antiquated 2nd generation reactors, most of which are now operating past their initial design lives, with modern ones.


Exactly. Much smaller, safer, and recycle waste. Was better than coal.
 
