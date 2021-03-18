 Skip to content
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   PA Assistant District Attorney demoted for 1. Improper social media comments 2. Spotted in crowd storming the US Capitol or 3. Delivering DoorDash while on business hours   (fox29.com) divider line
14
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does an Assistant District Attorney make in Pennsylvania? The average Assistant District Attorney salary in Pennsylvania is $61,618 as of February 26, 2021, but the range typically falls between $48,884 and $75,510.

Base pay from DoorDash to Dashers ranges from $2-$10+ per delivery depending on the estimated duration, distance, and desirability of the order. Deliveries that are expected to take more time, that require Dashers to travel a longer distance, and that are less popular with Dashers have higher base pay.

DoorDash job sounds like gas money
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm taking number 2, Gene.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's First Assistant District Attorney Night Manager TRAINEE
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That man had to be in some shiate financial conditions to have to do that.

He's an attorney. Why didn't he just embezzle like the rest of them do? Thanks Biden.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is a perplexing story
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He would take orders involving multiple items of small foods, e.g., McNuggets. He would eat a couple and deliver the rest. Free lunch. It makes  gastronomical sense.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's the trade-off: the term 'bootstrappy' shall forevermore be banned  from PA legislative linguistics
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Great!  Now who's gonna bring me my Chik-Fil-A?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

