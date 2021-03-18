 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   A nonprofit animal shelter in Michigan rescued 33 cats from a home after a mail carrier spotted multiple felines on the roof of what appeared to be an abandoned house. All are recovering nicely and will soon be up for adoption on Caturday   (mlive.com) divider line
535
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Poor babies. I hope they all get adopted out.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Stanley is soooooooo ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finally got the picture of D.J. I have been wanting for months.................
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Finally got the picture of D.J. I have been wanting for months.................[Fark user image 425x478]


lol
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goober Pea is the only one of our quadrupeds that doesn't regularly hang out on the roof, and not because she doesn't try to follow her feline sisters out there........

On another note, I have a splitting migrane......
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Goober Pea is the only one of our quadrupeds that doesn't regularly hang out on the roof, and not because she doesn't try to follow her feline sisters out there........

On another note, I have a splitting migrane......


Hope you have something to help alleviate that.
I'm sure Goober Pea is doing her best to help out.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I want one all of them!

Hi all busy week here at work, I am wore out from all the walking around I have done. I have been sitting on my butt most of winter and my legs are feeling it now. Oh and a special thank you to the benefactor! :)

Fark user imageView Full Size


I do have some goodish news, they are pulling my counterpart from my building and putting him in a building where he can be watched and trained. It has been a year and he is still asking first week questions like "Who is the legal department?" But I do have to come in next week and probably the week after that, damnit! So of course I have been a real smart ass to the EA and office manager who made this possible, but everyone is very happy I will be around more and he wont. And I got some nice emails from the president of the company and some regional bosses, feels weird getting all this attention.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is not a bookmark...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes it is
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: I want one all of them!

Hi all busy week here at work, I am wore out from all the walking around I have done. I have been sitting on my butt most of winter and my legs are feeling it now. Oh and a special thank you to the benefactor! :)

[Fark user image image 500x294]

I do have some goodish news, they are pulling my counterpart from my building and putting him in a building where he can be watched and trained. It has been a year and he is still asking first week questions like "Who is the legal department?" But I do have to come in next week and probably the week after that, damnit! So of course I have been a real smart ass to the EA and office manager who made this possible, but everyone is very happy I will be around more and he wont. And I got some nice emails from the president of the company and some regional bosses, feels weird getting all this attention.


It's about time someone noticed that counterpart is a numpty and you've been carrying the weight.

Hopefully the new counterpart will be capable.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Son & DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lu Lu just taking it easy
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Goober Pea is the only one of our quadrupeds that doesn't regularly hang out on the roof, and not because she doesn't try to follow her feline sisters out there........

On another note, I have a splitting migrane......


Hope the migraine goes away soon!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Do YOU like going to exotic locales, such as "front  yard" or "downtown" or even "away"?

Do YOU enjoy making up fun stories?

Do YOU find glorious ecstasy in bringing a smile to someone's face?

Would YOU like to become a caretaker for one of the most exciting new crazes?

If you answered YES to any of these, consider a RWDA on a Stick! (aka: SoaS and Flatkavit). We have a wonderful site where you can read all about it, and either download/print or request your own! (and see the posted pics!)

Quotes from some who've joined in:
* More fun than expected
* Great reason to get out and do things, even in isolation
* Much better than Cats. I want to see it again and again.

One sample:
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you would like one mailed, please email RWDA­o­nTour[nospam-﹫-backwards]liamg­*c­om with your mailing details.

If you're submitting one? Please remember that bobugs have trouble with names, and put your attribution details for each email you send... I can't easily keep real and Fark names paired in my brain. Submit up to 100 pics at a time via email, or one at a time through the site.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: I want one all of them!

Hi all busy week here at work, I am wore out from all the walking around I have done. I have been sitting on my butt most of winter and my legs are feeling it now. Oh and a special thank you to the benefactor! :)

[Fark user image 500x294] [View Full Size image _x_]

I do have some goodish news, they are pulling my counterpart from my building and putting him in a building where he can be watched and trained. It has been a year and he is still asking first week questions like "Who is the legal department?" But I do have to come in next week and probably the week after that, damnit! So of course I have been a real smart ass to the EA and office manager who made this possible, but everyone is very happy I will be around more and he wont. And I got some nice emails from the president of the company and some regional bosses, feels weird getting all this attention.


Aww...that's nice! Maybe they'll get you another cookie. :)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 329x750]

Goober Pea is the only one of our quadrupeds that doesn't regularly hang out on the roof, and not because she doesn't try to follow her feline sisters out there........

On another note, I have a splitting migrane......


Too cute! Here's RattFinque! He's 14 weeks old and full of himself. He'll be tiny maybe 5 pounds. And cat tax is Carl the diabetic cat who is threatening to put me in the poorhouse! Hope your noggin gets better. I hate a migraine.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I mentioned Ratbat (Dust) before. Here she is. Food on the counter, in Maine, because the Mal would eat it, otherwise.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry I could not do a RWDA tour this week. Covid shot last Friday and cracked dental bridge yanked on Monday (goodbye front tooth) meant I am good for nothing this week.........
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 425x566]
Sorry I could not do a RWDA tour this week. Covid shot last Friday and cracked dental bridge yanked on Monday (goodbye front tooth) meant I am good for nothing this week.........


Well that sounds unfun, I still have to go to the dentist to get my crown put back in, it fell out the second week of the lockdown, so that will be fun. I am happy that they are opening a mass vaccination site near me at the Germantown campus of Montgomery college so that will be nice.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Things you find while looking for other things
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Our local root beer stand is now open after the winter shut down.

It's cold. It's crappy, It's raining. It's windy. But damn right it's where I got supper tonight!

If I thought about it, should have taken Flatavakit. But will wait for a better day :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: I want one all of them!

Hi all busy week here at work, I am wore out from all the walking around I have done. I have been sitting on my butt most of winter and my legs are feeling it now. Oh and a special thank you to the benefactor! :)

[Fark user image 500x294] [View Full Size image _x_]

I do have some goodish news, they are pulling my counterpart from my building and putting him in a building where he can be watched and trained. It has been a year and he is still asking first week questions like "Who is the legal department?" But I do have to come in next week and probably the week after that, damnit! So of course I have been a real smart ass to the EA and office manager who made this possible, but everyone is very happy I will be around more and he wont. And I got some nice emails from the president of the company and some regional bosses, feels weird getting all this attention.


About freakin' time!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

random guess: RattFinque!


Welcome to The Clowder, Carl and RattFinque!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Things you find while looking for other things
[Fark user image image 600x619]


Where do I send my payment? Poor babies. No bacon? What have we sunk to?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RBF indeed.......
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Got shot on moansday, swole up and sore for 2 days, is almost back to normal other than tired and sleepy for last 3 days. nother shot coming up in april.  now I just need a haircut. but not till after 2nd shot.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Outdoor fun, plz excuse messy flowerbed.  Need to repopulate and mulch.  One question, does the sun promote RBF/"Satan Ears"?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Henna the foster kitty has an appointment to meet a possible perma mom on Sunday. She sounds like a good choice so kitty will have to check her out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: Henna the foster kitty has an appointment to meet a possible perma mom on Sunday. She sounds like a good choice so kitty will have to check her out.

[Fark user image 425x566]


I hope it works out for her!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Decided to give the migrane the old one finger salute, went out back to get this basket set up.  Have a couple more like it too (but bigger), trying to figure what to put in them.  Dropped a few yellow Pride of Barbados in the ground that I had been growing from seed since last summer.

Eventually the headache drove me back inside, but I felt I had spread some love first. 🕉☮
 
