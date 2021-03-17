 Skip to content
(NYPost) NYC MTA supervisor builds a personal Tesla charger at work that uses company electricity. Bonus: He used a MTA credit card to pay for the materials
Fissile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's management.  You don't expect your betters to ride mass transit like a common loser, do you?
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And if this like any other big city the workers who were ordered to install it will be punished and the supervisor will get a slap on the wrist.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't tell Tesla.

They are like apple when it comes to using anything not made by them.
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mock26: And if this like any other big city the workers who were ordered to install it will be punished and the supervisor will get a slap on the wrist.


The head of the transit workers union is demanding that this guy be disciplined since the MTA routinely fires hourly workers for lesser transgressions.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The union was mostly disappointed to learn that a supervisor had actually taken initiative and done something.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It probably wouldn't had been too difficult to come up with some policy to get this done w/o getting into trouble. It's a farking public transport agency, they gotta have all sorts of policies to make their offices "green". Even if no one else has a farking Tesla in that parking lot, they could have installed like 3-4 charging stations to encourage workers to be green by driving electric cars when they aren't using public transit. Even if this person did not have the authority to do that on their own, they could have probably gotten a boss' signature to make it happen. It would had actually cost the MTA more to do multiple charging stations, instead of just one. But then it looks like they are there for everyone and not just you.
 
