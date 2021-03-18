 Skip to content
(Lost Coast Outpost)   If you're hauling a half a ton of weed across the country, it's probably a good idea to obey traffic laws   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Indiana Sniff Dog Finds Half a Ton of Weed on McKinleyville Man"

Sounds like they busted Mr. Big.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I've heard before: "Never do two illegal things at once."

/The skin tone margin of error is +/- 4 illegal things.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doing 5 mph in a 70 mph zone is a dead giveaway.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
