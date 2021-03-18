 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   There is no wankingmotion.gif wanky enough to represent Facebook's supposed "content supreme court"   (theguardian.com) divider line
24
    More: Stupid, Supreme court, Statute, Joseph Goebbels, Constitutional convention, Law, United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, Due process  
•       •       •

899 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 5:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, who actually expected Zuckerberg to do the right thing instead of the profitable thing?
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jackal_N: OK, who actually expected Zuckerberg to do the right thing instead of the profitable thing?


I did. I also type surprising well for a newborn, don't I?

/I totally didn't.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they do anything that doesn't directly or indirectly make them money?

Do just enough to check some block somewhere and give them something to point at and to say, "LOOK WE DID SOMETHING WHY ARE YOU STILL MAD AT US"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, Subby. This is a natural step in the evolution towards FacebookLand (tm)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Arxane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing Facebook's obsession with "engagement" is also the reason why their video section is filled with movie clips of bullied people turning on their bullies. Seriously, it's like their cataloging every instance of bullies getting their comeuppance by those they pick on. Do white incels just get off on those videos or something?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you believe "dangerous content" you have only yourself to blame.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let's try anyway.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: If you believe "dangerous content" you have only yourself to blame.


Stupid people who seek disinformation vote for theocratic crooks and spread disease. This is a problem that impacts all of us.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let's go the opposite direction

img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
vinn01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why should Facebook be the judge of "socially objectionable content"?

/fark that
//even the US Supreme Court couldn't do better than "I know it when I see it"
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Arxane: I'm guessing Facebook's obsession with "engagement" is also the reason why their video section is filled with movie clips of bullied people turning on their bullies. Seriously, it's like their cataloging every instance of bullies getting their comeuppance by those they pick on. Do white incels just get off on those videos or something?


Lots of people do. That's why they're up there. That is content people want to consume.

This whole article is essentially a screed against the fact that in the United States, it is very difficult to legally silence someone. What exactly is Facebook's incentive to do so?
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So today I got an email from my mother. She's not right-wing crazy or anything. She's old, and old-fashioned, and was a sort of Eisenhower Republican, but she was never outright racist or hateful. Lately, because she gets a steady diet of Fox News, she has been toying with Covid denial.

The email she sent included a link to a website with a video about the Covid vaccine being "dangerous". I followed it, eyes rolling as I knew this would be bullshiat from her right-wing-laden feed at Facebook. What I found was far more disturbing.

It was a Nazi website.

Let me rephrase; It was a low-key white nationalist website that used all the code words and symbols of the white nationalist, i.e. Nazi movement. The video was about how the vaccine was something to do with a "globalist plot" and the site itself had lots of references to Zionists, with pictures of Thor and Odin, and symbols that may not be swastikas, but are definitely part of the white nationalist movement.

Some motherfarker sent my mom a video link to a farking Nazi website and she was so keen to prove to me that the vaccine was a bad thing (because it was apparently made by "a doctor") that she didn't realize (or know, which is more likely) that the video was Nazi propaganda.

I just can't.

Honestly, right now I feel like finding out who put that filth in my mom's feed and beating the hell out of them, verbally or physically, because this is NOT okay.

She's in her mid-80s. She's wise but can be naïve at times when it comes to online stuff and propaganda. She was the kind of person who fell for the Red Scare (so much so that when I had the opportunity to visit Russia in my senior year of high school, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, she and my dad forbade it because the commies still might get me).

This is what happens on Facebook. People post f#cking nazi propaganda and indoctrination videos. Scare tactics that can do a lot of damage to people who don't know any better. My mom doesn't know what to look for to differentiate between old school Republican babbling and modern Nazi canvassing. And it's absolutely unacceptable that Facebook lets this garbage continue to exist on their platform.

Sometimes I think the Internet is the absolute worst thing to happen to the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers. They weren't ready for it. They don't have the Internet bullshiat detectors that Gen X and younger generations have when it comes to this stuff.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, and here's my wank.gif contribution:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: If you believe "dangerous content" you have only yourself to blame.


I totally agree. She lies to me. Maybe it's not fair to her, to believe in what she says. That's the way it goes sometimes.

54-40 - Lies To Me
Youtube Uwbm8YDng8U
 
Muta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fta: a special, semi-independent body

Not independent enough
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do you  trust Facebook?
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Muta: fta: a special, semi-independent body

Not independent enough


Facebook investigates facebooks and finds no problem with facebook.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wankers. I am surprised that The Guardian didn't say it, but they are a bit too posh for such a term.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.